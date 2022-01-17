Log in
Nordson Corporation Announces Segment Leadership Transition

01/17/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) announced today that Greg Merk, executive vice president and Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) segment leader, will be leaving the Company for new opportunities effective January 31, 2022.

“Over Greg’s many years with Nordson, his focus on our customers, commitment to product innovation and proven track record led to roles of increasing responsibility. His energy and passion will leave a lasting impression on Nordson. On behalf of the Company, I’d like to thank him for his leadership and wish him well,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan.

The Company will be taking time to thoughtfully determine the best approach to filling this role. During this interim period, Mr. Nagarajan will be overseeing the IPS segment.

Continued Mr. Nagarajan, “Within the IPS segment, we have strong divisional leaders who have great relationships with our customers and know their divisions well. I am confident that these leaders will ensure a smooth transition. Building winning teams is a key pillar of the Ascend Strategy. I am looking forward to empowering this team to advance the deployment of NBS Next and lean into our new entrepreneurial owner mindset, as this is the foundation upon which we will deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 587 M - -
Net income 2022 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 13 870 M 13 870 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 813
Free-Float -
