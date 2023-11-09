Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, carrying forward the strategies and commitments from its previous two ESG publications and providing updates on key initiatives and metrics. In alignment with Nordson’s Ascend strategy, and through close collaboration with regional experts at its global facilities, Nordson is making progress toward the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to achieve its climate-related targets.

“ESG is a journey, and I am pleased with the foundation we are building to achieve our emissions reduction and clean energy targets. Our divisions are taking an Owner Mindset and identifying impactful manufacturing and facility improvements that reduce our environmental footprint, while delivering innovative technology solutions to our customers that support sustainable development. We also continue to foster an ethical, inclusive, and diverse culture that supports Winning Teams, invests in our communities, and prioritizes the safety of our employees. This report builds upon our proud history of innovation and action and reflects the ways in which we are making the world a better place for all those we serve,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nordson.

Nordson’s report includes its progress toward its climate-related targets, which include:

Achieving a 50% reduction in net Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 2030*

emissions by 2030* Achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 2050

emissions by 2050 Procuring 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2050

*Based on a 2021 gross emissions baseline, adjusted for acquisitions/divestitures

Nordson’s data-driven approach ensures the Company remains focused on the priorities, projects, and initiatives that will make the biggest impact.

In 2023, Nordson marked two important ESG milestones on its journey. First, the former Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors was changed to the “Governance and Sustainability Committee” and tasked in its revised charter with formal oversight for ESG matters. Second, Nordson rolled out and began to execute on its climate framework strategy, which led to the emergence of several important environmental initiatives. Examples of these initiatives include installing a water filtration and reuse system in Guaymas, Mexico, onsite solar generation planning at several facilities, beginning to transition its fleet to hybrid vehicles, LED lighting conversion projects, and packaging improvements. Nordson also continues to deliver innovative technology that helps customers improve yields, reduce waste, and solve manufacturing challenges in accordance with their own social and environmental objectives, such as clean energy, plastics recycling, healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, precision agriculture, and family care products.

To view the Company’s full 2023 ESG Report, visit Nordson’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability webpage.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology Company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics, and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108990978/en/