  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nordson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
230.23 USD   -0.91%
Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 27 Percent, Marking 59 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases
BU
Nordson Acquires CyberOptics
MT
Nordson Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire CyberOptics Corporation, Expanding Its Semiconductor Test and Inspection Capabilities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 27 Percent, Marking 59 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

08/10/2022 | 08:01am EDT
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 27 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.65 per common share from $0.51. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2022.

This increase represents Nordson’s 59th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

“Nordson has a proud history of returning a portion of its cash flow to our shareholders. This increase moves our annual dividend yield to slightly over one percent,” said Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term profitable growth, which is driven by the continued execution of our Ascend strategy, designed to deliver top-tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 556 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 13 241 M 13 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 230,23 $
Average target price 261,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.81%13 241
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.00%13 434
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.16.47%11 979
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-25.99%7 109
VALMET OYJ-32.00%4 832
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.75%4 210