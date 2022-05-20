Log in
Nordic Halibut : Independent Auditor's Report (IFRS)

05/20/2022
To the shareholders of Nordic Halibut AS

Independent Auditor's Report

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Nordic Halibut AS (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the income statement, comprehensive income statement, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion

  • the financial statements comply with applicable statutory requirements, and
  • the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company as required by laws and regulations and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director for the Financial Statements

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director (management) are responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that

PricewaterhouseCoopers AS, Grandfjæra 22A, NO-6415 Molde T: 02316, org. no.: 987 009 713 MVA, www.pwc.no

Statsautoriserte revisorer, medlemmer av Den norske Revisorforening og autorisert regnskapsførerselskap

an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

For further description of Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements reference is made to: https://revisorforeningen.no/revisjonsberetninger

Molde, 19 May 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers AS

Terje Honningsvåg

State Authorised Public Accountant (This document is signed electronically)

2 / 2

Revisjonsberetning

Signers:

Name

Method

Date

Honningsvåg, Terje

BANKID

2022-05-19 12:37

This document package contains:

  • Closing page (this page) -The original document(s)

-The electronic signatures. These are not visible in the document, but are electronically integrated.

This file is sealed with a digital signature. The seal is a guarantee for the authenticity of the document.

Disclaimer

Nordic Halibut AS published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
