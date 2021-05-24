Nordson Corporation : Reports Record Second Quarter Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance 05/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Sales were $590 million, an 11% increase over prior year

Operating profit was $166 million, a 33% increase over prior year

Earnings were $2.12 per diluted share, a 34% increase over prior year Guidance: Increased prior fiscal 2021 full year earnings guidance range by approximately 13% to $7.20 to $7.50 per diluted share Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2021. Sales were a quarterly company record of $590 million, an 11% increase compared to the prior year’s second quarter sales of $529 million. Robust growth in electronics and consumer non-durable end markets, as well as strengthening medical and industrial end markets, were the primary drivers of this performance. The change in second quarter 2021 sales included an organic volume increase of 10%, a favorable effect from currency translation of 4%, offset by the net unfavorable impact of acquisitions and divestitures. When excluding the divested screws and barrels product line in the prior year for comparability purposes, sales growth would have been 15% in the current year quarter. Operating profit in the quarter was $166 million, or 28% of sales, compared to prior year adjusted operating profit of $125 million. This 33% increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by sales volume leverage, improved sales mix, and benefits from structural cost reduction actions taken in fiscal year 2020 and the recent screws and barrels product line divestiture. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $192 million, or 33% of sales. Net income was $124 million, a 35% increase from the prior year adjusted earnings of $92 million. Second quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $2.12, a 34% increase over the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.58. “Broader end market demand accelerated in the quarter more quickly and to a higher level than we previously anticipated. I am very pleased with the dedication and agility of our teams as we delivered record revenue and operating results in the quarter,” said Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan. “Based on our backlog and order trends, we expect this strength to continue and are raising our sales and earnings guidance for the full year fiscal 2021. Our priorities remain consistent – protect the health and safety of our employees, fully participate in the market recovery by meeting the needs of our customers, and deploy the Ascend Strategy. With this clear focus, we will continue to progress toward our long-term objectives of delivering top-tier growth with leading margins and returns.” Second Quarter Segment Results Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $299 million increased approximately 6% compared to the prior year second quarter, driven by an 8% organic increase and a favorable currency impact of 5%, offset 7% by a divestiture. The organic sales increase was driven by strong global demand in consumer non-durable and industrial end markets. When excluding the divested screws and barrels product line in the prior year for comparability purposes, sales growth would have been 13% in the current year quarter. Operating profit was $104 million, or 35% of sales, an increase of 36% compared to the prior year second quarter. Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $291 million increased approximately 18% compared to the prior year second quarter. Organic sales increased 13% while favorable currency impacts added 3% and acquisitions increased sales by approximately 2%. This strong sales growth was driven by test and inspection product lines for electronics end markets and fluid management product lines for medical and industrial end markets. Operating profit totaled $77 million, or 26% of sales, an increase of 30% compared to the prior year second quarter. “The strong incremental margins and record quarterly profitability reflects the execution of the NBS Next growth framework, including favorable mix improvement with the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line,” said Nordson Chief Financial Officer Joseph Kelley. “The continued deployment and execution of the overall Ascend Strategy is designed to deliver sales growth with attractive incremental profit margins.” Outlook Order entry trends consistently improved throughout the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 across most of our product lines, and remain strong entering the third quarter. Based on the current backlog, order entry trends, and the correlation to shipment timing, we expect the fiscal 2021 full year sales growth to be approximately 8% to 10% over fiscal year 2020, inclusive of a 3% headwind from the second quarter divestiture of the screws and barrels product line. Additionally, we are forecasting full year 2021 earnings per diluted share in the range of $7.20 to $7.50, representing 31% to 37% growth over the prior year adjusted earnings. Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordson’s investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com. Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” “target,” or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company’s ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release. Nordson Corporation is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative precision technologies for critical customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. The Company’s products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson. NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Sales $ 589,538 $ 529,478 $ 1,116,104 $ 1,024,394 Cost of sales 251,839 239,880 488,445 471,602 Gross profit 337,699 289,598 627,659 552,792 Gross margin % 57.3 % 54.7 % 56.2 % 54.0 % Selling & administrative expenses 171,308 164,569 352,243 352,670 Operating profit 166,391 125,029 275,416 200,122 Interest expense - net (6,690 ) (8,015 ) (13,242 ) (17,167 ) Other expense - net (3,843 ) (429 ) (8,504 ) (3,275 ) Income before income taxes 155,858 116,585 253,670 179,680 Income taxes 31,714 24,506 51,944 35,597 Net income $ 124,144 $ 92,079 $ 201,726 $ 144,083 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,068 57,677 58,063 $ 57,672 Diluted 58,652 58,260 58,703 58,392 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.14 $ 1.60 $ 3.47 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings $ 2.12 $ 1.58 $ 3.44 $ 2.47 NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,320 $ 208,293 Receivables - net 470,622 471,873 Inventories - net 295,841 277,033 Other current assets 49,642 43,798 Assets held for sale — 19,615 Total current assets 949,425 1,020,612 Property, plant & equipment - net 362,622 358,618 Goodwill 1,720,990 1,713,354 Other assets 561,873 582,072 $ 3,594,910 $ 3,674,656 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 38,043 $ 38,043 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 347,224 311,898 Liabilities held for sale — 13,148 Total current liabilities 385,267 363,089 Long-term debt 829,044 1,067,952 Other liabilities 430,242 484,624 Total shareholders' equity 1,950,357 1,758,991 $ 3,594,910 $ 3,674,656 NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 201,726 $ 144,083 Depreciation and amortization 51,336 55,664 Other non-cash items 14,858 2,504 Changes in working capital 31,244 4,276 Other long-term assets and liabilities (51,450 ) 11,652 Net cash provided by operating activities 247,714 218,179 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (18,743 ) (25,835 ) Other - net 5,062 (1,896 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,681 ) (27,731 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (250,101 ) 39,822 Repayment of finance lease obligations (3,399 ) (3,548 ) Dividends paid (45,342 ) (43,878 ) Issuance of common shares 18,783 18,547 Purchase of treasury shares (30,274 ) (41,930 ) Net cash used in financing activities (310,333 ) (30,987 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 1,327 (4,370 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (74,973 ) 155,091 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 208,293 151,164 End of period $ 133,320 $ 306,255 NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Organic Acquisitions / Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 298,775 $ 282,274 8.3 % (7.3 )% 4.8 % 5.8 % Advanced technology solutions 290,763 247,204 12.7 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 17.6 % Total sales $ 589,538 $ 529,478 10.4 % (2.8 )% 3.7 % 11.3 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 202,924 $ 188,933 12.1 % (4.7 )% — % 7.4 % Americas 44,914 36,673 15.1 % 5.4 % 2.0 % 22.5 % Europe 156,451 136,056 8.3 % (2.3 )% 9.0 % 15.0 % Japan 27,852 31,575 (8.5 )% (4.0 )% 0.7 % (11.8 )% Asia Pacific 157,397 136,241 13.6 % (2.5 )% 4.4 % 15.5 % Total sales $ 589,538 $ 529,478 10.4 % (2.8 )% 3.7 % 11.3 % Six Months Ended Sales Variance April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Organic Acquisitions / Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 587,191 $ 546,073 8.0 % (4.7 )% 4.2 % 7.5 % Advanced technology solutions 528,913 478,321 6.0 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 10.6 % Total Sales $ 1,116,104 $ 1,024,394 7.0 % (1.3 )% 3.3 % 9.0 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 388,240 $ 377,433 5.0 % (2.1 )% — % 2.9 % Americas 81,052 67,756 13.8 % 6.3 % (0.5 )% 19.6 % Europe 291,602 262,447 4.8 % (1.6 )% 7.9 % 11.1 % Japan 54,967 59,127 (6.7 )% (2.9 )% 2.6 % (7.0 )% Asia Pacific 300,243 257,631 13.5 % (1.4 )% 4.4 % 16.5 % Total Sales $ 1,116,104 $ 1,024,394 7.0 % (1.3 )% 3.3 % 9.0 % NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 298,775 $ 282,274 $ 587,191 $ 546,073 Advanced technology solutions 290,763 247,204 528,913 478,321 Total sales $ 589,538 $ 529,478 $ 1,116,104 $ 1,024,394 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 104,283 $ 76,454 $ 187,686 $ 132,858 Advanced technology solutions 76,585 58,689 123,786 90,976 Corporate (14,477 ) (10,114 ) (36,056 ) (23,712 ) Total operating profit $ 166,391 $ 125,029 $ 275,416 $ 200,122 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ — $ 364 $ — $ 664 Advanced technology solutions — — — 2,970 Corporate — — — — Total adjustments $ — $ 364 $ — $ 3,634 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 104,283 35 % $ 76,818 27 % $ 187,686 32 % $ 133,522 24 % Advanced technology solutions 76,585 26 % 58,689 24 % 123,786 23 % 93,946 20 % Corporate (14,477 ) (10,114 ) (36,056 ) (23,712 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 166,391 28 % $ 125,393 24 % $ 275,416 25 % $ 203,756 20 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 6,468 $ 9,296 $ 13,451 $ 19,125 Advanced technology solutions 16,421 15,245 32,965 31,565 Corporate 2,427 2,505 4,920 4,974 Total depreciation & amortization $ 25,316 $ 27,046 $ 51,336 $ 55,664 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 110,751 37 % $ 86,114 31 % $ 201,137 34 % $ 152,647 28 % Advanced technology solutions 93,006 32 % 73,934 30 % 156,751 30 % 125,511 26 % Corporate (12,050 ) (7,609 ) (31,136 ) (18,738 ) Total EBITDA $ 191,707 33 % $ 152,439 29 % $ 326,752 29 % $ 259,420 25 % (1) Represents costs and adjustments related to cost structure simplification actions. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as cost structure simplification actions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization. NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 166,391 $ 125,029 $ 275,416 $ 200,122 Other / interest expense - net (10,533 ) (8,444 ) (21,746 ) (20,442 ) Net income 124,144 92,079 201,726 144,083 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.12 $ 1.58 $ 3.44 $ 2.47 Shares outstanding - diluted 58,652 58,260 58,703 58,392 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Severance and other $ — $ 364 — 3,634 Adjustments net of tax $ — $ 287 $ — $ 2,860 Other discrete tax items $ — $ (138 ) $ — $ (2,675 ) EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ — $ — $ — $ — NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 166,391 $ 125,393 $ 275,416 $ 203,756 Operating profit % of sales 28.2 % 23.7 % 24.7 % 19.9 % Net income (2) $ 124,144 $ 92,228 $ 201,726 $ 144,268 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.12 $ 1.58 $ 3.44 $ 2.47 (1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as cost structure simplification actions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005767/en/

