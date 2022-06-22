Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nordic Unmanned ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUMND   NO0010907090

NORDIC UNMANNED ASA

(NUMND)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:19 2022-06-21 am EDT
22.35 NOK   +2.52%
01:15aNORDIC UNMANNED : Equinor and Nordic Unmanned start the world's first offshore logistics operations using drones.
PU
06/17Nordic Unmanned - Commencement of subsequent offering
AQ
06/15NORDIC UNMANNED ASA : Registration of prospectus and subsequent offering
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic Unmanned : Equinor and Nordic Unmanned start the world's first offshore logistics operations using drones.

06/22/2022 | 01:15am EDT
Sandnes - Nordic Unmanned has received a call-off for the next phase of the Drone Offshore Logistics Contract with Equinor. The offshore operations will take place from the Gullfaks C offshore installation in the North Sea and will commence on 15. August. The operation marks a new milestone for the drone industry and for Equinor, as the first operator to utilise drones for its offshore logistics services.

The start of the offshore operations is a result of an intense three-week onshore test phase, where the Nordic Unmanned team successfully verified the readiness for offshore logistics services. The team worked closely with Equinor in conducting multiple ground-breaking trials and demonstrations of drone logistics services.

"Through a step-by-step approach, where risk, maturity and complexity are mapped, we have gradually advanced our operations' complexity. Together with Equinor, we are pushing the boundaries of what drones can do for offshore logistics, providing solutions that are more sustainable, scalable, and cost-efficient. Nordic Unmanned has proven its capabilities and is ready to provide offshore drone logistics as a standardised service,"

Knut Roar Wiig, CEO of Nordic Unmanned
Knut Roar Wiig, CEO, Nordic Unmanned

The onshore and offshore test phase is part of the offshore drone service contract between Equinor and Nordic Unmanned. The contract awarded in December 2021 is the largest and most ambitious drone logistics contract in Europe and the offshore energy industry. The scope involves multiple daily cargo flights between the installations at the Gullfaks field, and multiple daily flights between offshore installations and vessels in the Tampen area.

During the first stage of the Offshore test at the Gullfaks field, Nordic Unmanned will conduct multiple daily flights between installations and from installation to vessels. The drones will fly goods between Gullfaks A, B and C, as well as to vessels within the area. This will significantly improve the efficiency of offshore logistics and will reduce emissions, leading the industry towards a more sustainable future.

"We are thrilled with our achievements during the onshore phase of the project and are now eager to start the offshore part of the project. The support from Equinor and willingness to push the industry forward is crucial for developing drone offshore logistics services. It is great to see how we can utilise technology to increase efficiency and get a higher level of autonomy, proving the scalability of offshore drone logistics as a service. One unique example is how we will utilise drones to efficiently transport dangerous goods between offshore installations and vessels. This is one of many examples of how we have matured our solutions to support the offshore industry,"

Pål Kristensen, Vice President Logistics, Nordic Unmanned
Pål Kristensen, Vice President Logistics, Nordic Unmanned

The operations are made possible by Nordic Unmanned leveraging its EASA LUC (Light UAS Operator Certificate) to self-approve operations and through close collaboration with its partners Airbus DeckFinder, Schiebel, Planck, TAU Autonomy Center, Stavanger Airport, Avinor, CAA Norway and Norwegian Communications Authority (NKOM).

Disclaimer

Nordic Unmanned AS published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
