Nordic Semiconductor : sets up a global Wi-Fi hub in India with aim of making it a center of R&D excellence

'This means that Nordic Semiconductor's competence as it relates to Wi-Fi systems, solutions, and software will mainly reside in India with smaller hubs in other countries,' comments Svein-Egil Nielsen, Nordic Semiconductor's CTO and EVP for R&D and Strategy. 'What we are aiming to do is to build a center of global excellence in low power Wi-Fi and related wireless IoT technologies that is second-to-none. And exactly as we have previously done in fields such as cellular IoT where our main R&D hub is located in Finland.'

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that further to its acquisition of the entire Wi-Fi development team, core Wi-Fi expertise, and Wi-Fi IP tech assets from Imagination Technologies Group in November last year that it is well underway creating a global Wi-Fi R&D hub at a former Imagination location in Hyderabad, India.

Building a highly skilled team

Nordic now plans to actively recruit Wi-Fi specialists across a range of engineering disciplines including R&D, test & verification, security, low-power design, and interoperability.

'We seek to build, inspire, and motivate a highly skilled team of engineers developing cutting-edge Wi-Fi and beyond technologies,' adds Katarina Finneng, EVP People & Communication at Nordic. 'A team that will be an important part of Nordic's culture of integrity, mutual respect, empathy, and employee-friendly policies. Policies that tend to result in Nordic employees choosing to stay working with the company for many years.'

'We also seek to create collaborative engagement with local universities in India via student initiatives such as internship programs.'

The Hyderabad Wi-Fi hub is said to have a well-equipped lab with RF chambers, Wi-Fi Alliance pre-certification facilities, and a separate interoperability lab to ensure seamless operation with other Wi-Fi vendors.

Nordic's Hyderabad Wi-Fi R&D hub is headed by Bansi Mangalwedhekar, Country Manager, and his local management team including Gaurav Kapoor who head's Nordic's India sales team.

