Nordic Mining : Remuneration Report 2021

▪ Nordic Mining is in the Definitive Feasibility Study phase of the Engebø Project and has, so far, no revenues. For 2021, employees in the Group was, as result of the critical period for the company to ensure the success of the Engebø Project, offered a one-year incentive program. The bonus was limited up to 3 monthly salaries per employee per annum. The Board of Directors was responsible to evaluate and decide on the actual allocation for the realized performance indicators. The CEO may also apply an individual allocation of the bonus if deemed necessary. Table 4 represents Nordic Mining's performance indicators that were set to drive performance for 2021, in line with the Group`s strategic goals. Bonus under the short-term incentive program are not subject to claw-back.