MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Nordic Mining ASA    NOM   NO0010317340

NORDIC MINING ASA

(NOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/03 10:20:00 am
1.635 NOK   -4.94%
01:45pNORDIC MINING : Presentation Q3 2020
PU
02:10aNORDIC MINING ASA (OAX : NOM) - Interim report per 30 September 2020
PU
02:01aNORDIC MINING ASA (OAX : NOM) - Interim report per 30 September 2020
AQ
Nordic Mining : Presentation Q3 2020

11/03/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Minerals for a sustainable future

OAX: NOM

Q3 2020 Presentation

November 3, 2020

Well funded

Large deposit with unique location

All major permits in place

Valuable investment in lithium

Disclaimer

This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.

2

Agenda

  1. Introduction
  2. Engebø Rutile and Garnet
  3. Keliber Oy Lithium
  4. Financial update
  5. Q & A

3

European supply of high-end industrial minerals

Rutile

  • Environmentally friendly pigment
  • Air cleaning surface materials
  • Energy efficient air transportation
  • Health applications

Garnet

  • Health and environmentally friendly cutting and blasting material

Lithium

  • Batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage

R&D - Alumina

  • Patented technology for green alumina production with integrated CO2 consumption

Engebø Rutile

(TiO2) and Garnet

(100%)

Keliber Oy

Lithium

(16.3%)

4

Disclaimer

Nordic Mining ASA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 18:44:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 1,39 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net cash 2019 30,5 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
P/E ratio 2019 221x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 340 M 36,2 M 36,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart NORDIC MINING ASA
Duration : Period :
Nordic Mining ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC MINING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ivar Sund Fossum Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Roland Chairman
Christian Gjerde Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Eva Elisabeth Kaijser Independent Director
Kjell Sletsjøe Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDIC MINING ASA-19.63%35
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-15.34%17 525
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED36.67%8 818
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED1.77%7 027
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.40.99%6 872
ALROSA-16.18%6 315
Categories
