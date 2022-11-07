Advanced search
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
220.05 USD   +0.94%
09:08aCyberOptics 3D MRS® Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards
BU
11/04Nordson Completes CyberOptics Acquisition
MT
11/03Nordson : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
CyberOptics 3D MRS® Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards

11/07/2022 | 09:08am EST
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it received three 2022 Global Technology Awards in the categories of Metrology and AOI Inspection Systems for its CyberOptics SQ3000™+ and SPI Inspection Systems for its new CyberOptics Dual-Mode Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS)® sensor-enabled SE3000™ SPI system. The awards were announced during a ceremony that took place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 during SMTA International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005456/en/

CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI and CMM (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI and CMM (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Dual-Mode MRS sensor for the SE3000™ SPI system provides maximum flexibility for dedicated solder paste inspection applications, with one mode for high-speed inspection and another mode for high resolution inspection. The new sensor is an extension of the proprietary MRS sensor portfolio that provides industry-leading performance in semiconductor and SMT markets. The SE3000 is ideal for measuring height, area, volume, registration and bridging, as well as detecting insufficient paste, excess height, smear, offset and more.

MRS sensor technology provides the ultimate combination of speed, resolution and accuracy while meticulously identifying and rejecting reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and surfaces.

“The GTA award trifecta is phenomenal recognition of our MRS sensor technology-enabled systems,” said Perry Duffill, Vice President of Test and Inspection, Nordson Corporation. “Coupled with our customers’ feedback that they chose to deploy our inspection and metrology systems based on the superior performance unmatched in the industry, we feel very proud.”

The all-in-one SQ3000+ offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution MRS sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and specular surfaces. The system is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications.

The Global Technology Awards have recognized the very best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries since 2005. The prestigious awards contest has been bringing together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward. For more information, visit www.globalsmt.net/awards.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.


© Business Wire 2022
