Nordson Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Confirms Annual Guidance

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2022. Sales were $662 million, a 2% increase compared to the prior year’s third quarter record sales of $647 million. In constant currency, the increase in third quarter 2022 sales was approximately 7% driven by strong organic volume growth of 4% and a favorable acquisition impact. The organic sales increase was driven by strong demand across most end markets, particularly in electronics and medical.

Operating profit in the third quarter was $185 million, or 28% of sales. Adjusted operating profit, excluding facility closure and restructuring costs, totaled $188 million, comparable to prior year operating profit. The relatively flat profit level compared to the strong prior year third quarter was driven primarily by organic sales volume growth offset by unfavorable currency impacts and inflationary pressures. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $213 million, or 32% of sales.

Net income was $142 million, or $2.45 earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $144 million, a $2 million increase from the prior year earnings of $142 million. Third quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.49, a 3% increase over the prior year earnings per diluted share of $2.42.

“The Nordson team delivered another outstanding record sales performance, responding to the steady and broad-based demand of our customers. In fiscal 2022, we have faced persistent headwinds of inflation, labor shortages, and increasing currency pressures, yet order entry remains strong with another favorable book-to-bill ratio in the quarter and our teams have proven resilient. The combination of our differentiated precision technology, customer-centric model, NBS Next growth framework and dedicated employees continues to drive our strong profitable growth,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer.

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $341 million decreased 1% compared to the prior year third quarter, and on a constant currency basis grew 5% over the prior year driven primarily by the acquisition impact of 7%. Prior year third quarter was a record sales result for this segment. Operating profit in the quarter was $120 million, or 35% of sales, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to unfavorable currency impact.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $321 million increased 7% compared to the prior year third quarter. Organic sales increased 10%, partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 3%. The organic sales increase was driven by robust demand across all product lines. Operating profit totaled $86 million, or 27% of sales, an increase of 7% compared to the prior year third quarter operating profit. Adjusted operating profit, excluding facility closure costs, totaled $89 million, or 28% of sales, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year third quarter operating profit.

The Company continues to be encouraged as order entry remained strong throughout the third quarter with a favorable book-to-bill ratio. Backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 exceeds $1 billion, as the Company continues to see extended shipment request dates in conjunction with large orders from its customers in electronics, industrial and medical end markets.

For the full year, despite significant currency headwinds, the Company is confirming its previously issued revenue growth guidance of 8% to 9% over fiscal 2021 and adjusted earnings guidance growth in the range of 18% to 21%.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” “target,” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company’s ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Sales $ 662,128 $ 646,858 $ 1,906,697 $ 1,762,962 Cost of sales 296,544 281,587 843,344 770,032 Gross profit 365,584 365,271 1,063,353 992,930 Gross margin % 55.2 % 56.5 % 55.8 % 56.3 % Selling & administrative expenses 180,666 176,995 538,602 529,238 Operating profit 184,918 188,276 524,751 463,692 Interest expense - net (5,165 ) (5,647 ) (15,292 ) (18,889 ) Other income (expense) - net (1) 752 (2,232 ) (37,720 ) (10,736 ) Income before income taxes 180,505 180,397 471,739 434,067 Income taxes 38,694 38,215 99,885 90,159 Net income $ 141,811 $ 142,182 $ 371,854 $ 343,908 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,409 58,112 57,782 58,080 Diluted 57,969 58,735 58,392 58,714 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.47 $ 2.45 $ 6.44 $ 5.92 Diluted earnings $ 2.45 $ 2.42 $ 6.37 $ 5.86

(1) The nine months ended July 31,2022 includes a pension settlement charge of $41,221.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,737 $ 299,972 Receivables - net 530,761 489,389 Inventories - net 399,579 327,195 Other current assets 56,529 48,282 Total current assets 1,115,606 1,164,838 Property, plant & equipment - net 359,231 355,565 Goodwill 1,813,234 1,713,148 Other assets 535,753 557,410 $ 3,823,824 $ 3,790,961 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable $ 401,728 $ 34,188 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 425,554 411,206 Total current liabilities 827,282 445,394 Long-term debt 401,698 781,709 Other liabilities 395,799 404,728 Total shareholders' equity 2,199,045 2,159,130 $ 3,823,824 $ 3,790,961

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 371,854 $ 343,908 Depreciation and amortization 75,242 78,233 Other non-cash items (1) 54,928 18,947 Changes in working capital (125,573 ) 12,565 Other (36,760 ) (78,197 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 339,691 375,456 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (39,373 ) (28,073 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (171,613 ) — Other - net 415 5,076 Net cash used in investing activities (210,571 ) (22,997 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt 22,905 (292,290 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (3,726 ) (5,111 ) Dividends paid (88,675 ) (68,021 ) Issuance of common shares 8,845 24,136 Purchase of treasury shares (233,767 ) (46,840 ) Net cash used in financing activities (294,418 ) (388,126 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (5,937 ) 1,609 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (171,235 ) (34,058 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 299,972 208,293 End of period $ 128,737 $ 174,235

(1) The nine months ended July 31,2022 includes pension settlement charge of $41,221.

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Organic Acquisitions /

Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 341,215 $ 345,449 (1.1 )% 6.5 % (6.6 )% (1.2 )% Advanced technology solutions 320,913 301,409 9.6 % — % (3.1 )% 6.5 % Total sales $ 662,128 $ 646,858 3.9 % 3.5 % (5.0 )% 2.4 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 219,067 $ 201,531 5.0 % 3.7 % — % 8.7 % Americas 60,138 47,717 25.7 % 1.6 % (1.3 )% 26.0 % Europe 151,659 162,298 1.6 % 3.8 % (12.0 )% (6.6 )% Japan 23,080 24,946 9.3 % 2.2 % (19.0 )% (7.5 )% Asia Pacific 208,184 210,366 (1.0 )% 3.5 % (3.5 )% (1.0 )% Total sales $ 662,128 $ 646,858 3.9 % 3.5 % (5.0 )% 2.4 % Nine Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Organic Acquisitions /

Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 981,582 $ 932,640 4.2 % 5.7 % (4.7 )% 5.2 % Advanced technology solutions 925,115 830,322 13.3 % — % (1.9 )% 11.4 % Total sales $ 1,906,697 $ 1,762,962 8.4 % 3.1 % (3.3 )% 8.2 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 628,952 $ 589,771 3.9 % 2.7 % — % 6.6 % Americas 163,907 128,769 27.0 % 1.1 % (0.8 )% 27.3 % Europe 479,900 453,900 10.5 % 3.8 % (8.6 )% 5.7 % Japan 74,081 79,913 2.3 % 2.9 % (12.5 )% (7.3 )% Asia Pacific 559,857 510,609 8.3 % 3.1 % (1.8 )% 9.6 % Total sales $ 1,906,697 $ 1,762,962 8.4 % 3.1 % (3.3 )% 8.2 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 341,215 $ 345,449 $ 981,582 $ 932,640 Advanced technology solutions 320,913 301,409 925,115 830,322 Total sales $ 662,128 $ 646,858 $ 1,906,697 $ 1,762,962 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 119,706 $ 123,829 $ 324,089 $ 311,515 Advanced technology solutions 86,258 80,769 261,043 204,556 Corporate (21,046 ) (16,322 ) (60,381 ) (52,379 ) Total operating profit $ 184,918 $ 188,276 $ 524,751 $ 463,692 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ — $ — $ 1,563 $ — Advanced technology solutions 2,498 — 2,498 — Corporate 897 — 897 — Total adjustments $ 3,395 $ — $ 4,958 $ — ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 119,706 35 % $ 123,829 36 % $ 325,652 33 % $ 311,515 33 % Advanced technology solutions 88,756 28 % 80,769 27 % 263,541 28 % 204,556 25 % Corporate (20,149 ) (16,322 ) (59,484 ) (52,379 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 188,313 28 % $ 188,276 29 % $ 529,709 28 % $ 463,692 26 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 6,347 $ 5,964 $ 20,705 $ 19,414 Advanced technology solutions 17,216 18,474 48,851 51,439 Corporate 1,324 2,460 5,686 7,380 Total depreciation & amortization $ 24,887 $ 26,898 $ 75,242 $ 78,233 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 126,053 37 % $ 129,793 38 % $ 346,357 35 % $ 330,929 35 % Advanced technology solutions 105,972 33 % 99,243 33 % 312,392 34 % 255,995 31 % Corporate (18,825 ) (13,862 ) (53,798 ) (44,999 ) Total EBITDA $ 213,200 32 % $ 215,174 33 % $ 604,951 32 % $ 541,925 31 %

(1) Represents severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with the NDC acquisition. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions or facility closures. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

The Company also uses the non-GAAP financial measure “constant currency” sales or sales “on a constant currency basis” to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Constant currency is defined as sales growth excluding the impacts of changes in foreign currencies. We express period over period revenue variances that are calculated in constant currency as a percentage. Because the reconciliation is inherent in the disclosure, we believe that a separate reconciliation would not provide any benefit.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 184,918 $ 188,276 $ 524,751 $ 463,692 Other / interest expense - net (4,413 ) (7,879 ) (53,012 ) (29,625 ) Net income 141,811 142,182 371,854 343,908 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.45 $ 2.42 $ 6.37 $ 5.86 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,969 58,735 58,392 58,714 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ — $ — $ 1,563 $ — Severance and other $ 3,395 $ — $ 3,395 $ — NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ — $ — $ 41,221 $ — Total adjustments $ 3,395 $ — $ 46,179 $ — Adjustments net of tax $ 2,667 $ — $ 36,401 $ — EPS effect of adjustments $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.62 $ — NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 188,313 $ 188,276 $ 529,709 $ 463,692 Operating profit % of sales 28.4 % 29.1 % 27.8 % 26.3 % Net income (2) $ 144,478 $ 142,182 $ 408,255 $ 343,908 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.49 $ 2.42 $ 6.99 $ 5.86

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, non-cash inventory charges related to the NDC acquisition, and facility closures. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

