New Better Dispensing Videos from Nordson EFD Explain Jetting Technology and How to Choose the Right Solution

Videos help manufacturers understand how choosing the right contact or jet dispensing system impacts fluid dispensing outcomes

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces a new Better Dispensing™ How-To Video series. These three highly educational videos presented by EFD application specialist, Tom Muccino, provide best practices for choosing between contact dispensing and non-contact (jet) dispensing, and how to select the best jetting valve for a manufacturing application.

“One of the main differences is that with jetting, your valve never touches the surface of the part. Instead, your fluid “flies” or “jets” out of the valve, which is above the part,” Muccino explains in the first video. “This makes jetting perfect for fragile or complex parts.”

Nordson EFD provides a wide range of contact and non-contact (jetting) valve systems to manufacturers. While contact dispensing valves provide more versatility in terms of the range of fluids that can be dispensed, jetting systems open the door to faster dispensing up to 1000Hz (deposits per second). Knowing which is best for an application can influence production time and accuracy.

After identifying if jet dispensing is right for an application, videos two and three explain the technologies offered. Nordson EFD offers both pneumatic and piezoelectric jetting valves.

Here is a brief outline of the Better Dispensing videos:

The first video advises when users would choose contact dispensing or jet dispensing based on an application.

The second video describes two types of jetting technology: pieozoelectric and pneumatic, and how to choose between them.

The third video looks into the differences between two types of piezoelectric valves including the new PICO® XP jetting system, which is designed to maintain consistent micro-dispensing results regardless of changes in temperature during high volume manufacturing applications.

These new Better Dispensing How-To videos are the fourth series of educational videos from Nordson EFD. The goal is to provide best practices to help manufacturers improve dispensing processes to achieve greater throughput while reducing rejects, rework, and fluid waste.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

