Nordic Unmanned ASA
26.7.2024 14:52:17 CEST | Nordic Unmanned | Additional regulated information
required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Nordic Unmanned ASA (the
"Company") (ticker: NUMND) on 5 July 2024 announcing the results of the
over-subscribed subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of 470,000,000
new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK
0.05 per share.
The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before they have been fully
paid and the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has
been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The
registration of the share capital increase, the date for delivery of the Offer
Shares and the first day of trading of the Offer Shares on Euronext Growth Oslo
are conditional upon, inter alia, the completion of a share capital reduction
resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 11 June 2024
(the "EGM"). The creditor notice period for the share capital reduction expired
on 24 July 2024, without objections from creditors having been received by the
Company. The Subsequent Offering remains conditional on fulfilment of the
conditions for completion of amendments to the Company's loan facilities, as set
out in the resolution by the EGM. The Company is working on finalising the
fulfilment of such conditions precedent, and currently expects that the Offer
Shares will be delivered to subscribers during the first half of August 2024.
The final dates for registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the
Subsequent Offering and the delivery of the Offer Shares will be communicated as
soon as available.
ADVISORS
Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") acts as manager in the Subsequent Offering.
Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as legal advisor to the Company.
DISCLOSURE REGULATION
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACTS
* Lars A Landsnes, CFO/COO, Nordic Unmanned ASA, +47 951 40 370,
ll@nordicunmanned.com
ABOUT NORDIC UNMANNED
Nordic Unmanned is a leading European manufacturer (OEM) and certified operator
of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS").
We are serving large corporations, government agencies and security customers by
offering systems, solutions and flight services for environmentally friendly
delivery of productivity improvements and time critical, actionable data
insights and logistics services.
Our solutions and services are organized in the three business segments as
follows:
Flight Services: is a technology-agnostic flight services operator providing
time-critical actionable data to large corporate and governmental customers. The
segment also includes NUAer AS and Resale.
AirRobot: is an Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with a leading product platform in
lightweight drones and sensors (payloads) tailored for defense and security.
DroneMatrix: is an Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) offering a fully integrated and
autonomous drone system with proprietary software for surveillance and security.
Nordic Unmanned is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified for the operation,
maintenance, and sales of unmanned systems and sensor technology. AirRobot is
ISO 9001:2015 and EN 9100:2018 certified for its development and production
capabilities of unmanned systems.
Founded in Norway in 2014, Nordic Unmanned has offices in Sandnes (NO),
Cranfield (UK), Hasselt (BE) and Arnsberg (GER). Nordic Unmanned also comprise
joint venture - Omni Unmanned SA with OHI Group SA (registered in Luxemburg) and
joint venture - NUAer AS with Aeromon OY (registered in Norway).
For more information visit - https://nordicunmanned.com/
