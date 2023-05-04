Nordisk Bergteknik : Presentation Q1 2023

This is Nordisk Bergteknik

Was there a better way of building modern, sustainable societies? We believed so. We also considered that a more consolidated market for rock and foundation solutions was part of the answer. So, in 2016, Nordisk Bergteknik was born.

Today, we lead the market in Northern Europe for those services, with 24 operative subsidiaries and over one thousand employees. But our history began in the 1960s, when one of our founders Wolgan Karlsson, provided services such as drilling, blasting, and tunnelling. That experience constitutes the core of our business model, enabling us to apply traditional knowledge to find new ways forward.