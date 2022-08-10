Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 27 Percent, Marking 59 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 27 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.65 per common share from $0.51. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2022.

This increase represents Nordson’s 59th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

“Nordson has a proud history of returning a portion of its cash flow to our shareholders. This increase moves our annual dividend yield to slightly over one percent,” said Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term profitable growth, which is driven by the continued execution of our Ascend strategy, designed to deliver top-tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

