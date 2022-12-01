Nordic Shipholding A/S : Interim Report Q3 2022 12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NORDIC SHIPHOLDING Interim Report Q3 2022 1 December 2022 CVR-no. 76 35 17 16 Interim Report Q3 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 14/2022 Summary Voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company As stated in the Company Announcement 12/2022 on 1 December 2022, with the commitment and continual support from the majority shareholder of Nordic Shipholding A/S, Nordic Maritime S.à r.l., the Board of Directors have decided to call for an extraordinary general meeting with the intention to initiate a voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company. No distribution of funds to the shareholders is anticipated upon completion of the liquidation. To enable the liquidation to be solvent, the majority shareholder has agreed to waive the necessary part of its loan to the Group. It is expected that the aggregate cash balance of Nordic Shipholding A/S and its subsidiaries is sufficient to cover the estimated liquidation expenses and settlement of all creditors other than the main shareholder loan. Any excess funds will be used to repay the shareholder loan, whereafter it has been agreed with the majority shareholder to waive the remaining debt at that point in time. It is expected that the liquidation will be finalised by the end of 2023. As a result of the solvent liquidation, a profit after tax of approximately USD 1.0 million is expected for 2022, including estimated liquidation costs but before income from the expected waiver of shareholder loan. Financials Please refer to Interim Report H1 2022 announced on 24 August 2022 for the discussion on the prior activities of the Company. In Q3 2022, the financial result was effected by administration costs and minor adjustments related to the prior activities of the Group. 1 Interim Report Q3 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 14/2022 Consolidated financial highlights YTD 30 Sep YTD 30 Sep FY 2021 Amounts in USD thousand 2022 2021 Time charter equivalent revenue (TCE revenue) 2,918 7,476 10,380 EBITDA 77 (505) 42 Operating result (EBIT) 149 (7,016) (3,899) Net finance expenses 2,835 (1,095) (1,864) Result after tax 2,984 (8,111) (5,763) Equity ratio (%) N.M. -41.4% -32.5% Earnings per share, US cents 0.73 (2.00) (1.42) Market price per share DKK, period end 0.10 0.19 0.09 Market price per share USD, period end 0.01 0.03 0.01 Exchange rate USD/DKK, period end 7.59 6.42 6.54 Number of shares, period end 406,158,403 406,158,403 406,158,403 Average number of shares 406,158,403 406,158,403 406,158,403 N.M. Not Meaningful Company data Company Nordic Shipholding A/S (the "Company") C/O Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen, Denmark CVR- no. 76 35 17 16 Website: www.nordicshipholding.com Registered office: Copenhagen Contact persons regarding this interim report: Esben Søfren Poulsson, Chairman Philip Clausius, CEO Executive Management Philip Clausius, CEO Board of Directors Esben Søfren Poulsson, Chairman Jon Robert Lewis, Deputy Chairman Kanak Kapur Philip Clausius Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab Forward-looking statements This report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Nordic Shipholding A/S's current beliefs of future events. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainty, and Nordic Shipholding A/S's actual results may differ significantly from expectations. Factors which could cause actual results to deviate from the expectations include, but not limited to, changes in macroeconomic, regulatory and political conditions. 2 Interim Report Q3 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 14/2022 Management's review Voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company As stated in the Company Announcement 12/2022 on 1 December 2022, with the commitment and continual support from the majority shareholder of Nordic Shipholding A/S, Nordic Maritime S.à r.l., the Board of Directors have decided to call for an extraordinary general meeting with the intention to initiate a voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company. No distribution of funds to the shareholders is anticipated upon completion of the liquidation. To enable the liquidation to be solvent, the majority shareholder has agreed to waive the necessary part of its loan to the Group. It is expected that the aggregate cash balance of Nordic Shipholding A/S and its subsidiaries is sufficient to cover the estimated liquidation expenses and settlement of all creditors other than the main shareholder loan. Any excess funds will be used to repay the shareholder loan, whereafter it has been agreed with the majority shareholder to waive the remaining debt at that point in time. It is expected that the liquidation will be finalised by the end of 2023. Financial results for the period 1 January - 30 September 2022 Please refer to Interim Report H1 2022 announced on 24 August 2022 for the discussion on the prior activities of the Company. In Q3 2022, the financial result was effected by administration costs and minor adjustments related to the prior activities of the Group. Financial position as at 30 September 2022 The comparison figures for 31 December 2021 are stated in parenthesis. Total assets amounted to USD 5.0 million (USD 44.0 million). Receivables balance was USD 0.8 million as at 30 September 2022 (USD 4.5 million). The decrease was primarily due to the partial refund of pool working capital following the sale of vessels in 2022. Cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 4.2 million (USD 2.5 million), an increase of USD 1.7 million from 31 December 2021. Between 31 December 2021 and 30 September 2022, equity improved from negative USD 14.3 million to negative USD 11.3 million as a result of the profit recognised during the period. Current liabilities at USD 16.3 million (USD 58.3 million) comprised the loans from the majority shareholder of USD 15.9 million (USD 12.8 million) and other current liabilities of USD 0.4 million (USD 3.1 million). 3 Interim Report Q3 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Company Announcement no. 14/2022 Cash flow for the period 1 January - 30 September 2022 The comparison figures for the same period in 2021 are stated in parenthesis. 