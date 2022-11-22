Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nordson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
231.14 USD   +0.06%
08:03aNordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
BU
11/08Nordson Corporation - CyberOptics 3D MRS Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards
AQ
11/08Nordson Corporation Releases Climate Targets and ESG Update
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

11/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings on December 14, 2022 after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Date:  

December 15, 2022

Time:

 

8:30 AM ET

Link to listen:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/506801749

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's investor website. The webcast will be archived until Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORDSON CORPORATION
08:03aNordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fisca..
BU
11/08Nordson Corporation - CyberOptics 3D MRS Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards
AQ
11/08Nordson Corporation Releases Climate Targets and ESG Update
BU
11/08CyberOptics 3D MRS Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards
AQ
11/07CyberOptics 3D MRS® Sensing Technology Surpasses 32 Awards
BU
11/04Nordson Completes CyberOptics Acquisition
MT
11/03Nordson : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
11/03Nordson Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Nordson Corporation Completes Acquisition of CyberOptics Corporation
BU
11/03Nordson Corporation (NasdaqGS:NDSN) completed the acquisit..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDSON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 559 M - -
Net income 2022 507 M - -
Net Debt 2022 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 13 224 M 13 224 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 231,14 $
Average target price 264,63 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.50%13 224
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.13.88%11 007
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-37.45%10 166
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-41.76%5 271
VALMET OYJ-34.57%4 658
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.66%3 736