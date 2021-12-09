Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nordic Semiconductor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

(NOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordic Semiconductor : The company's Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology offers developers using Nordic's nRF9160 SiP more secure and accurate location...

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that Dallas, TX-based innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, Polte, has joined the Nordic Partner Program as a Solution Partner. The partnership will provide developers using Nordic's nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) the ability to integrate secure, accurate, and globally available location intelligence into their Massive IoT-based asset tracking designs.

Massive IoT location service

Together, Polte and Nordic Semiconductor are providing an out-of-the-box ready location solution leveraging Polte's 'CoreRes' (CR) capability via the 'Polte Location API'. Polte CR is a Massive IoT location service targeted at developers of asset tracking solutions using Nordic's nRF9160 SiP. The product provides real time, universal asset visibility while improving on Cell ID and Enhanced Cell ID accuracy, and enabling global continuity while roaming. Polte CR currently supports any cellular-connected IoT device based on LTE-M, NB-IoT, as well as Cat-1+.

The product can be integrated into any nRF9160 SiP-powered IoT device simply through the use of standard AT commands and API integration. By leveraging the Polte CR instead of other location technologies that require dedicated chips such as GPS or Wi-Fi, developers can offload computational complexity from the IoT device to the Cloud. This in turn reduces power consumption and increases data security.

The solution is designed for use cases in sectors ranging from transportation and logistics to manufacturing, healthcare and construction, in which location insights into moveable assets are currently restricted by limited visibility either indoors or outdoors. For example, a pallet can be tracked along its journey as it is transported between a factory, warehouse and retail location, without visibility restricted to the range of beacons or a line-of-sight to satellites. It also avoids an enterprise or solutions provider needing to create a more costly, complex amalgamation of traditional location technologies in order to fill the gaps in location coverage.

Cloud-based cellular location capability

"We believe that achieving universal asset visibility should be simple," says Ed Chao, Polte CEO. "This partnership will provide Nordic customers with a Cloud-based cellular location capability that is accessible through any cellular-connected IoT device integrating the nRF9160 SiP, without the need for additional infrastructure. This allows developers to benefit from enhanced performance indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between."

"This technology will deliver secure, accurate, global location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented real-time visibility into all the things that matter," says Kristian Sæther, Nordic's Product Manager for Cellular IoT. "We are transforming what is possible with asset tracking for our customers across supply chain, logistics, and many other vertical industry sectors."

The Nordic Partner Program is an ecosystem of companies with experience of Nordic's solutions that will drive greater adoption of wireless technology and help the company's customers bring their wireless products to market faster. Companies already working with Nordic wishing to become Nordic Partner Program Design or Solution partners should contact their Nordic sales representative. Following the qualification process, members can leverage Nordic Semiconductor marketing channels and gain access to dedicated technical resources including training and roadmaps.

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
03:12aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The company's Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology offer..
PU
12/06NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : EOFlow's EOPatch uses Nordic's nRF52832 for wireless connectivity b..
PU
12/03NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NRF5340 SoC for advanced wireless IoT applications voted RF/Wireles..
PU
12/02NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Wonderlabs Limited's SwitchBot uses nRF52840 and nRF51822 SoCs enab..
PU
11/29NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Arkessa brand will now benefit from its parent company's relati..
PU
11/25NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Minew ESL uses Nordic's nRF52832 and nRF52810 SoCs for Bluetooth 5 ..
PU
11/22NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : A partnership with Nokia and MediaTek creates a new position to enh..
PU
11/18NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Stratosfy Marker employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC for wireless connect..
PU
11/16NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Digital Matter's Oyster3 uses Nordic low power nRF9160 SiP for powe..
PU
11/12Nordic's nRF5340 wireless IoT SoC wins World Electronics Achievement Award
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 100 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2021 482 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net cash 2021 2 163 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 983 M 6 415 M 6 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 155
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 298,40 NOK
Average target price 292,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR116.23%6 415
MEDIATEK INC.46.59%61 022
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.4.71%26 019
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.28.10%23 166
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.63.40%20 869
SILERGY CORP.81.95%14 214