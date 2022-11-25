Nordic Mining : Presentation at TZMI Congress 2022
11/25/2022 | 03:14pm EST
Engebø Rutile and Garnet
EN Expand Oslo: NOM
TZMI 2022, Singapore
Ivar S. Fossum, CEO
November 2022
Disclaimer
This document has been used by Nordic Mining during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.
Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Nordic Mining's business.
2
Project status
Update on financing
3
Company overview
Sustainable production of high-end industrial minerals and metals
Engebø Rutile
(TiO2) and Garnet
(100%)
Garnet
Titanium
Nordic Ocean Resources (NORA)
Seabed minerals
(100%)
Environmentally
Positive impact on
Safe and healthy work
responsible
communities
environment
4
Company overview
R & D projects
Alumina
Qualification of patented technology for green alumina production with integrated CO2 consumption
Battery production
Multi discipline research project with focus on critical steps of big scale battery manufacturing.
Partners:
Partners:
Funded by EU/Horizon 2020
Funded by Norwegian Research Council and industry
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nordic Mining ASA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:13:05 UTC.