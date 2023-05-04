Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    NORB B   SE0015812128

NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB (PUBL)

(NORB B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:35 2023-05-03 am EDT
32.55 SEK   -3.13%
02:03aNordisk Bergteknik : Presentation Q1 2023
PU
01:46aInterim Report Q1 : Profitable growth and strong cash conversion
AQ
04/20Notice of Annual general meeting in Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordisk Bergteknik : Presentation Q1 2023

05/04/2023 | 02:03am EDT
MAY 4, 2023

Nordisk Bergteknik Q1

Table of contents

Nordisk Bergteknik in Q1 2023

This is Nordisk Bergteknik

Diversified project portfolio to lower risks

Operational synergies lead to attractive offering and high entry barriers

Interim report Q1

Financial performance Performance per segment Sustainable financial outlook Net debt and leverage Successful acquisitions Performance in the Q1 business climate

Financial targets and strategy to get there

Predicted continued growth

Four main financial targets

This is Nordisk Bergteknik

Was there a better way of building modern, sustainable societies? We believed so. We also considered that a more consolidated market for rock and foundation solutions was part of the answer. So, in 2016, Nordisk Bergteknik was born.

Today, we lead the market in Northern Europe for those services, with 24 operative subsidiaries and over one thousand employees. But our history began in the 1960s, when one of our founders Wolgan Karlsson, provided services such as drilling, blasting, and tunnelling. That experience constitutes the core of our business model, enabling us to apply traditional knowledge to find new ways forward.

SECTORS

Infrastructure, energy, real estate, mining

THREE FINANCIAL SEGMENTS

  • Foundation Sweden
  • Rock Sweden
  • Rock Norway

TWO BUSINESS AREAS

  • Rock handling
  • Foundation solutions

OVERALL GOAL

To contribute to the development of modern, sustainable societies

Leading the market in rock and foundation solutions

FOUNDED IN

SEK 256m

1 191

2016

ADJ. EBIT Q1 2023 LTM

# OF EMPLOYEES

SEK 3,682m

7.0%

24

SALES Q1 2023 LTM

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN Q1 2023 LTM

OPERATING

SUBSIDIARIES

Figures refer to 2023 Q1 LTM

Areas for our services and solutions

Rock

Drilling

Rock excavation

Rock and concrete

reinforcement

Prospecting, excavation and

Excavation of rock, mainly

Maintenance of rock and

reinforcement

through blasting

concrete constructions

Foundation

Piling

Foundation

reinforcements

Ensuring a stable and

Stopping or preventing

reliable foundation

subsidence of building

Sheet piling

Preventing water and soil from entering a construction area

Disclaimer

Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ) published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 06:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
