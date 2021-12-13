Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nordic Semiconductor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

(NOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordic Semiconductor : Laird Connectivity's BT610 I/O sensor employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC to make wired sensors wireless

12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that Laird Connectivity, an Akron, Ohio-based leading wireless technology company, has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth® 5/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to power its new 'Sentrius™ BT610 I/O Sensor'. This sensor platform supports a wide range of interface options-including general purpose analog inputs, digital I/Os, UART, I2C and SPI serial interfaces-and is compatible with almost any industry-standard external sensor and can convert the devices from wired to battery-operated wireless operation.

Full Bluetooth 5 support

Supplied in a hard-wearing IP67-rated enclosure with an operating temperature range of -40 to 85º C, the BT610 employs Laird Connectivity's 'BL654 module', integrating Nordic's nRF52840 SoC, to deliver full Bluetooth 5 support; this includes 2x on-air raw data bandwidth (2Mbps), 4x range, 8x broadcasting ability with advertising extensions that increase the advertising packet payload size to 251 bytes, and an improved channel coexistence algorithm. The nRF52840 SoC's radio architecture with on-chip PA provides -95dBm RX sensitivity (at 1Mbps in Bluetooth LE mode), a maximum output power of 8dBm, and a total link budget of 103dBm. Together with an integrated high-gain antenna to ensure good performance when using the LE Coded PHY, and an IPEX locking connector for increased durability when subject to shock and vibration, the BT610 is designed for rigorous applications in harsh environments.

The BT610 can be coupled with off-the-shelf sensors to, for example, wirelessly capture temperature data inside/in support of HVAC units, perform AC current sensing on large induction motors, or gather ultrasonic/pressure level data in remote tank monitoring applications. Using the nRF52840 SoC's Bluetooth 5 Long Range capability, data can then be relayed by a gateway to the Cloud. An accompanying iOS or Android smartphone app is also available for convenient sensor interaction. Users can configure sensor types, read sensor data, set alarm conditions and advertising durations/intervals, and much more.

Long-lasting battery life

The BT610 is powered by a replaceable, large capacity Lithium Thionyl Chloride battery, especially chosen for its performance in challenging environments. This battery has the capability to last for years (depending on the application and environment) thanks in part to the ultra low power operating characteristics of the Nordic nRF52840 SoC. The nRF52840 is engineered to minimize power consumption with a fully-automatic power management system that reduces power consumption by up to 80 percent compared with the nRF51 Series.

Nordic's nRF52840 advanced multiprotocol SoC combines a 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), with a 2.4GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5.2, Long Range, Bluetooth mesh, Thread, Zigbee, ANT™, IEEE 802.15.4, NFC, and proprietary 2.4GHz RF protocol software), featuring 8dBm output power -95dBm RX sensitivity for a link budget of 103 dBm, with 1MB Flash memory and 256kB RAM. The Dynamic Multiprotocol feature uniquely supports concurrent wireless connectivity of the protocols. The SoC features 12Mbps Full Speed USB. The nRF52840 SoC incorporates the ARM® CryptoCell-310 cryptographic accelerator offering best-in-class security for Cortex-M based SoCs.

The nRF Connect SDK [Software Development Kit] is recommended for nRF52840 software development. The nRF Connect SDK integrates the Zephyr RTOS, supports applications using Bluetooth LE, Bluetooth mesh and Thread, and includes examples, Bluetooth LE profiles and driver support for all peripherals. The SDK also includes a migration of Nordic's Bluetooth SoftDevice Controller from the company's proven SoftDevices used with the nRF52 Series. The nRF5 SDK can also be used for development with Nordic's S113, S132 and S140 SoftDevices Nordic's Bluetooth RF protocol stacks.

"The nRF Connect SDK was a major benefit," says Chris Boorman, Senior Product Manager for Laird Connectivity. "It allowed us to build the BT610 as an open platform, using a standard protocol, which allows customers to leverage their own Cloud offering as they wish.

"The generous 1MB Flash memory and 256kB RAM of the nRF52840 were also major drawcards for Laird when considering applications of the BT610. The Flash/RAM supporting the powerful MCU enabled us to meet our specific application needs, whilst also enabling future scaling of the product's capabilities. We also wanted a stable and proven chipset, and the fact we already had that on our established BL654 with the nRF52840 made it an obvious choice given the hardware feature alignment."

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
03:36aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Laird Connectivity's BT610 I/O sensor employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC..
PU
12/10NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has been named 2021 ‘Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company' ..
PU
12/09NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The company's Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology offer..
PU
12/06NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : EOFlow's EOPatch uses Nordic's nRF52832 for wireless connectivity b..
PU
12/03NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NRF5340 SoC for advanced wireless IoT applications voted RF/Wireles..
PU
12/02NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Wonderlabs Limited's SwitchBot uses nRF52840 and nRF51822 SoCs enab..
PU
11/29NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Arkessa brand will now benefit from its parent company's relati..
PU
11/25NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Minew ESL uses Nordic's nRF52832 and nRF52810 SoCs for Bluetooth 5 ..
PU
11/22NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : A partnership with Nokia and MediaTek creates a new position to enh..
PU
11/18NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Stratosfy Marker employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC for wireless connect..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 100 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2021 482 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 163 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 792 M 6 340 M 6 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 155
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 297,40 NOK
Average target price 292,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR115.51%6 340
MEDIATEK INC.43.91%61 669
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.6.28%26 872
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.03%25 080
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.64.74%21 003
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-17.41%14 952