Nordic Mining : Remuneration Report 2021

▪This report outlines the remuneration Nordic Mining ASA Group Management in 2021. The report is prepared in accordance with the PublicLimited Companies Act section 6-16b and the European Commission guidelines on the standardized presentation of the remuneration reportunder Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828, as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.
▪Pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b (2) the statement will be presented to the Annual General Meeting("AGM") for 2022, which shall hold an advisory vote on the report.
▪The report is available on Nordic Mining ASAs website for ten years from the time of publishing.
Remuneration Guidelines for Group Management
▪Nordic Mining's guidelines for remuneration of Group Management aims to incentivize management in line with maximizing long-term sustainable valuecreation to the Group's shareholders and other stakeholders, and to offer competitive terms to secure the company's competitiveness in the labor market, nationally as well as internationally, in order to ensure the strategic development of the Group
▪The key principles underlying the remuneration policy is that the remuneration should reflect the responsibilities and duties undertaken by the individual member in Group Management, as well as their contribution to the long-term value creation in the Group
▪The main components of the guidelines for Group Management remuneration are as follows:
▪The compensation package should reflect the responsibility and tasks of the individual members of Group Management, and the members' contributiontowards ensuring the long-term creation of value for Nordic Mining's shareholders and other stakeholders
▪Nordic Mining will offer competitive remuneration packages to attract relevant expertise and experience for the development of the Group
▪The remuneration package consists as principle of fixed salary, plus participation in a share option program that has been approved by the AGM
▪Members of Group Management participates in the company's pension and insurance plans
▪The remuneration of Group Management in 2021 has been in line with the guidelines for Remuneration of Management as outlined on page 205 in the Annual Report for 2020, available on our website:www.nordicmining.com.
Group Management Remuneration Overview 2021
Fixed remuneration:
▪The annual fixed remuneration for the members of Group Management are shown in the table 1. The base salary is reviewed annually and determined based on salary development in the society in general and in particular the industrial sector. The annual salary increases for 2021 was decided, in accordance with the guidelines, as a general salary increase for Group Management of 2.7%. The CEO is granted benefits in kind according to the applicable market standard, the main element being a company car. The other members of Group Management are granted benefits in kind typically cell phone, internet connection, etc.
Short Term Incentive Program:
▪Nordic Mining is in the Definitive Feasibility Study phase of the Engebø Project and has, so far, no revenues. For 2021, employees in the Group was, as resultof the critical period for the company to ensure the success of the Engebø Project, offered a one-year incentive program. The bonus was limited up to 3monthly salaries per employee per annum. The Board of Directors was responsible to evaluate and decide on the actual allocation for the realized performance indicators. The CEO may also apply an individual allocation of the bonus if deemed necessary. Table 4 represents Nordic Mining'sperformance indicators that were set to drive performance for 2021, in line with the Group`s strategic goals. Bonus under the short-term incentive program are not subject to claw-back.
Share Option Program:
▪Members of the Group Management and qualified resource persons are entitled to participate in Nordic Mining ASAs equity settled share-based compensation program which was approved by the General Meeting in November 2018. The share options granted to the members of Group Management as per 2021 are shown in the table 2. The strike price for the share options corresponds to the share price at the time of grant plus 5%. The option program expires at the AGM 2022 on 19 May 2022 and are conditional on the employee remaining in the Group's employment for the duration of the vesting period. Lars K. Grøndahl left the company on 30 June 2021 and was part of his severance packaged offered to retain options for the remaining vesting period.
Pension and personal insurance plans:
▪The Group has a defined benefit plan or a defined contribution plan (for new employees) for its employees in the parent company, Nordic Mining ASA and a defined contribution plan for its employees in Nordic Rutile AS. The plans meet the Norwegian statutory requirements for pension plans for employees. Themembers of the Group Management are covered by the personal insurance plans applicable to the Group's employees.