  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nordson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 03:16:25 pm EDT
220.61 USD   +1.88%
02:33pNordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New Helios® System for Dispensing Single-Component Thermal Interface Materials
BU
05/03Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
BU
04/13Nordson Electronics Solutions offers their latest dispensing, conformal coating, and selective soldering technologies at SMTConnect 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New Helios® System for Dispensing Single-Component Thermal Interface Materials

05/04/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
  • Includes new, easy-to-operate pail pump with unique pail change and loading method, which also reduces material waste

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces a system-solution for dispensing single-component (1K) thermal interface materials by integrating the ASYMTEK Helios® SD-960 Series fluid dispensing platform with the new FS-EP1 Fluid Supply/Feeding System One-Gallon Pail Pump.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005053/en/

The new Helios® system for dispensing single-component thermal interface materials during electronics manufacturing includes the new FS-EP1 Fluid Supply/Feeding System One-Gallon Pail Pump with unique pail change and loading method. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Helios® system for dispensing single-component thermal interface materials during electronics manufacturing includes the new FS-EP1 Fluid Supply/Feeding System One-Gallon Pail Pump with unique pail change and loading method. (Photo: Business Wire)

Single-component thermal interface materials (TIMs), often used as gap fillers in electronics manufacturing, are highly viscous and abrasive, making them difficult to feed from the original packaging to the dispense valve. Facility air pressure and chunk pumps are commonly used to transfer these thick materials. However, these are not long-term solutions because the air pressure is often insufficient or the pump wears out faster, leading to premature failure. The new FS-EP1 pail pump pushes material to the dispense valve using a closed-hydraulic system. Low shearing of the material ensures that highly conductive thermal gap fillers do not separate, and material properties remain unaffected. There are no moving parts in contact with the gap filler, and no moving parts outside the pump enclosure, not even in the fluid line.

Equipment details:

  • The new FS-EP1 pump is designed to make high-performance bulk dispensing safe and easy to maintain and to minimize down-time. The pump enclosure securely holds a one-gallon pail at the operator’s waist-level so that it is simple to load and remove. When it’s time to change out the pail, a semi-automated air-bleed routine with priming valve ensures that air is removed from the system, operating behind the closed, safety-interlocked doors. This operation helps to maintain safety while minimizing down-time and material waste. Other features, such as the highly durable hydraulic pump, the intuitive operator interface, and the quick, tool-free seal changeover, establish new benchmarks in performance and maintenance.
  • The Helios dispensing platform handles medium- and large-volume dispensing applications -- typically in diameters larger than 1mm -- that include many single- and two-component fluid materials and pastes, like highly abrasive TIM. Helios dispenser processes are controlled by dedicated Fluidmove® fluid dispensing software that includes user-programmable dispense geometries.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions makes reliable electronics an everyday reality. Through our ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands, we supply the world's semiconductor, printed circuit board, and precision assembly manufacturers with the innovative fluid dispensing and surface treatment solutions they need to protect sensitive electronics. Day after day, year after year, across the globe, for over 35 years, we've delivered cutting-edge engineering and applications excellence to help our customers succeed.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 573 M - -
Net income 2022 531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 12 546 M 12 546 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 216,54 $
Average target price 277,75 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.17%12 546
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-40.47%10 476
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.29%8 797
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-44.01%5 559
VALMET OYJ-32.64%4 934
MAREL HF.-21.51%3 982