Nordic Semiconductor : Avantree's Quartet employs the nRF52832 SoC in both the headphones and transmitter for low latency, long range audio transmission

U.S.-based company Avantree Corp. has released its 'Quartet' audio solution that enables multiple sets of headphones to be wirelessly connected to a single audio source. The base solution consists of four pairs of headphones and a transmitter base that can wirelessly relay audio to the headphones from any device that can output audio through an AUX or optical jack, such as a television, projector or stereo receiver.

Low latency audio solution

Employing Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52832 general purpose multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) in both the headphones and the transmitter base to run the proprietary 2.4 GHz protocol for wireless audio transmission, the solution is designed for applications where multiple sets of headphones need to be connected to the same source, for example, in classrooms, aged care facilities, or outdoor cinemas. Latency is as low as 7 ms, eliminating any lip sync problems during TV or movie playback. The nRF52832 SoC's multiprotocol radio enables Quartet to reliably transmit audio at a range of up to 100 meters outdoors, or 30 meters indoors. It offers a maximum receive (RX) sensitivity of -96-dBm and a maximum transmit (TX) output of +4-dBm, and a total link budget of >100dBm.

The scalable solution enables up to 100 pairs of headphones to be connected to a single transmitter base, with each pair offering independent volume control so people with different levels of hearing can set their own desired volume. A 'pass-through' feature also allows existing soundbars or stereo receiver/speaker systems to simultaneously play the audio, for situations where some listeners prefer not to use headphones.