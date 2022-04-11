Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nordic Semiconductor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

(NOD)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/11 03:12:11 am EDT
174.00 NOK   -2.16%
04/07NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The SECO Energy Sensor transmits energy, voltage and current information to the Cloud using the nRF9160 SiP
PU
04/04NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Chargtron Real-time Assessment Frequency Transmitter employs Nordic's nRF52810 SoC to relay student responses to gateway for teacher ana...
PU
04/01NOD -Notice of Nordic Semiconductor's Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordic Semiconductor : Avantree's Quartet employs the nRF52832 SoC in both the headphones and transmitter for low latency, long range audio transmission

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S.-based company Avantree Corp. has released its 'Quartet' audio solution that enables multiple sets of headphones to be wirelessly connected to a single audio source. The base solution consists of four pairs of headphones and a transmitter base that can wirelessly relay audio to the headphones from any device that can output audio through an AUX or optical jack, such as a television, projector or stereo receiver.

Low latency audio solution


Employing Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52832 general purpose multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) in both the headphones and the transmitter base to run the proprietary 2.4 GHz protocol for wireless audio transmission, the solution is designed for applications where multiple sets of headphones need to be connected to the same source, for example, in classrooms, aged care facilities, or outdoor cinemas. Latency is as low as 7 ms, eliminating any lip sync problems during TV or movie playback. The nRF52832 SoC's multiprotocol radio enables Quartet to reliably transmit audio at a range of up to 100 meters outdoors, or 30 meters indoors. It offers a maximum receive (RX) sensitivity of -96-dBm and a maximum transmit (TX) output of +4-dBm, and a total link budget of >100dBm.

The scalable solution enables up to 100 pairs of headphones to be connected to a single transmitter base, with each pair offering independent volume control so people with different levels of hearing can set their own desired volume. A 'pass-through' feature also allows existing soundbars or stereo receiver/speaker systems to simultaneously play the audio, for situations where some listeners prefer not to use headphones.

The processor-intensive application is powered by the nRF52832's 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), and its generous 512kB Flash memory and 64kB RAM. The nRF Connect SDK [Software Development Kit] for the nRF52832 integrates the Zephyr RTOS, supports applications using Bluetooth LE, Bluetooth mesh and Thread, and includes examples, Bluetooth LE profiles and driver support for all peripherals.

Fully automatic power management

The Quartet headphones are powered by lithium batteries and can last up to 20 hours between charges, thanks in part to the ultra low power characteristics of the nRF52832 SoC, with features such as the 2.4GHz radio's 5.5mA peak RX/TX currents and a fully-automatic power management system. "Having the longest possible battery life was very important when choosing a wireless chip for Quartet," says Howard Leung, Chief Product Officer at Avantree. "This was especially true when considering the major usage scenarios, such as customers wanting to watch television for extended periods without charging their headphones.

"The Arm CPU capability, large memory capacity, radio sensitivity, and low power consumption were all key factors in chip selection, but our main design necessity was the low latency and high scalability offered by the nRF52832 SoC."

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
04/07NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The SECO Energy Sensor transmits energy, voltage and current inform..
PU
04/04NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Chargtron Real-time Assessment Frequency Transmitter employs No..
PU
04/01NOD -Notice of Nordic Semiconductor's Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
03/31NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Iqiyi Dream VR employs Nordic's nRF52833 SoC and nRF52832 SoC t..
PU
03/28NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Hövding 3 employs Nordic nRF52832 SoC-based Laird module to report ..
PU
03/24NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Lobaro's Wireless M-Bus Gateway solely uses solar power and employs..
PU
03/21NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : EBuyNow's Moto Watch 100 uses Nordic nRF5340 SoC to run sophisticat..
PU
03/20NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA(OB : NOD) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/18NOD : Annual Report Published
AQ
03/17NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : WiSilica's ENOR E-L/N employs Nordic nRF9160 SiP enabling Cloud con..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 949 M 797 M 797 M
Net income 2022 942 M 108 M 108 M
Net cash 2022 2 936 M 337 M 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 963 M 3 897 M 3 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 177,85 NOK
Average target price 308,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR-40.24%3 897
MEDIATEK INC.-29.41%46 181
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.18%19 769
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.08%18 221
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.0.00%11 774
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-12.94%11 118