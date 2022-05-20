Nordic Halibut : Independent Auditor's Report (IFRS)

To the shareholders of Nordic Halibut AS

Independent Auditor's Report

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Nordic Halibut AS (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the income statement, comprehensive income statement, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion

the financial statements comply with applicable statutory requirements, and

the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company as required by laws and regulations and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director for the Financial Statements

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director (management) are responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that

