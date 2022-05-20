Log in
    NOHAL   NO0003058109

NORDIC HALIBUT AS

(NOHAL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 03:54:48 am EDT
27.00 NOK   +0.75%
03:35aNORDIC HALIBUT : Financial statement and results 2021 (IFRS)
PU
03:35aNORDIC HALIBUT : Independent Auditor's Report (IFRS)
PU
03:35aNORDIC HALIBUT : Quarterly Report Q1/2022
PU
Nordic Halibut : Financial statement and results 2021 (IFRS)

05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND RESULTS 2021

Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021

CONTENT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement

| 1

Comprehensive income statement

| 2

Statement of financial position

| 3

Statement of changes in equity

| 5

Cash flow statement

| 6

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Note 1

| General information

| 7

Note 2

| Accounting policies

| 7

Note 3

| Critical estimates and judgments

| 18

Note 4

| Impact of transition to IFRS

| 20

Note 5

| Financial risk management

| 27

Note 6

| Operating revenue

| 33

Note 7

| Biological assets and inventory

| 34

Note 8

| Property, plant and equipment

| 39

Note 9

| Receivables

| 40

Note 10 | Borrowings

| 42

Note 11 | Leases

| 45

Note 12 | Measurement of financial instruments

| 48

Note 13 | Tax

| 49

Note 14 | Salaries, personnel expenses

and remunerations

| 51

Note 15 | Share option program

| 53

Note 16 | Share capital and shareholders

| 55

Note 17 | Earnings per share

| 58

Note 18 | Restricted bank deposits

| 59

Note 19 | Related party transactions

| 59

Note 20 | Net financial items

| 60

Note 21

| Other operating expenses

| 61

Note 22

| Government grants

| 61

Note 23

| Not yet adopted standards

| 62

Note 24

| Post balance sheet events

| 63

1

Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021

INCOME STATEMENT

Note

2021

2020

Revenue

6

71 198 515

34 669 402

Other income

6

95 793

182 197

Total operating revenue

71 294 308

34 851 599

Fair value adjustment of live halibut

7

-3 000 650

43 063 285

Cost of materials

-49 626 941

-30 706 002

Salaries and personell expenses

14

-23 772 215

-23 559 733

Depreciation and amortisation

8, 11

-12 420 097

-10 655 198

Other operating expenses

19, 21

-37 199 994

-13 789 214

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

-54 725 589

-795 263

Financial income

20

2 398 260

2 693 763

Financial expenses

20

-8 626 294

-6 330 129

Net financial items

-6 228 034

-3 636 366

Profit/loss before tax

-60 953 622

-4 431 629

Income tax expense

13

0

0

Profit/loss for the year

-60 953 622

-4 431 629

Basic and diluted earnings per share

17

-2,73

-0,38

2

Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

Note

2021

2020

Profit/loss for the year

-60 953 622

-4 431 629

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Total comprehensive income for the period

-60 953 622

-4 431 629

3

Nordic Halibut AS | Financial statement and results 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Note

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

01.01.2020*

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Licenses, patents and other

8

0

21 888

43 776

Property, plant and equipment

8

114 339 312

90 643 656

91 328 133

Right-to-use assets

11

29 380 612

20 247 088

21 509 537

Non-current biological asset

7

56 642 912

58 582 463

48 412 323

Total non-current assets

200 362 835

169 495 095

161 293 769

Current assets

Biological assets

7

130 162 020

131 223 118

98 329 973

Other inventory

7

1 843 962

1 786 526

1 432 427

Total biological assets and inventory

132 005 982

133 009 644

99 762 401

Receivables

Accounts receivable

9

11 339 481

6 389 582

9 658 958

Other short-term receivables

5, 9, 22

9 612 632

7 503 423

6 025 373

Total receivables

20 952 113

13 893 005

15 684 331

Cash and cash equivalents

18

157 341 669

53 106 074

5 659 555

Total current assets

310 299 764

200 008 723

121 106 287

Total assets

510 662 599

369 503 818

282 400 056

  • Subject to certain transition elections and exceptions disclosed in note 4, the Company has consistently applied the accounting policies used in the preparation of its opening IFRS statement of financial position at 1 January 2020 throughout all periods presented, as if these policies had always been in effect.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordic Halibut AS published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
