Nordic Mining : Presentation Q4 2022

This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.
Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.
1. Introduction
Engebø Rutile and Garnet
Financial update Q4-2022
Q & A
Q4 2022 Highlights
Financing
Construction
Market
Team
Over 75% of project financing for the Engebø Project secured
Summons for extraordinary general assembly 3 March: Proposed private placement of USD 66 million to secure the remaining financing
Groundworks progressing ahead of schedule
Underground infrastructure works ongoing
Offtake secured for full production the first 5 years, representing approximately USD 400 million in gross revenue
Rutile demand remained firm during Q4 2022
Recruitment of key discipline managers is ongoing
Positive response from advertisements
