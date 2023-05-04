Nordisk Bergteknik : Presentation Q1 2023

Operational synergies lead to attractive offering and high entry barriers
This is Nordisk Bergteknik
Was there a better way of building modern, sustainable societies? We believed so. We also considered that a more consolidated market for rock and foundation solutions was part of the answer. So, in 2016, Nordisk Bergteknik was born.
Today, we lead the market in Northern Europe for those services, with 24 operative subsidiaries and over one thousand employees. But our history began in the 1960s, when one of our founders Wolgan Karlsson, provided services such as drilling, blasting, and tunnelling. That experience constitutes the core of our business model, enabling us to apply traditional knowledge to find new ways forward.
SECTORS
Infrastructure, energy, real estate, mining
THREE FINANCIAL SEGMENTS
Foundation Sweden
Rock Sweden
Rock Norway
TWO BUSINESS AREAS
Rock handling
Foundation solutions
OVERALL GOAL
To contribute to the development of modern, sustainable societies
Leading the market in rock and foundation solutions
FOUNDED IN
SEK 256m
1 191
2016
ADJ. EBIT Q1 2023 LTM
# OF EMPLOYEES
SEK 3,682m
7.0%
24
SALES Q1 2023 LTM
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN Q1 2023 LTM
OPERATING
SUBSIDIARIES
Figures refer to 2023 Q1 LTM
Areas for our services and solutions
Rock
Drilling
Rock excavation
Rock and concrete
reinforcement
Prospecting, excavation and
Excavation of rock, mainly
Maintenance of rock and
reinforcement
through blasting
concrete constructions
Foundation
Piling
Foundation
reinforcements
Ensuring a stable and
Stopping or preventing
reliable foundation
subsidence of building
Sheet piling
Preventing water and soil from entering a construction area
