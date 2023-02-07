Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Nordic Mining ASA
  News
  Summary
    NOM   NO0010317340

NORDIC MINING ASA

(NOM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:41:03 2023-02-07 am EST
2.415 NOK   +0.84%
05:19aNordic Mining : Presentation Q4 2022
PU
02:01aNordic Mining Asa (en Expand : NOM) - Interim report per 31 December 2022
AQ
02/02Invitation To The Presentation Of The Q4 2022 Results On Tuesday 7 February 2023 At 10 : 00 (cet)
AQ
Nordic Mining : Presentation Q4 2022

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
Minerals for a sustainable future

Q4 2022 presentation

07 February 2023

Disclaimer

This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.

2

1. Introduction

  1. Engebø Rutile and Garnet
  2. Financial update Q4-2022
  3. Q & A

3

Q4 2022 Highlights

Financing

Construction

Market

Team

  • Over 75% of project financing for the Engebø Project secured
  • Summons for extraordinary general assembly 3 March: Proposed private placement of USD 66 million to secure the remaining financing
  • Groundworks progressing ahead of schedule
  • Underground infrastructure works ongoing
  • Offtake secured for full production the first 5 years, representing approximately USD 400 million in gross revenue
  • Rutile demand remained firm during Q4 2022
  • Recruitment of key discipline managers is ongoing
  • Positive response from advertisements

4

  1. Introduction
  2. Engebø Rutile and Garnet
  3. Financial update Q4-2022
  4. Q & A

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordic Mining ASA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
