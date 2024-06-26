Nordic Unmanned ASA is a Norway-based provider of unmanned systems and services, with operations across the continent. The Company delivers products and services related to drones and data capture. The Group is ISO 9001-2015 and certified by for the operation, maintenance, sale, design, development, and production, with of unmanned systems and sensor technology. The production is also AS9100 certified. Nordic Unmanned operates in several areas where drones can deliver a superior solution at a lower cost to existing solutions. These areas include: Maritime, Security, Infrastructure, Logistics, Advisory and Software. The Group has offices in Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom and Germany. The Company is a reseller of unmanned systems such as the Lockheed Martinâs Indago and Condor drones, and Textronâs Aerosonde, and participates in research and development of advancing technology.