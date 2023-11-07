Nordic Mining ASA is a Norway-based resource company with integrated operations in exploration, extraction and production of high-end minerals and metals. Nordic Mining undertakes project development at Engeboe on the west coast of Norway where the Company has rights and permits to a substantial eclogite deposit with rutile and garnet. The Group presents revenues based on its mineral projects with Titanium and Garnet as an operating segment. The Company's assets are in the Nordic region Nordic Mining also holds shares in Keliber Oy, which develops a lithium project in Finland to become producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide. In addition, Nordic Mining holds interests in other initiatives at various stages of development. This includes patented rights for a new technology for production of alumina and exploration of seabed minerals.