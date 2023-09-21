Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shared today that Anne Pombier has announced her intention to retire as Vice President, Corporate Development, effective April 1, 2024. Ms. Pombier will be succeeded by Katie Colacarro, who will be promoted from her current role as Director of Internal Audit, effective January 1, 2024. They will be working together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition, continuing the momentum of the Company’s inorganic growth strategy.

Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer, said, “Acquisitions are a critical component of Nordson’s Ascend Strategy to achieve top tier growth with leading margins and returns. Anne has done an outstanding job of executing successful acquisitions that have built the Company to where it is today. Katie will partner closely with our segment and division leaders to drive Nordson’s acquisition strategy forward. Her relationships across the Company and with our external advisors, as well as her strong financial acumen and robust project management experience, position her very well for this role. I look forward to Katie’s leadership, as we deliver on our Ascend Strategy’s profitable growth goals.”

Ms. Pombier will retire having led over 40 acquisitions for Nordson, including the development of the Nordson MEDICAL platform, as well as the expansion of its test and inspection platform through acquisitions in optical, acoustic and additional X-ray capabilities. Most recently, she led the close of Nordson’s largest acquisition to date, ARAG Group, which introduces Nordson to the new end market of precision agriculture.

Ms. Colacarro joined Nordson in 2010 as the Director of Internal Audit, where she’s led core internal audits, Enterprise Risk, and special assignments related to talent development and project management. She has worked with leaders and teams from across the organization and done extensive work with external service providers and the Nordson Board of Directors. Prior to joining Nordson, Katie served as an auditor for Ernst and Young.

