Nordic Nanovector : Nanovector Remuneration Report 2022

This report on remuneration to senior executives (the "report") is prepared by Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") on behalf of the board of directors of the company. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act 1997, section 6-16 b, the Norwegian regulation on guidelines and report on remuneration of leading employees of 2020 (Nw.: Forskrift om retningslinjer og rapport om godtgjørelse for ledende personer), section 6 and the Norwegian Accounting Act, section 7-31b.
The report comprises remuneration to the company's CEO, CFO and other members of the executive leadership team who report directly to the CEO ("senior executives" or the "leadership team"), as well as members of the board of directors who are or have been employed by, or held office in, the company during the financial year 2022. The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive, clear and understandable overview of awarded and due gross salary and remuneration to the senior executives and board members for the last financial year, how the remuneration is in accordance with the guidelines for remuneration of senior executives adopted by the company's annual general meeting in 2022 (the "remuneration guidelines"), and to what extent the remuneration is linked to the performance of the company. The report provides details, both in total and individualised, on the remuneration of the company's senior executives, as well as the remuneration of the members of the company's board of directors in their capacity as board members in the company.
Remuneration of the members of the board of directors of the company is covered in section 7 of this report.
2. Company highlights in 2022
In January 2022, Nordic Nanovector revised the timeline for the preliminary data readout from PARADIGME following a review of the rate of patient recruitment and discussions with its clinical advisors that also considered the continuing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following this revision, Nordic Nanovector's new target was to deliver the readout of preliminary three-month top line data during H2'2022.
However, during the first quarter the continuing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic meant that patient recruitment did not accelerate as expected, with only two new patients enrolled during the period.
With no additional patients enrolled in May and June, the Company decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects of the PARADIGME study. This review included an evaluation and analysis of the data collected to date by an Independent Expert Panel to determine the optimal path forward for Betalutin® in third line follicular lymphoma within a timeframe that would be financially and commercially viable for the company.
Following the comprehensive review, an independent data evaluation of PARADIGME and a subsequent request for regulatory agency interaction, the Board of Directors took the difficult decision to discontinue the study with no further patients to be enrolled beyond the 109 patients recruited to date.
While Betalutin®, at the selected dose of 15 MBq/kg after a pre-dose of 40 mg lilotomab (40/15), displayed an attractive safety profile and positive signs of efficacy in some patients, the Board considered that the observed profile did not fully meet the objectives set out for the PARADIGME study nor would it be commercially competitive.
Only one out of three patients responded to treatment with an average duration of response of approximately six months. As a result, the Board determined that the demonstrated profile was no longer sufficiently competitive to bring Betalutin® to the market in the third line relapsed and refractory FL indication, within a time-frame that made financial and commercial sense for the Company.
Following the decision to discontinue PARADIGME, the Board decided to implement a restructuring of the Company with immediate effect with the purpose of reducing costs where necessary to enable support of essential activities associated with development of the pipeline and maximising future value for shareholders.
The Board subsequently appointed Carnegie Investment Bank ("Carnegie") to explore all strategic options available to the Company to optimise shareholder value following the decision to discontinue the PARADIGME study and implement the restructuring of the Company.
The senior leadership team was also consolidated, following which Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Erik Skullerud transitioned out of his role. Malene Brondberg, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), assumed the combined position of CFO and interim CEO.
The restructuring of the Company was completed during Q3 2022 which meant that all outstanding larger contract agreements were terminated and closed in accordance with good compliance practices. More than 85 per cent of the company's staff were made redundant following implementation of the restructuring plan.
The PARADIGME trial continues to be wound down and this is expected to conclude by end Q1 2023. The results will be published in the required public access databases.
Following the strategic review conducted with Carnegie, on 9 November the Company announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with private company APIM Therapeutics that was recommended by both management teams. This followed discussions with 25+ Nordic and international companies regarding M&A opportunities.
On 1 December 2022, the Board's proposal for the merger was voted down by a majority of approximately 60 per cent of the 40.75 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding which were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held to allow shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction.
On 9 December the Company announced that following the vote at the 1 December EGM, Malene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFO will transition out of Nordic Nanovector. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector decided not to stand for re-election at a new EGM.
Overview of the application of the remuneration guidelines in 2022
Under the remuneration guidelines, remuneration of senior executives shall be competitive (but not leading), motivational, transparent and flexible, and may consist of the following five elements: base salary, short-term cash bonus, long-termequity-award, pension benefits, and other benefits.
