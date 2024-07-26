Nordic Unmanned ASA - Update on timing of delivery of shares in subsequent offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Nordic Unmanned ASA (the

"Company") (ticker: NUMND) on 5 July 2024 announcing the results of the

over-subscribed subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of 470,000,000

new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK

0.05 per share.



The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before they have been fully

paid and the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has

been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The

registration of the share capital increase, the date for delivery of the Offer

Shares and the first day of trading of the Offer Shares on Euronext Growth Oslo

are conditional upon, inter alia, the completion of a share capital reduction

resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 11 June 2024

(the "EGM"). The creditor notice period for the share capital reduction expired

on 24 July 2024, without objections from creditors having been received by the

Company. The Subsequent Offering remains conditional on fulfilment of the

conditions for completion of amendments to the Company's loan facilities, as set

out in the resolution by the EGM. The Company is working on finalising the

fulfilment of such conditions precedent, and currently expects that the Offer

Shares will be delivered to subscribers during the first half of August 2024.

The final dates for registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the

Subsequent Offering and the delivery of the Offer Shares will be communicated as

soon as available.



ADVISORS



Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") acts as manager in the Subsequent Offering.

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as legal advisor to the Company.



DISCLOSURE REGULATION



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



CONTACTS



* Lars A Landsnes, CFO/COO, Nordic Unmanned ASA, +47 951 40 370,

ll@nordicunmanned.com



ABOUT NORDIC UNMANNED



Nordic Unmanned is a leading European manufacturer (OEM) and certified operator

of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS").



We are serving large corporations, government agencies and security customers by

offering systems, solutions and flight services for environmentally friendly

delivery of productivity improvements and time critical, actionable data

insights and logistics services.



Our solutions and services are organized in the three business segments as

follows:



Flight Services: is a technology-agnostic flight services operator providing

time-critical actionable data to large corporate and governmental customers. The

segment also includes NUAer AS and Resale.

AirRobot: is an Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with a leading product platform in

lightweight drones and sensors (payloads) tailored for defense and security.

DroneMatrix: is an Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) offering a fully integrated and

autonomous drone system with proprietary software for surveillance and security.



Nordic Unmanned is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified for the operation,

maintenance, and sales of unmanned systems and sensor technology. AirRobot is

ISO 9001:2015 and EN 9100:2018 certified for its development and production

capabilities of unmanned systems.



Founded in Norway in 2014, Nordic Unmanned has offices in Sandnes (NO),

Cranfield (UK), Hasselt (BE) and Arnsberg (GER). Nordic Unmanned also comprise

joint venture - Omni Unmanned SA with OHI Group SA (registered in Luxemburg) and

joint venture - NUAer AS with Aeromon OY (registered in Norway).



For more information visit - https://nordicunmanned.com/



