Nordic Nanovector : Nanovector Remuneration Report 2022

In January 2022, Nordic Nanovector revised the timeline for the preliminary data readout from PARADIGME following a review of the rate of patient recruitment and discussions with its clinical advisors that also considered the continuing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this revision, Nordic Nanovector's new target was to deliver the readout of preliminary three-month top line data during H2'2022.

However, during the first quarter the continuing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic meant that patient recruitment did not accelerate as expected, with only two new patients enrolled during the period.

With no additional patients enrolled in May and June, the Company decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects of the PARADIGME study. This review included an evaluation and analysis of the data collected to date by an Independent Expert Panel to determine the optimal path forward for Betalutin® in third line follicular lymphoma within a timeframe that would be financially and commercially viable for the company.

Following the comprehensive review, an independent data evaluation of PARADIGME and a subsequent request for regulatory agency interaction, the Board of Directors took the difficult decision to discontinue the study with no further patients to be enrolled beyond the 109 patients recruited to date.

While Betalutin®, at the selected dose of 15 MBq/kg after a pre-dose of 40 mg lilotomab (40/15), displayed an attractive safety profile and positive signs of efficacy in some patients, the Board considered that the observed profile did not fully meet the objectives set out for the PARADIGME study nor would it be commercially competitive.

Only one out of three patients responded to treatment with an average duration of response of approximately six months. As a result, the Board determined that the demonstrated profile was no longer sufficiently competitive to bring Betalutin® to the market in the third line relapsed and refractory FL indication, within a time-frame that made financial and commercial sense for the Company.

Following the decision to discontinue PARADIGME, the Board decided to implement a restructuring of the Company with immediate effect with the purpose of reducing costs where necessary to enable support of essential activities associated with development of the pipeline and maximising future value for shareholders.