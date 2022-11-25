Advanced search
    NOM   NO0010317340

NORDIC MINING ASA

(NOM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-25 am EST
2.105 NOK   +1.69%
03:14pNordic Mining : Presentation at TZMI Congress 2022
PU
11/10Nordic Mining : Presentation Q3 2022
PU
11/08Transcript : Nordic Mining ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
Nordic Mining : Presentation at TZMI Congress 2022

11/25/2022 | 03:14pm EST
Engebø Rutile and Garnet

EN Expand Oslo: NOM

TZMI 2022, Singapore

Ivar S. Fossum, CEO

November 2022

Disclaimer

This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.

2

  • Project status
  • Update on financing

3

Company overview

Sustainable production of high-end industrial minerals and metals

Engebø Rutile

(TiO2) and Garnet

(100%)

Garnet

Titanium

Nordic Ocean Resources (NORA)

Seabed minerals

(100%)

Environmentally

Positive impact on

Safe and healthy work

responsible

communities

environment

4

Company overview

R & D projects

Alumina

  • Qualification of patented technology for green alumina production with integrated CO2 consumption

Battery production

  • Multi discipline research project with focus on critical steps of big scale battery manufacturing.

Partners:

Partners:

Funded by EU/Horizon 2020

Funded by Norwegian Research Council and industry

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordic Mining ASA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
