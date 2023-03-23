Nordic Nanovector : Nanovector Annual Report 2022

Nordic Nanovector ASA is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.
The Company was established in Oslo, Norway in 2009 by Dr Roy H. Larsen and Inven2 AS on behalf of Prof Øyvind S. Bruland and Dr Jostein Dahle. The Company was founded with the aim to develop the radioimmunoconjugate Betalutin® (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) for the treatment of lymphoma. Betalutin® was invented by the three founders at the Norwegian Radium Hospital.
Nordic Nanovector was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2015 and has its headquarters and laboratories in Oslo, Norway.
The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapies for different types of cancer. Betalutin®, previously the Company's lead asset, was being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial as a potential new treatment for patients with 3rd-line follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL) patients, refractory to RTX/anti-CD20 based treatments (the PARADIGME trial). This trial was discontinued in July 2022 following a comprehensive review that revealed poor efficacy data and a non-competitive profile.
Nordic Nanovector has an extensive portfolio of patents that cover the Company's proprietary radioimmuno- therapy technology including Betalutin® and other products in its early-stage pipeline. These include certain composition of matter patents, which have various expiry dates in the next decade and beyond as well as others that provide additional intellectual property protection.
The Company's broader pipeline consists of several CD37-targeting radioimmunoconjugates at preclinical and discovery stages of development.
Humalutin®, a next-generationCD37-targeting radioim- munotherapies incorporating the beta emitter lutetium-177 to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - Humalutin® presents a low immunogenicity profile, which may allow for multiple dosing and improved therapeutic effect;
Alpha37, a CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy candi- date incorporating the alpha-emitting radionuclide lead-
212, currently being explored with partner Orano Med for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia - the project is close to reaching IND stage. Given the early preclinical data and the unmet patient need in CLL, Nordic Nanovector believes that a focus on high risk and/or ibrutinib resistant/refractory CLL would provide a meaningful entry indication for Alpha37;
Multiple fully humanized anti-CD37 antibodies with potential in haematological cancers and autoimmune diseases; and
A CD37 DOTA CAR-T cell opportunity in haematological cancers, which is being advanced via a research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania.
WHY TARGET CD37
CD37 is a protein found on the surface of immune cells and interacts with other proteins inside the cell.
It is believed to play a role in both cell survival and cell death.
CD37 is highly expressed on most B-cells and B-cell lymphomas and represents a novel target for several different agents in clinical development.
Since most lymphoma patients will eventually become refractory to anti-CD20-based therapies, which are the mainstay of current treatment, targeting alternative pathways such as CD37 may represent a promising therapeutic approach.
Combining different CD37-targeting entities with different therapeutic payloads presents multiple opportunities to target a range of B-cell malignancies.
History
2009
●
Betalutin® was invented by Dr Roy H. Larsen, Professor Øyvind S. Bruland and Dr Jostein Dahle.
2010
y
1st patent application was filed for Betalutin®.
2011
y 1st patent application was approved by the Norwegian Patent Office.
y
Offices and labs established in Oslo, Norway.
2012
y
First FL patient treated with Betalutin® in the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2a trial.
2013
y
Raised NOK 60 million in a private placement led by HealthCap VI L.P.
y LYMRIT 37-01 trial advances to Phase 2a.
2014
y Orphan-drug designations granted in the US and in EU for FL.
y
NOK 300 million raised in a private placement.
y Listing of shares on the Norwegian OTC.
2015
y
Initial public offering on Oslo Børs raising NOK 575 million.
2016
y Collaboration agreement signed with Orano Med around Alpha37 for B-cell malignancies.
y
NOK 499 million raised in a private placement.
2017
y
First patient dosed with Betalutin® in Phase 1 DLBCL trial (LYMRIT 37-05).
y Fast track designation granted in the US for Betalutin® for 3L FL.
2018
y Phase 2a part of LYMRIT-37-01 completed.
y
First patient dosed in Phase 2b PARADIGME trial of Betalutin® in 3L FL.
y First patient dosed in ARCHER-1 trial of Betalutin® plus rituximab in 2L FL (LYMRIT 37-07).
2019
y
NOK 445 million (~USD 48m) raised in private placements.
y Interim analysis for PARADIGME trial of Betalutin® in 3L FL with IRC recommendation to proceed
2020
with a single dose.
y
NOK 215 million (~USD 26m) raised in private placement.
y Completion of enrolment into ARCHER-1 (2L FL) and LYMRIT 37-05 (DLBCL) trials.
y NOK 422 million (~USD 49.7m) raised in private placement and repair offering.
2021
y Promising results announced from Phase 1 ARCHER-1 and LYMRIT 37-05 trials.
y
Research collaboration signed with University of Pennsylvania around development of a CD37-
targeting CAR-T.
2022 and post- period
NOK 250 million (~USD 28.4m) raised in private placement.
PARADIGME trial discontinued following review that determined profile was no longer sufficiently competitive to bring Betalutin® to the market in the 3L R/R FL indication within a timeframe that made financial and commercial sense for the Company.
Company restructuring conducted to reduce costs.
Proposal to combine Nordic Nanovector with APIM Therapeutics agreed by Board of Directors of both companies but voted down by Shareholders.
Former Board resigned and new Board appointed at EGM on 3 January 2023.
Ludvik Sandnes, former Chairperson of Nordic Nanovector (2013-2019), was appointed interim CEO
& CFO from 1 February 2023.
