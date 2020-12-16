Nordic Semiconductor : appoints FAE in Australia to support business expansion

Nordic opened a sales, marketing, and customer support office for Southeast Asia in Sydney earlier this year, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the region's rapidly expanding high-tech wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors. In addition to Australia, the office services New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In addition to Xing-who will be responsible for both Australian and New Zealand customers and distributors-Nordic has a well-established engineering support team situated in Hong Kong assisting all customers in the region.

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that it has appointed a Field Application Engineer (FAE) to further support its business expansion and growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Leo Xing will be based in Sydney, Australia, and brings extensive hardware and software experience across a broad range of wireless solutions to the role.

The appointment of Xing is a response to the growth of ANZ companies designing both short-range wireless and low power cellular IoT solutions across medical, asset tracking, metering, industrial, as well as smart city and smart lighting sectors in particular.

Design and innovation focused

'Nordic's customers are releasing increasingly sophisticated products with a greater level of complexity,' says Wendell Boyd, Regional Sales Manager for ASEAN and Australia and New Zealand. 'At the same time we have a customer base in this region that is design and innovation focused. It is essential when these customers have a challenge that requires technical support that we can deliver it right away, and that is what Leo's appointment will provide.

'Our customers in Australia and New Zealand now have a dedicated resource in the same time zone, and region. This will mean faster response and greater access to technical support.'