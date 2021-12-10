Log in
    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

(NOD)
Nordic Semiconductor : has been named 2021 ‘Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company' by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) during its 2021...

12/10/2021 | 11:22am EST
A GSA Award is widely considered one of the most respected and prestigious awards a semiconductor company can win within the global semiconductor industry. This year's award is the fifth time Nordic has been honored as a winner by the GSA, within both the Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award category, and the Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award category ($500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales). Nordic has been nominated nine times in total within both categories.

The GSA Awardsrecognize semiconductor companies that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy and future opportunities in the industry.

GSA members represent approximately 70 percent of the $450 billion plus semiconductor industry. The membership has a global footprint spanning over 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies.

Companies within the GSA's membership range from exciting, emerging companies to semiconductor industry pioneers and technology leaders.

"Nordic Semiconductor is very proud to be recognized with such a distinct honour yet again by the GSA," said Nordic CEO, Svenn-Tore Larsen.

"We work hard every single day towards contributing to a sustainable future for the planet through our customers employing Nordic's low power wireless technology in multiple applications and markets."

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 100 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2021 482 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 163 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57 289 M 6 356 M 6 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 155
Free-Float 86,1%
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
