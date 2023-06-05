Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Nordic Fibreboard AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKN1T   EE3100092503

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS

(SKN1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04:07:47 2023-06-05 am EDT
1.160 EUR   +0.87%
04:57aChanges in the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS
GL
05/26Nordic Fibreboard AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/26Nordic Fibreboard AS unaudited results for first quarter of 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

06/05/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, June 5, 2023, Joakim Helenius, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and co-controlling shareholder of AS Nordic Fibreboard, has informed the Company of his decision to step down from the Supervisory Board. The Company will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders as soon as legally possible in order to formally accept the resignation of Joakim Helenius and to accept the appointment of his replacement as Supervisory Board member. The Company will propose to appoint Rando Tomingas as a new Supervisory Board member. Rando Tomingas has obtained his Bachelor´s and Master´s degree (cum laude) in finance from Tallinn University of Technology and has worked in the Trigon Capital group since 2014.


Joakim Helenius made the following statement in connection with his request to resign his membership of the Supervisory Board: “I remain a strong believer in the future of AS Nordic Fibreboard, a producer of high quality environmentally sustainable insulation materials which also help provide for healthy indoor climate conditions. In order to avoid any potential risk of a conflict of interest I am however following Estonian law by resigning my Supervisory Board membership in order to be able to consider accepting other related Supervisory Board memberships.”

Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com


All news about NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS
04:57aChanges in the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS
GL
05/26Nordic Fibreboard AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/26Nordic Fibreboard AS unaudited results for first quarter of 2023
GL
05/22Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS
GL
04/28Notice of Convening Annual General Meeting of Shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS
GL
04/28Notice of Convening Annual General Meeting of Shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS
AQ
04/27Correction : Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2022
GL
04/27Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2022
GL
03/01Nordic Fibreboard AS Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Unaudited financial report of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the fourth quarter and 12 months..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2022 1,23 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net Debt 2022 3,16 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,17 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 4,46%
Chart NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS
Duration : Period :
Nordic Fibreboard AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torfinn Losvik Chairman-Management Board
Joakim Johan Helenius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Trond Bernhard Brekke Member-Supervisory Board
Sakari Wallin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS-28.13%6
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION2.79%4 384
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-10.54%4 299
STELLA-JONES INC.26.42%2 664
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED11.98%1 550
DEXCO S.A.30.68%1 445
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer