Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB    NWG   SE0014731089

NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB

(NWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic Waterproofing : Publishing of Nordic Waterproofing's annual report for the financial year 2020

04/06/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB' annual report for the financial year 2020 will today be published on the company's website www.nordicwaterproofing.com

The complete 2020 Annual Report is attached in pdf-format. As part of our sustainability work, a printed version of the report will only be distributed to those who have requested a printed version.

It can also be ordered by e-mail at contact@nordicwaterproofing.com or on telephone +46 42 36 22 40.

This information is information that Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB is obliged to make it public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 6 April 2021, at 8.45 p.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO and investor relations
Telephone: +46 707 82 79 58
E-mail: pos@nordicwaterproofing.com

Disclaimer

Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB
02:48pNORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Publishing of Nordic Waterproofing's annual report for t..
PU
02:46pNORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Publishing of Nordic Waterproofing's annual report for t..
AQ
03/29NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Nordic Waterproofing..
AQ
03/18NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Acquires Urban Green For $6.4 Million
MT
03/18NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : acquires Urban Green AB, a leading provider of green sol..
AQ
03/18NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Bengt-Erik Karlberg, Head of Veg Tech, leaves Nordic Wat..
AQ
03/10NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Acquires Seikat for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/10NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : signs an agreement to acquire Seikat Oy in Finland, a co..
AQ
02/04NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : acquires 51% of Gauris B. V. in the Netherlands, a compa..
AQ
02/02NORDIC WATERPROOFING  : Invitation to the presentation of Nordic Waterproofing's..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 286 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2020 254 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2020 432 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 4 246 M 491 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB
Duration : Period :
Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 171,00 SEK
Last Close Price 175,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target -2,29%
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Hans Ellis President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Olof Schrewelius Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Mats Olof Mikael Paulsson Chairman
Steffen Martin Baungaard Independent Director
Allan Lindhard Jørgensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB6.71%481
FERGUSON PLC0.70%27 845
REECE LIMITED17.03%8 563
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.34.76%3 759
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY33.72%2 514
GMS INC.35.20%1 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ