Nordic Semiconductor : has been named 2021 ‘Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company' by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) during its 2021...

A GSA Award is widely considered one of the most respected and prestigious awards a semiconductor company can win within the global semiconductor industry. This year's award is the fifth time Nordic has been honored as a winner by the GSA, within both the Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award category, and the Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award category ($500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales). Nordic has been nominated nine times in total within both categories.

The GSA Awardsrecognize semiconductor companies that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy and future opportunities in the industry.