Nordic Mining ASA reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was NOK 8.29 million compared to NOK 3.46 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was NOK 65.36 million compared to net income of NOK 243.17 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.04 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NOK 1.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.04 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NOK 0.91 a year ago.
Nordic Mining ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 07, 2023 at 06:30 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023