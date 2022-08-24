Nordic Shipholding A/S : 1. Halvårsrapport 2022 (Engelsk) 08/24/2022 | 12:48am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NORDIC SHIPHOLDING Interim Report H1 2022 24 August 2022 CVR-no. 76 35 17 16 Interim Report H1 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 10/2022 Summary The comparison figures for the period ended 30 June 2021 are stated in parenthesis. The operating performance of the Group for H1 2022 was impacted by the sale of the remaining three vessels. The last vessel, Nordic Amy, was delivered to her new owner on 1 April 2022. The Group generated a profit after tax of USD 3.6 million (including write-off of certain loan interest of USD 3.9 million on the vessels) in H1 2022 compared to a loss after tax of USD 6.0 million for the same period last year. TCE revenue in Q2 2022 was recognised due to IFRS 15 reversals and revision of previous periods' pool distributions by pool managers. Despite the improvement in average TCE rates in Q1 2022, the loss of earnings from the sale of vessels resulted in lower TCE revenue in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Expenses relating to the operation of vessels in H1 2022 was lower at USD 1.8 million (USD 5.2 million) due primarily to the sale of the respective vessels. EBITDA decreased to USD 0.6 million (USD 0.8 million). Other external costs remained relatively unchanged at USD 0.7 million (USD 0.7 million). The Group recognised a reversal of previously recognised write-downs on assets held- for-sale of USD 27,000 in H1 2022 as certain actual incremental expenses relating to the sale of vessels were lower than estimated. After accounting for depreciation, impairment losses, write-down and reversals on assets held-for-sale, financial expenses and financial income, the profit after tax was USD 3.6 million in H1 2022 (loss of USD 6.0 million). Between 31 December 2021 and 30 June 2022, equity improved from negative USD 14.3 million to negative USD 10.7 million as a result of the profit recognised during the period. The Group was also subjected to a quarterly cash sweep mechanism under which the Group, after payment of instalments and interest under the loan agreement, must apply any cash and cash equivalents of the Group in excess of USD 6.0 million towards prepayment of the loan. There were no cash sweep in H1 2021. During the financial period under review, cash flow from operations was a net cash inflow of USD 2.2 million (net cash outflow of USD 0.4 million) due partially to the bunker proceeds received upon the delivery of the respective vessels to the new owners. The net proceeds from the sale of Nordic Anne, Nordic Agnetha and Nordic Amy were applied towards the repayment of bank loans in H1 2022. Overall, cash and cash equivalents improved to USD 3.7 million as at 30 June 2022 from USD 2.5 million as at 31 December 2021. As announced on 21 January 2022 (Company Announcement 2/2022), the Group reached an agreement with the Lenders to extend the maturity of the existing bank loan facilities till 31 March 2022. With the delivery of the last vessel, Nordic Amy, to her new owner on 1 April 2022, the remaining outstanding loan balances were settled via proceeds from the sale of Nordic Amy, internal cash and utilisation of USD 2.3 million under the banker's guarantee issued by the majority shareholder of the Company to the lenders. 1 Interim Report H1 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 10/2022 To support the ongoing efforts to clarify the future activities of the Group, the majority shareholder of the Company intends, if necessary, to support the Group, financially or otherwise, in the course of business of the Group with a view to ensuring that the Group will be able to continue its operations as a going concern for at least the financial year 2022. For the avoidance of doubt, the intent does not constitute a legal obligation to provide any funding or support to the Group. The majority shareholder of the Company has also extended the maturity of the shareholder's loans till mid-April 2023. The outlook for 2022 remains unchanged as indicated in the 2021 Annual Report. 2 Interim Report H1 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 10/2022 Consolidated financial highlights YTD 30 Jun YTD 30 Jun FY 2021 Amounts in USD thousand 2022 2021 Time charter equivalent revenue (TCE revenue) 3,055 6,559 10,380 EBITDA 552 835 42 Operating result (EBIT) 579 (5,615) (3,899) Net finance expenses 3,039 (341) (1,864) Result after tax 3,618 (5,956) (5,763) Equity ratio (%) -194.6% -33.5% -32.5% Earnings per share, US cents 0.89 (1.47) (1.42) Market price per share DKK, period end 0.10 0.31 0.09 Market price per share USD, period end 0.01 0.05 0.01 Exchange rate USD/DKK, period end 7.09 6.27 6.54 Number of shares, period end 406,158,403 406,158,403 406,158,403 Average number of shares 406,158,403 406,158,403 406,158,403 Company data Company Nordic Shipholding A/S (the "Company") C/O Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen, Denmark CVR- no. 76 35 17 16 Website: www.nordicshipholding.com Registered office: Copenhagen Contact persons regarding this interim report: Esben Søfren Poulsson, Chairman Philip Clausius, CEO Executive Management Philip Clausius, CEO Board of Directors Esben Søfren Poulsson, Chairman Jon Robert Lewis, Deputy Chairman Kanak Kapur Philip Clausius Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab Forward-looking statements This report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Nordic Shipholding A/S's current beliefs of future events. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainty, and Nordic Shipholding A/S's actual results may differ significantly from expectations. Factors which could cause actual results to deviate from the expectations include, but not limited to, changes in macroeconomic, regulatory and political conditions. 3 Interim Report H1 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 10/2022 Management's review Following the sale of the remaining vessels, the majority shareholder of the Company is in discussions with various stakeholders on the development plans for the Company. The operating performance of the Group for H1 2022 was impacted by the sale of the remaining three vessels. The last vessel, Nordic Amy, was delivered to her new owner on 1 April 2022. Financial results for the period 1 January - 30 June 2022 The comparison figures for the same period in 2021 are stated in parenthesis. The Group generated a profit after tax of USD 3.6 million (including write-off of certain loan interest of USD 3.9 million on the vessels) in H1 2022 compared to a loss after tax of USD 6.0 million for the same period last year. TCE revenue in Q2 2022 was recognised due to IFRS 15 reversals and revision of previous periods' pool distributions by pool managers. Despite the improvement in average TCE rates in Q1 2022, the loss of earnings from the sale of vessels resulted in lower TCE revenue in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Expenses relating to the operation of vessels in H1 2022 was lower at USD 1.8 million (USD 5.2 million) due primarily to the sale of the respective vessels. EBITDA decreased to USD 0.6 million (USD 0.8 million). Other external costs remained relatively unchanged at USD 0.7 million (USD 0.7 million). The Group recognised a reversal of previously recognised write-downs on assets held- for-sale of USD 27,000 in H1 2022 as certain actual incremental expenses relating to the sale of vessels were lower than estimated. As a result of the reclassification in Q2 2021 of the remaining three vessels to assets held-for-sale, depreciation amounted to USD NIL million (USD 1.6 million) in H1 2022. Finance expenses decreased to USD 0.9 million (USD 1.7 million) due to loan repayments totaling USD 22.4 million between 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022. An one-off finance income of USD 3.9 million representing the write-off of certain loan interest was recognised in H1 2022. After accounting for depreciation, impairment losses, write-down and reversals on assets held-for-sale, financial expenses and financial income, the profit after tax was USD 3.6 million in H1 2022 (loss of USD 6.0 million). Financial position as at 30 June 2022 The comparison figures for 31 December 2021 are stated in parenthesis. Total assets amounted to USD 5.5 million (USD 44.0 million). Receivables balance was USD 1.8 million as at 30 June 2022 (USD 4.5 million). The decrease was primarily due to the reduced number of vessels deployed in the various pools. 4 Interim Report H1 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 10/2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Nordic Shipholding A/S published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:47:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S 12:48a NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : 1. Halvårsrapport 2022 (Engelsk) PU 12:26a Company Announcement 10/2022 GL 12:26a Company Announcement 10/2022 GL 05/25 Nordic Shipholding A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2.. CI 05/25 NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : Interim Report Q1 2022 PU 05/25 NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : 1. Kvartalsrapport 2022 (Engelsk) PU 05/25 Company Announcement 9/2022 GL 04/26 NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : Announcement re AGM 2022 PU 04/26 Company Announcement 8/2022 GL 04/26 Company Announcement 8/2022 GL