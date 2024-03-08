Global prestige watch brand Festina has launched the latest in its connected watch range, the 'Festina Connected D', providing users with advanced health and fitness data in a stylish, modern design. Festina Connected D is simultaneously both a traditional watch and an activity tracker which monitors the user's heart and daily activities, providing them with the means to better understand their health.

Powerful nRF52840 SoC application processor

The stainless steel timepiece features an authentic physical dial plate and watch hands with a cut-out for the OLED display. It integrates a heart rate sensor and accelerometer to track heart rate, VO2 max, energy expenditure, activity, steps, and sleep. In addition to the sensors, the watch employs Nordic Semiconductor's

nRF52840 SoC to provide low latency Bluetooth® LE wireless connectivity between the device and the user's smartphone, and to perform as the watch's application processor. The nRF52840 SoC's 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU) provides ample computational power to run the complex sensor algorithms allowing the watch to precisely track and calculate movement and activity data.

"The mark of our connected products is that we want to help the user filter through the clutter of information they are drowned with daily," says Mattias Wideheim, CEO, Festina Group Technology. "The watch is not only about keeping time, it is about the user and their everyday life, and with Connected D we want to put the user in control, allowing them to decide which type of notifications they will receive and those they won't. A gentle vibration on the wrist will notify the user only about people and events they care about most."