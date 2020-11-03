Nordic Mining : Presentation Q3 2020

This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.