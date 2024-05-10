Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 First quarter Interim report 2024 NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS Consolidated Interim Report for the First quarter of 2024 (unaudited) Beginning of the Interim Report Period: End of the Interim Report Period: Beginning of the financial year: End of the financial year: Business name: Registry code: Address: Telephone: E-mail: Homepage: Auditor: Main activity: 1.01.2024 31.03.2024 1.01.2024 31.12.2024 Nordic Fibreboard AS 11421437 Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044, Estonia +372 44 78 323 group@nordicfibreboard.com www.nordicfibreboard.com AS PricewaterhouseCoopers Production and wholesales of fibreboards

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 CONTENTS COMPANY PROFILE 3 MANAGEMENT REPORT 4 DECLARATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD 10 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 11 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS 11 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 12 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 13 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 14 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT 15 NOTE 1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND MEASUREMENT BASES 15 NOTE 2 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 15 NOTE 3 INVENTORIES 16 NOTE 4 INVESTMENT PROPERTY 16 NOTE 5 PROPERTY PLANT EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 17 NOTE 6 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 18 NOTE 7 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 18 NOTE 8 BORROWINGS 18 NOTE 9 PAYABLES AND PREPAYMENTS 20 NOTE 10 PROVISIONS 20 NOTE 11 EQUITY 21 NOTE 12 EARNINGS PER SHARE 21 NOTE 13 SEGMENTS 22 NOTE 14 COST OF GOODS SOLD 23 NOTE 15 DISTRIBUTION COSTS 23 NOTE 16 ADMINISTRATIVE AND GENERAL EXPENSES 23 NOTE 17 LABOUR EXPENSES 24 NOTE 18 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES 24 NOTE 19 FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES 24 NOTE 20 RELATED PARTIES 24

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 COMPANY PROFILE Nordic Fibreboard AS is a holding company with subsidiaries Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ and Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ. Nordic Fibreboard AS main activity is production and wholesale of building materials. In addition it owns a real estate company with one real estate project ongoing in Pärnu, Estonia. The Group, as of 31.03.2024, therefore consists of the following companies, all 100% owned: Subsidiary Location Activity Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ Estonia Production and sales Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ Estonia Rental and property development Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ produces and distributes softboard products for use in many different applications, the main categories being within construction (insulation, soundproofing, and interior finishing panels for walls and ceilings) and industry (packaging, expansion joint filler, pin and notice boards, acoustic reduction, cake boards, firelighters). Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ owns and manages real estate located at Suur-Jõe Street in Pärnu, the Company provides rental service to local companies. The principal markets of the company are the Nordic and Baltic region. Nordic Fibreboard's customers and partners are well recognized parties within their field of expertise, and value long-term relations with Nordic Fibreboard. The shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange secondary list. As at 31.03.2024 the Group employed 64 people (31.03.2023: 73 employees). 3

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 MANAGEMENT REPORT NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 Consolidated net sales for Q1 2024 were € 1.97 million, which was a 24% decrease compared to the same period last year (Q1 2023: € 2.60 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q1 2024 of € 1.95 million (Q1 2023: € 2.60 million). The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 0.01 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: also € 0.01 million). The main reason for the decrease in sales revenue of fiberboard (comparing the Q1 2023 to the Q1 2024) was the termination of supplies to the major customer in Denmark (supplies ended in June 2023). By the end of the Q1 2024, new customers added have replaced 40% of the sales revenue generated by the major Danish customer in the Q1 2023. The company's primary focus remains on finding new customers, with the goal of expanding its customer portfolio and discovering new business directions. The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q1 2024 was positive € 53 thousand (Q1 2024: negative € 94 thousand). EBITDA margin was positive 3% in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: negative 4%). The Group's gross margin increased from 11% for Q1 2023 to 19% in Q1 2023, the main reason for the increase in the gross margin was the decrease in the prices of the company's input costs. The consolidated operating loss of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q1 2024 was € 75 thousand, (Q1 2023: operating profit € 623 thousand, which includes the one-time extraordinary loss from the resale of electricity). Group`s consolidated net loss therefore for Q1 2024 was € 73 thousand (Q1 2023: loss € 597 thousand). The net loss for the Q1 2024 included the profit from the revaluation of the shares of Trigon Property Development AS (TPD) owned by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd in the amount of € 56 thousand (Q1 2023, the profit from the revaluation of the TPD shares was € 74 thousand). DIVISIONAL REVIEW REVENUE BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS € thousand Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Fibreboards production and sales 1,949 2,585 Real Estate Management 12 12 TOTAL 1,961 2,597 4

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS € thousand Q1 2024 Q1 2023 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 62 (76) Real Estate Management (11) (13) Group transactions 2 (5) TOTAL EBITDA 53 (94) Depreciation (128) (123) Extraordinary other operating expense 0 (403)* TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS (75) (623) Net financial costs 2 26 NET PROFIT/ LOSS (73) (597) * consists of the one-time loss received from the resale of electricity to the electricity company. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT As of 31.03.2024 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.1 million (31.03.2023: € 9.4 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.03.2024 were € 4.8 million (31.03.2023: € 4.9 million), of which Group has payables of € 1.0 million as at 31.03.2024 (31.03.2023: € 1.2 million) and borrowings of € 3.3 million as at 31.03.2024 (31.03.2023: € 3.1 million). Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.1 million as at 31.03.2024 (31.03.2023: € 1.3 million). Inventories were € 0.8 million as of 31.03.2024 (31.03.2023: also € 0.8 million). Fixed assets were € 7.3 million as of 31.03.2024 (€ 7.2 million as of 31.03.2023). The result of the Group's operating activities in the Q1 2024 was a negative cash flow of € 9 thousand (2023 Q1: positive € 166 thousand). The cash flow of investment activities was negative in the amount of € 90 thousand in 2024 Q1, which was due to improvements in production machinery (2023 Q1: outflow € 80 thousand). Financing activities also resulted in cash inflow of € 98 thousand in Q1 2024 (2023 Q1: cash outflow € 41 thousand). Net cash effect during 2024 Q1 cash outflow of € 1 thousand (2023 Q1: cash inflow € 45 thousand). NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD PRODUCTIONS AND SALES Fibreboard sales for Q1 2024 were € 1.95 million (Q1 2023: € 2.59 thousand). The main reason for the decrease in sales revenue in the Q1 2024, compared to the Q1 2023, was the termination of deliveries to a major customer in Denmark in the month of June 2023. In Q1 2023, sales to Denmark customer accounted for 32% of total sales. Sales to Estonia decreased by 22% in the Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year, and sales to Latvia decreased by 18%, while sales to other European Union countries increased by 107% and sales to African clients began to recover. The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ for Q1 2024 was positive € 62 thousand (Q1 2023: negative € 76 thousand). The increase in EBITDA was due to a decrease in input costs, which in turn proportionally reduced the cost of production. FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS € thousand Q1 2024 Q1 2023 European Union 1,692 2,455 Africa 167 53 Asia 61 31 Middle East 15 0 Other 14 46 TOTAL 1,949 2,585 5

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 12 thousand in Q1 2024, (Q1 2023: also € 12 thousand). The real estate management EBITDA for Q1 2024 were negative € 11 thousand (Q1 2023: negative € 13 thousand). OUTLOOK NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD The construction materials market and industrial sector continue to face challenges and general forecasts for the year 2024 do not show a rapid recovery of the market. Although there are some signs of recovery in the market, volume growth remains modest. Nordic Fibreboard AS is developing a business development strategy aimed at expanding the company's value proposition not only in the construction market but also through strategic activities to gain market share in new business directions in the long term. The company is mapping out the needs for both team and other supporting resource development to support the implementation of its long-term business development strategy and achieve set goals, which include increasing production volumes and continuously developing the company's value proposition. The company continues to actively invest in product development to ensure its sustainability and growth in the market. Several important product development projects are in progress or planned, which would expand the product range and increase the application areas of our products, thereby allowing for the expansion of the customer portfolio. PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property has been completed, with the intention of converting the property into a residential property. PEOPLE On the 31.03.2024, the Group employed 64 people (as of 31.03.2023, 73 people). The average number of personnel in Q1 2024 was 65 (Q1 2023: 73). For three months of 2024, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 393 thousand (three months 2023: € 436 thousand). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 59 thousand in Q1 2024 and € 60 thousand in Q1 2023. The Group`s definition of labour costs includes payroll expenses (incl. holiday pay) with additional remuneration fees, payroll taxes, special benefits and taxes calculated on special benefits. 6

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS € thousand Income statement Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue 1,961 2,597 EBITDA 53 (94) EBITDA margin 3% (4%) Operating profit (75) (623) Operating margin (4%) (24%) Net profit (73) (597) Net margin (4%) (23%) Statement of financial position 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Total assets 9,090 9,368 Return on assets (1%) (6%) Equity 4,329 4,487 Return on equity (2%) (13%) Debt-to-total assets ratio 52% 52% Share 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Last Price (€)* 0.79 1.52 Earnings per share (€) (0.04) 0.11 Price-earnings ratio (22.57) 14.05 Book value of a share (€) 0.96 1.00 Market to book ratio 0.82 1.52 Market capitalization (€ thousand) 3,554 6,816 Number of shares (piece) 4,499,061 4,499,061 EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue Net margin = Net profit / Revenue Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets Return on equity = Net profit / Equity Debt-to-total assets ratio = Liabilities / Total assets Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share Market capitalization = Last price * Total number of shares *http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ 7

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 FINANCIAL RISKS INTEREST RATE RISK Interest rate risk is the risk that the future cash flows of financial instruments will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The interest rate risk of Nordic Fibreboard AS depends on a possible change in EURIBOR (Euro Interbank Offered Rate), since some of the Group`s loans are linked to EURIBOR, the Group`s financial cost also increase when the interest rate increases. At 31.03.2024 six months' EURIBOR rate was 3.851 % and at 31.03.2023 3.341%. The loan from the Rural Development Foundation is concluded with a fixed interest rate, thus bear no interest rate risk. However, the Group loan from Coop Pank AS does have a floating interest rate, but the management is of the opinion that the floating interest rate will not bear significant impact to Group's cash flows. The dates for fixing interest rates on the basis of changes in EURIBOR are the 30th day of every six months for its bank loans. The interest rate risk also depends on the overall economic situation in Estonia and in the euro zone. Nordic Fibreboard AS has a cash flow risk arising from the interest rate risk because one loan have a floating interest rate. Management believes that the cash flow risk is not significant, therefore no hedging instruments are used. FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RISK The foreign exchange risk is the risk that the company may have significant loss because of fluctuating foreign exchange rates. Nordic Fibreboard has no operations outside of the euro zone and most of our export-import contracts to customers outside of the eurozone are nominated in euros. The production has been sold and raw materials for production has mainly been purchased in euros. RISK OF THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT In 2024, businesses are facing several challenges that may impact their operations and results. The first important risk of the economic environment is insufficient economic growth, which can put pressure on the revenues and profits of companies. This can stem from various factors, including domestic demand, investment interests, and exports. The construction, renovation, and industrial sectors are particularly vulnerable as their activities are closely linked to economic growth and consumption. If economic growth falls below expectations, it may affect the recovery and further development of these sectors. Geopolitical tensions are a persistent risk that can affect economic activity in several ways, leading for example to trade restrictions, which in turn can affect companies' sourcing of raw materials and sales. Additionally, these tensions can increase consumer uncertainty and lead to decreased consumption, which in turn, affects companies' revenues. Management is aware of these risks and is implementing strategies to mitigate and adapt to them. This includes developing strategies to reduce dependence on certain sectors or geographical areas and diversifying supply chains. FAIR VALUE The management estimates that the fair values of cash, accounts receivables and payables, short-term loans and borrowings do not materially differ from their carrying amounts. The fair values of long-term loans do not materially differ from their carrying amounts because their interest rates correspond to the interest rate risks prevailing on the market. 8

Nordic Fibreboard AS Consolidated Interim Report (unaudited) First quarter 2024 LIQUIDITY RISK The liquidity risk is a potential loss arising from the existence of limited or insufficient financial resources that are necessary for performing the obligations related to the activities of the Group. The Management Board continuously monitors cash flow movements, using the existence and sufficiency of the Group's financial resources for performing the assumed obligations and financing the strategic objectives of the Group. 9