    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

(NOD)
Nordic Semiconductor : sets up a global Wi-Fi hub in India with aim of making it a center of R&D excellence

08/23/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Nordic Semiconductor today announces that further to its acquisition of the entire Wi-Fi development team, core Wi-Fi expertise, and Wi-Fi IP tech assets from Imagination Technologies Group in November last year that it is well underway creating a global Wi-Fi R&D hub at a former Imagination location in Hyderabad, India.

'This means that Nordic Semiconductor's competence as it relates to Wi-Fi systems, solutions, and software will mainly reside in India with smaller hubs in other countries,' comments Svein-Egil Nielsen, Nordic Semiconductor's CTO and EVP for R&D and Strategy. 'What we are aiming to do is to build a center of global excellence in low power Wi-Fi and related wireless IoT technologies that is second-to-none. And exactly as we have previously done in fields such as cellular IoT where our main R&D hub is located in Finland.'

Building a highly skilled team

Nordic now plans to actively recruit Wi-Fi specialists across a range of engineering disciplines including R&D, test & verification, security, low-power design, and interoperability.

'We seek to build, inspire, and motivate a highly skilled team of engineers developing cutting-edge Wi-Fi and beyond technologies,' adds Katarina Finneng, EVP People & Communication at Nordic. 'A team that will be an important part of Nordic's culture of integrity, mutual respect, empathy, and employee-friendly policies. Policies that tend to result in Nordic employees choosing to stay working with the company for many years.'

'We also seek to create collaborative engagement with local universities in India via student initiatives such as internship programs.'

The Hyderabad Wi-Fi hub is said to have a well-equipped lab with RF chambers, Wi-Fi Alliance pre-certification facilities, and a separate interoperability lab to ensure seamless operation with other Wi-Fi vendors.

Nordic's Hyderabad Wi-Fi R&D hub is headed by Bansi Mangalwedhekar, Country Manager, and his local management team including Gaurav Kapoor who head's Nordic's India sales team.

All interested job applicants who wish to work for Nordic Semiconductor in India or anywhere else in the world should visit our career page.

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 107 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2021 494 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net cash 2021 2 198 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 629 M 5 822 M 5 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,88x
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 275,60 NOK
Average target price 258,20 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR99.71%5 822
MEDIATEK INC.16.87%49 278
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.17.01%29 530
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.36.69%25 437
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.61.39%20 156
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED39.70%16 351