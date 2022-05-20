Nordic Halibut : Financial statement and results 2021 (IFRS)
FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND RESULTS 2021
Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021
CONTENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income statement
Comprehensive income statement
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Cash flow statement
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT
Note 1
| General information
Note 2
| Accounting policies
Note 3
| Critical estimates and judgments
Note 4
| Impact of transition to IFRS
Note 5
| Financial risk management
Note 6
| Operating revenue
Note 7
| Biological assets and inventory
Note 8
| Property, plant and equipment
Note 9
| Receivables
Note 10 | Borrowings
Note 11 | Leases
Note 12 | Measurement of financial instruments
Note 13 | Tax
Note 14 | Salaries, personnel expenses
and remunerations
Note 15 | Share option program
Note 16 | Share capital and shareholders
Note 17 | Earnings per share
Note 18 | Restricted bank deposits
Note 19 | Related party transactions
Note 20 | Net financial items
Note 21
| Other operating expenses
Note 22
| Government grants
Note 23
| Not yet adopted standards
Note 24
| Post balance sheet events
Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021
INCOME STATEMENT
Note
2021
2020
Revenue
6
71 198 515
34 669 402
Other income
6
95 793
182 197
Total operating revenue
71 294 308
34 851 599
Fair value adjustment of live halibut
7
-3 000 650
43 063 285
Cost of materials
-49 626 941
-30 706 002
Salaries and personell expenses
14
-23 772 215
-23 559 733
Depreciation and amortisation
8, 11
-12 420 097
-10 655 198
Other operating expenses
19, 21
-37 199 994
-13 789 214
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
-54 725 589
-795 263
Financial income
20
2 398 260
2 693 763
Financial expenses
20
-8 626 294
-6 330 129
Net financial items
-6 228 034
-3 636 366
Profit/loss before tax
-60 953 622
-4 431 629
Income tax expense
13
0
0
Profit/loss for the year
-60 953 622
-4 431 629
Basic and diluted earnings per share
17
-2,73
-0,38
Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
Note
2021
2020
Profit/loss for the year
-60 953 622
-4 431 629
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Total comprehensive income for the period
-60 953 622
-4 431 629
Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Note
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
01.01.2020*
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Licenses, patents and other
8
0
21 888
43 776
Property, plant and equipment
8
114 339 312
90 643 656
91 328 133
Right-to-use assets
11
29 380 612
20 247 088
21 509 537
Non-current biological asset
7
56 642 912
58 582 463
48 412 323
Total non-current assets
200 362 835
169 495 095
161 293 769
Current assets
Biological assets
7
130 162 020
131 223 118
98 329 973
Other inventory
7
1 843 962
1 786 526
1 432 427
Total biological assets and inventory
132 005 982
133 009 644
99 762 401
Receivables
Accounts receivable
9
11 339 481
6 389 582
9 658 958
Other short-term receivables
5, 9, 22
9 612 632
7 503 423
6 025 373
Total receivables
20 952 113
13 893 005
15 684 331
Cash and cash equivalents
18
157 341 669
53 106 074
5 659 555
Total current assets
310 299 764
200 008 723
121 106 287
Total assets
510 662 599
369 503 818
282 400 056
Subject to certain transition elections and exceptions disclosed in note 4, the Company has consistently applied the accounting policies used in the preparation of its opening IFRS statement of financial position at 1 January 2020 throughout all periods presented, as if these policies had always been in effect.
