    NANOV   NO0010597883

NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA

(NANOV)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-24 am EST
1.120 NOK   +17.71%
10:34aNordic Nanovector : Webcast Presentation
PU
11/23Nordic Nanovector : Invitation to webcast regarding proposed merger with APIM Therapeutics
AQ
11/21Nordic Nanovector Board Reiterates Support for Proposed Merger with APIM
MT
Nordic Nanovector : Webcast Presentation

11/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
Webcast to Discuss Proposed Merger with APIM Therapeutics

JAN H. EGBERTS, M.D., CHAIRMAN, NORDIC NANOVECTOR KOSTAS ALEVIZOPOULOS, CEO, APIM THERAPEUTICS

MALENE BRONDBERG, INTERIM CEO AND CFO, NORDIC NANOVECTOR

24 November 2022

Nordic Nanovector ASA

Kjelsåsveien 168 B, 0884 Oslo, Norway

www.nordicnanovector.com

IR contact: IR@nordicnanovector.com

Disclaimer and Important Information

This presentation and its appendices (jointly the "Presentation") have been prepared jointly by Nordic Nanovector ASA and APIM Therapeutics AS, including their subsidiaries (referred to as the "Combined Group"). The Presentation is made solely for information purposes in connection with the contemplated acquisition by Nordic Nanovector ASA of APIM Therapeutics AS.

The Presentation is not intended to, and should not by anyone, form the basis of any investment activity or decision and does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities or other interests in the Combined Group or any related entity. The information set out in the Presentation shall not form the basis of any contract and should not be relied upon in relation to any contract or commitment.

This Presentation has not been approved, reviewed or registered by or with any public authority or stock exchange. This Presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Prospective Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) and does not contain the same level of information as a prospectus. An information document contemplated to be prepared in connection with the listing of the new shares on Euronext Oslo Børs will contain more extensive information about the Group and its operations than this Presentation.

The information in this Presentation has been provided by entities that are part of the Combined Group and/or has otherwise been obtained from publicly available sources. The Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or include all information that a reader may need to evaluate the Combined Group or its business.

Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation, and no representation or warranty, express, assumed or implied, is made by the Combined Group (nor any of its respective advisers) as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on it. Moreover, the information in the Presentation reflects the Combined Group's estimates and/or assessments (unless otherwise indicated). In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates or prospects, if any. Accordingly, none of the Combined Group, nor any of its respective affiliates, representatives, directors, officers, employees or advisers, nor any other person, shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying on any statement in or omission from this Presentation. Any such liability arising out of or in connection with the Presentation, directly or indirectly, is hereby expressly disclaimed.

The Presentation may contain information obtained from third parties. Such information has been accurately reproduced and, as far as the Combined Group is aware of and able to ascertain from the information published by that third party, no facts have been omitted that would render the reproduced information to be inaccurate or misleading in any material respect. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts herein are accurate and that the forecasts, opinions, expectations and other forward-looking statements stated herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the assumptions and expectations on which they are based are correct.

The Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Combined Group's business, financial performance and results and/or the industry in which the Combined Group operates. Forward looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Combined Group or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other various factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development.

This Presentation speaks only as of 10 November, 2022. There may have been changes in matters that affect the Combined Group subsequent to the date of this Presentation. The Combined Group undertakes no obligation to amend, correct or update this Presentation or to provide any additional information about any matters.

This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo city court (Nw: Oslo tingrett) as exclusive venue.

Agenda

  • Rationale for Merger and Process
  • APIM Therapeutics in More Detail
  • Concluding Remarks
  • EGM and Voting
  • Q&A

Recap of PARADIGME Phase 2b trial in 2022

  • In H1 2022, recruitment into PARADIGME dropped significantly, exacerbated by Covid and despite the protocol/operational changes made in 2020-2021 to improve patient enrolment
    • Nearly 50 patients recruited in 2021, against only 3 in H1 2022

Discussions with the participating clinical centres led us to the conclusion that the recruitment rate into PARADIGME was unlikely to improve

In response to this situation, an Independent Data Evaluation (IDE) was performed

    • The IDE showed only one out of three patients (~30%) responded to treatment with average duration of response of approximately six months (response rates of up to 80% have been seen with emerging bispecific antibodies)
  • The Board determined that these results did not support further development of Betalutin® in 3L FL, particularly given the fast-evolving competitive landscape

Changes to the regulatory environment, including at FDA, potentially complicated the approval pathway

PARADIGME was discontinued

The study results will be published after Q1 in the required public access databases

  • Detailed assessment of early-stage pipeline of immunotherapy candidates targeting CD37 showed:
    • Significant investment needed to reach any major value inflection points, this was unlikely to be forthcoming given the unsupportive financial markets and limits on the Company's ability to raise new capital
  • Consequently, a comprehensive strategic review was initiated in conjunction with Carnegie to explore all viable alternatives to safeguard and deliver value to shareholders

Comprehensive Strategic Review Explored All Options

  • Broad strategic review of Nordic Nanovector, in conjunction with Carnegie, examined in detail:
    1. The potential of a "go it alone" strategy leveraging existing early stage R&D portfolio - dismissed as unviable
    2. A broad range of M&A opportunities
    • Primary focus on Norwegian oncology companies; secondary focus on Nordic oncology companies
    • Primary focus on strategic fit of M&A targets as well as potential to maximize shareholder value
    • Extensive reverse Due Diligence of both Company and selected M&A targets
  • Opportunities for a transaction outside the health care sector, with companies interested in listing on Oslo Børs and in the Company's balance sheet assets, were also investigated
    • These did not result in terms that were competitive or that recognised an appropriate valuation of the Company
  • M&A discussions held with 25+ potential Nordic and International companies
    • Including big pharma and other biotech companies - listed and privately held
  • Detailed discussions took place with several players in the health care sector
    • Including companies other than APIM with Phase 2 assets, but with terms that would lead to greater dilution for Nordic Nanovector shareholders
  • Conclusion - APIM merger considered by far the most attractive option for Nordic Nanovector shareholders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector ASA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
