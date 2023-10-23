Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Kelley has been appointed Executive Vice President and Industrial Precision Solutions segment leader, effective November 1, 2023. Mr. Kelley will succeed Jeffrey Pembroke, who will be retiring from the Company after 18 years of leadership.

“Building Winning Teams is one of the key pillars of our Ascend Strategy. As Jeff retires, we are fortunate to have Joe ready to step into this position. Those who know Joe are familiar with the energy and passion he brings to Nordson, in addition to his deep understanding of the business and the deployment of the Ascend Strategy. I am excited for him to assume this important leadership role,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan.

Mr. Nagarajan continued, “Jeff has been a steadfast Nordson leader over the past 18 years. He’s mentored and developed strong business leaders, been instrumental in our growth and innovation platform, and successfully deployed the NBS Next growth framework across our segments. On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Jeff for his many contributions to Nordson and wish him well.”

The Company will conduct a search for Mr. Kelley’s successor. Vice President and Corporate Controller Stephen Shamrock will act as interim chief financial officer during the transition period. Prior to joining Nordson in March 2022, Mr. Shamrock was senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Wyandot Snacks, Inc. He spent nearly seven years with Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) where he was vice president, corporate controller and investor relations, as well as interim CFO for a transition period. He also served in roles of increasing responsibility at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and the audit practice of KPMG, LLP.

About Joseph Kelley

Mr. Kelley joined Nordson in 2020 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the Company’s accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations functions. Prior to joining Nordson, he served for five years as chief financial officer of Materion, a $1.1 billion global advanced materials manufacturer. Prior to joining Materion, he had a variety of progressive financial and accounting roles based domestically and in Europe at companies including Lincoln Electric, Avient Corporation and CNH Global.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023043898/en/