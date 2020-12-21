Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Nordic Semiconductor ASA    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA

(NOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordic Semiconductor : nRF52810 Bluetooth LE SoC powers COVID-19 Home Test kit set to ship in tens of millions. The at-home test will help tackle SARS-CoV...

12/21/2020 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that Ellume Health, a Valencia, CA and Brisbane, Australia-based digital diagnostic company, has selected Nordic's nRF52810 Bluetooth® LE System-on-Chip (SoC) for the 'Ellume COVID-19 Home Test'.

The COVID-19 Home Test has been shown to be a safe and simple-to-use self-test that enables individuals to check for an active COVID-19 infection in 15 minutes or less. The antigen test has demonstrated 96 percent accuracy compared to an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) molecular test in an independently-run, U.S. clinical study in five states. Ellume has received an EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their COVID-19 Home Test. The test will be available over-the-counter for symptomatic and asymptomatic detection of SARS-CoV-2. (SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.)

Test results shared through secure cloud connection

The test uses ultra-sensitive optics, electronics and proprietary software to analyze a nasal swab with the results automatically transmitted to the user's smartphone via Nordic-powered Bluetooth connectivity. From the associated smartphone app, the results can be transmitted through a secure cloud connection for sharing with healthcare professionals and others. In addition to the wireless connectivity, Nordic's nRF52810 SoC-an ARM® Cortex™ M4 processor-based Bluetooth LE chip manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using an advanced 55-nanometer wafer fabrication process-powers the home test's diagnostic software. The ultra low power SoC also extends the battery-powered home test's shelf life and ensures instant operation when the test is needed.

The test will help reduce the impact of the pandemic by providing a readily available and simple-to-use method to acquire the information needed to reduce risk of transmission. Users will be able to safely recommence group activities at work, school, on the sports field or in the church. Further, real-time reporting of test results to health authorities, employers and educators will enable efficient COVID-19 mapping and rapid reaction to outbreaks.

Manufacturing and supply chain expansion

Ellume has expanded its Australian manufacturing facility and is rapidly expanding its manufacturing efforts and supply chain in the U.S. with the aid of a US$30million award from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative. The company plans to ship over 100,000 tests per day from January 2021 and plans to deliver 20 million Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests to the U.S. within the first half of 2021.

'The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is the perfect example of how advanced digital diagnostics and IoT connectivity can help address the worst impacts of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,' says Geir Langeland, Director of Sales and Marketing with Nordic Semiconductor. 'Using the results of this test, we can all enjoy the benefits of group social activity safe in the knowledge that we present no risk to the vulnerable. That's a huge step towards a return to normality.'

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:46:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
02:47aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : nRF52810 Bluetooth LE SoC powers COVID-19 Home Test kit s..
PU
12/18NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bangalore office to service India's rapidly expanding wir..
PU
12/17NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Braveridge's FBV-EVK-N9160 SonicBoard employs Nordic's nR..
PU
12/16NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : appoints FAE in Australia to support business expansion
PU
12/16NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Future Electronics Introduces Infineon OptiMOS™5 to..
AQ
12/14NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Ericsson's ARDESCO, co-developed with Sigma Connectivity,..
PU
12/10NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Abluetech's UVC LED Disinfection Thermometry Pen employs ..
PU
12/09AVNET : Launches Cellular Module for Rapid Development of IoT Applications; AVT9..
AQ
12/08Avnet Launches New Cellular Module for IoT Applications Development
MT
12/08NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Avnet's AVT9152 module integrates both Nordic's nRF9160 S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 741 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2020 295 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 697 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 016 M 2 907 M 2 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 872
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 129,50 NOK
Last Close Price 131,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA135.19%2 907
MEDIATEK INC.57.61%39 219
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.59%24 612
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.42.37%17 814
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED10.02%17 467
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED0.00%11 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ