SUMMARY OF EVENTS

The third quarter of 2023 witnessed a continuation of the upward sales price trend for Nordic Halibut AS ("NOHAL" or "the Company") on a year-over-year basis. NOHAL achieved an average sales price of 147 NOK/kg during the quarter, reflecting a 2% increase compared to the previous year. YTD sales price for 2023 is averaging at 160 NOK/kg, marking a 14% year-on-year growth.

The total revenue generated during the quarter amounted to NOK 17 million and harvest volumes ended at 131 tonnes (118 tonnes HOG). Harvest volumes YTD has amounted to 530 tonnes (477 tonnes HOG). In line with prior communication, the Company will focus on achieving favourably harvest weight distribution and responding to market signals. This strategy is designed to optimize the utilization of available biomass to strengthen long- term objectives, even though it may impact short-term harvest volumes.

Nordic Halibut targeted a release of 1 million fish into sea during 2023. Assessments related to timing of release, considering optimal solutions for fish welfare, logistics, and batch sizes, are continuously made based on fish available for release by the end of 2023. With some volumes considered transferred to 2024, the Company is capable of releasing 900,000 - 1,000,000 fish during 2023. Notably, short term adjustments in release volumes between periods will not impact the 2026 production target of 4,500 tonnes HOG, owing to the step change effect from the commercial strategy emphasizing larger fish.