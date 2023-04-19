Advanced search
    NORDIC   DK0060083996

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

(NORDIC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04:27:46 2023-04-19 am EDT
0.0418 DKK   -9.13%
Company Announcement 3/2023

04/19/2023 | 04:47am EDT
Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023

19 April 2023

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S in liquidation

Company announcement no. 3/2023



Today, Wednesday 19 April 2023, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 28 March 2023, where the following agenda items were presented:

 

  • The general meeting took note of the Liquidators’ report for the financial year 2022.
  • The Annual Report for 2022 was approved.
  • Discharge of liability was granted to the former members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.
  • The proposal for distribution of the result of the year was approved.
  • The presentation of the remuneration report 2022 was approved.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

 

For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.


Kind regards,

Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

 

Copenhagen, 19 April 2023

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Louise Celia Korpela, Liquidator, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation: +45 3929 1000.

 

All news about NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
