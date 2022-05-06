Log in
    NOM   NO0010317340

NORDIC MINING ASA

(NOM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/06 10:19:45 am EDT
3.780 NOK   +7.54%
10:10aNORDIC MINING : Remuneration Report 2021
PU
07:15aNordic Mining Jumps 10% On Final Approval For Engebø Project In Norway
MT
01:11aMinistry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries confirms operating license for the Engebø deposit
AQ
Nordic Mining : Remuneration Report 2021

05/06/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Remuneration Report 2021

About the Remuneration Report

  • This report outlines the remuneration Nordic Mining ASA Group Management in 2021. The report is prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b and the European Commission guidelines on the standardized presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828, as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

  • Pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act section 6-16b (2) the statement will be presented to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2022, which shall hold an advisory vote on the report.

  • The report is available on Nordic Mining ASAs website for ten years from the time of publishing.

Remuneration Guidelines for Group Management

  • Nordic Mining's guidelines for remuneration of Group Management aims to incentivize management in line with maximizing long-term sustainable value creation to the Group's shareholders and other stakeholders, and to offer competitive terms to secure the company's competitiveness in the labor market, nationally as well as internationally, in order to ensure the strategic development of the Group

  • The key principles underlying the remuneration policy is that the remuneration should reflect the responsibilities and duties undertaken by the individual member in Group Management, as well as their contribution to the long-term value creation in the Group

  • The main components of the guidelines for Group Management remuneration are as follows:

    • The compensation package should reflect the responsibility and tasks of the individual members of Group Management, and the members' contribution towards ensuring the long-term creation of value for Nordic Mining's shareholders and other stakeholders

    • Nordic Mining will offer competitive remuneration packages to attract relevant expertise and experience for the development of the Group

    • The remuneration package consists as principle of fixed salary, plus participation in a share option program that has been approved by the AGM

    • Members of Group Management participates in the company's pension and insurance plans

  • The remuneration of Group Management in 2021 has been in line with the guidelines for Remuneration of Management as outlined on page 205 in the Annual Report for 2020, available on our website: www.nordicmining.com.

Group Management Remuneration Overview 2021

Fixed remuneration:

  • The annual fixed remuneration for the members of Group Management are shown in the table 1. The base salary is reviewed annually and determined based on salary development in the society in general and in particular the industrial sector. The annual salary increases for 2021 was decided, in accordance with the guidelines, as a general salary increase for Group Management of 2.7%. The CEO is granted benefits in kind according to the applicable market standard, the main element being a company car. The other members of Group Management are granted benefits in kind typically cell phone, internet connection, etc.

Short Term Incentive Program:

  • Nordic Mining is in the Definitive Feasibility Study phase of the Engebø Project and has, so far, no revenues. For 2021, employees in the Group was, as result of the critical period for the company to ensure the success of the Engebø Project, offered a one-year incentive program. The bonus was limited up to 3 monthly salaries per employee per annum. The Board of Directors was responsible to evaluate and decide on the actual allocation for the realized performance indicators. The CEO may also apply an individual allocation of the bonus if deemed necessary. Table 4 represents Nordic Mining's performance indicators that were set to drive performance for 2021, in line with the Group`s strategic goals. Bonus under the short-term incentive program are not subject to claw-back.

Share Option Program:

  • Members of the Group Management and qualified resource persons are entitled to participate in Nordic Mining ASAs equity settled share-based compensation program which was approved by the General Meeting in November 2018. The share options granted to the members of Group Management as per 2021 are shown in the table 2. The strike price for the share options corresponds to the share price at the time of grant plus 5%. The option program expires at the AGM 2022 on 19 May 2022 and are conditional on the employee remaining in the Group's employment for the duration of the vesting period. Lars K. Grøndahl left the company on 30 June 2021 and was part of his severance packaged offered to retain options for the remaining vesting period.

Group Management Remuneration Overview 2021

Pension and personal insurance plans:

  • The Group has a defined benefit plan or a defined contribution plan (for new employees) for its employees in the parent company, Nordic Mining ASA and a defined contribution plan for its employees in Nordic Rutile AS. The plans meet the Norwegian statutory requirements for pension plans for employees. The members of the Group Management are covered by the personal insurance plans applicable to the Group's employees.

Disclaimer

Nordic Mining ASA published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 14:09:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
