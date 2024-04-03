Non-stop selective soldering delivers results during electronics manufacturing to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, releases the Synchro™ 3, a new model in the SELECT® Synchro™ selective soldering equipment family for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. Selective soldering helps to safeguard solder joint quality during electronics manufacturing to help protect product reliability.

All Synchro systems use a revolutionary, patent-pending synchronous motion technology to reduce conveyance time dramatically and boost throughput by 20-40% for most applications while reducing footprint up to 60%. The equipment series includes the Synchro 3, 5, and 5 XL, offering three or five soldering stations. The new Synchro 3 offers up to three solder pots to match manufacturing needs for different alloys, and different or singular nozzles. The Synchro 3 and 5 systems handle boards up to 2500 x 460 mm, while the Synchro 5 XL handles 2500 x 680 mm boards.

Single-sided, double-sided through-hole, mixed-technology surface mount, and through-hole board assemblies travel non-stop through the multi-station selective soldering system. Soldering tasks are automatically balanced between soldering pots to increase throughput further. Process control features are standard as well as easy point-and-click programming and fiducial finding. Last year, the Synchro 5 won the 2023 Mexico Technology Award for outstanding innovation in PCA and electronics packaging.

“Since the SELECT Synchro 5 was introduced in 2022, the industry response remains remarkable, so we wanted to enhance the product family. First, the Synchro 5 XL for wider boards and now the Synchro 3 will provide a broad range of solutions for selective soldering processes,” stated Florian Strohmayer, product line manager, Nordson Electronics Solutions. “We continue to work with customers who are either replacing wave soldering equipment or updating their existing selective soldering operations.”

SELECT Synchro series equipment summary:

NEW: Synchro 3 - Up to three soldering stations, handles board sizes up to 2500 x 460 mm.

Synchro 5 - Up to five soldering stations, handles board sizes up to 2500 x 460 mm.

Synchro 5 XL - Up to five soldering stations, handles board sizes up to 2500 x 680 mm.

All systems include automatic conveyor-width adjustment, drop-jet fluxer, flux-level sensing system, titanium solder pot and pump assembly, quick-change magnetically coupled solder nozzle, pre-heaters, warpage sensor, system camera, access to process data for traceability.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions makes reliable electronics a reality. Through our ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands, we supply the world's semiconductor, electronics, and precision assembly manufacturers with the innovative fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering solutions their products need to protect sensitive electronics and deliver a lifespan of reliability. Day after day, year after year, across the globe, for 40 years, we've provided engineering and applications excellence to help our customers succeed.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end-market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com.

