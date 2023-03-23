Nordic Nanovector : Nanovector Annual Report 2022

Nordic Nanovector ASA is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

The Company was established in Oslo, Norway in 2009 by Dr Roy H. Larsen and Inven2 AS on behalf of Prof Øyvind S. Bruland and Dr Jostein Dahle. The Company was founded with the aim to develop the radioimmunoconjugate Betalutin® (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) for the treatment of lymphoma. Betalutin® was invented by the three founders at the Norwegian Radium Hospital.

Nordic Nanovector was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2015 and has its headquarters and laboratories in Oslo, Norway.

The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapies for different types of cancer. Betalutin®, previously the Company's lead asset, was being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial as a potential new treatment for patients with 3rd-line follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL) patients, refractory to RTX/anti-CD20 based treatments (the PARADIGME trial). This trial was discontinued in July 2022 following a comprehensive review that revealed poor efficacy data and a non-competitive profile.

Nordic Nanovector has an extensive portfolio of patents that cover the Company's proprietary radioimmuno- therapy technology including Betalutin® and other products in its early-stage pipeline. These include certain composition of matter patents, which have various expiry dates in the next decade and beyond as well as others that provide additional intellectual property protection.

The Company's broader pipeline consists of several CD37-targeting radioimmunoconjugates at preclinical and discovery stages of development.