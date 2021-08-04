Log in
    MR7   SG2C45963924

NORDIC GROUP LIMITED

(MR7)
General Announcement::NORDIC SECURED APPROXIMATELY S$35.6 MILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 201007399N)

NORDIC SECURED APPROXIMATELY S$35.6 MILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS

The Board of Directors of Nordic Group Limited is pleased to announce that its Precision Engineering, System Integration, Insulation, Scaffolding, Petrochemical & Environmental Engineering and Cleanroom, Air & Water Engineering Solutions divisions have recently clinched several contracts with a total value of approximately S$35.6 million. The contracts are with new and repeat customers - comprising of multinational companies and companies in the marine, oil & gas, petrochemical, infrastructure and semiconductor industries. The details are as follows:

  1. Cleanroom, Air & Water Engineering Solutions division secured ad-hoc and maintenance services contracts of approximately S$14.1 million mainly for supply, install, tools hook-up services of semiconductor plants, supply of spares and maintenance of waste water treatment plant. The supply, install and tools hook-up contracts mainly end in 2Q2022 and maintenance contract is for 15 years ending in 2Q2038.
  2. Precision Engineering division secured approximately S$9.7 million for machining services and mechanical assembly. The contracts will complete in 3Q2021 and 4Q2021.
  3. Insulation Services division secured approximately S$5.9 million for insulation work. The capital project from the new customer is from 3Q2021 to 2Q2022.
  4. Scaffolding and Petrochemical & Environmental Engineering divisions secured approximately S$3.1 million for scaffolding work, inspection and load testing of lifting equipment and pressure vessels and maintenance of plant and equipment at certain waste water plants waste to energy plant. The contracts will mainly complete in 3Q2023.
  5. System Integration division secured approximately S$2.8 million mainly for the

manufacture of valves and actuators, control and tank gauging systems. The contracts will complete in 2Q2022.

The above contracts are not expected to have material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of Nordic for the current financial year.

By Order of the Board

Chang Yeh Hong

Executive Chairman

4 August 2021

Disclaimer

Nordic Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
