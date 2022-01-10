Log in
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services

01/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
COVID-19 cases climb due to Omicron variant in Toronto

(Reuters) -From delayed ambulances to police shortages, Canadian public agencies hit hard by COVID-19 worker absences have cut back on service, rearranged staff or warned the public that emergency responses may be disrupted.

Over the weekend, paramedics in Toronto, Canada's largest city, said there were briefly no ambulances available to respond to emergencies. The city said about 12.8% of its "essential and critical services" staff were off due to COVID-19 as of Monday.

It is not unusual for ambulances to be tied up at any moment, city spokesperson Brad Ross said. But with workers sidelined by COVID-19 and stretched hospitals delaying ambulance offloading, it was becoming more common.

Low-priority calls may be put off and some will go to the fire department, he said.

About 10% of the city's 1,400 paramedics are off work because of COVID-19, down from a peak of about 240 over Christmas, said union chair Mike Merriman. And those left working are "totally defeated. They're totally demoralized. They're exhausted," he said. Where earlier in the pandemic they could be convinced to take on overtime, "they can barely get through their own shifts."

And about 200 of the city's paramedics are part time and lack employer-paid sick leave, Merriman said, which means they may be pressured to work while sick.

Like much of the rest of the world, Canada is swamped by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Earlier this month Canada broke its previous one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, at more than 4,100 nationally.

Ontario regional transit operator Metrolinx cut its service by 15% as 20-30% of its staff were off work due to COVID-19, spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

About 9% of Winnipeg Police Service staff were on sick leave due to COVID-19, and the police service said it had reallocated officers from specialized units such as gang enforcement to street patrol.

The Atlantic city of Halifax canceled bus and ferry trips due to COVID-19 absences.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Howard Goller and Sandra Maler)

By Anna Mehler Paperny and Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 584 M - -
Net income 2022 522 M - -
Net Debt 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 13 851 M 13 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 813
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 238,09 $
Average target price 282,86 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
