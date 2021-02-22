Log in
NORDSON CORPORATION

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Nordson : First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation

02/22/2021 | 04:35pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Nordson MEDICAL's LinkTech line of high-performance quick connect couplings are essential for the critical connections in the diagnostic equipment used to perform COVID-19 tests. With thousands of standard and custom styles, customers enjoy the best value, delivery performance, reliability, and validation support.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions, financial, and market conditions, currency exchange rates and devaluations, possible acquisitions including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation.

A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing, fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology.

1954

$2.1B

$567M

7,500+

35+

Company Founded

*Sales

*EBITDA

*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/20.

Employees

Countries with

Direct Presence

Strong Average Annual Sales

Growth*Outstanding Gross

Margins*Excellent EBITDA

Margins*Solid Returns*

Reliable and Consistent Dividend

Strong Patent Portfolio

5%

Sales Growth

*Average 2016 - 2020 **Active Patents as of 10/31/20

54%

Gross Margins

27%

EBITDA Margins

10%

ROIC

57 yrs.

of Annual Increases

1,926

Global Patents

Held**

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:34:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 238 M - -
Net income 2021 377 M - -
Net Debt 2021 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 10 915 M 10 915 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 555
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 225,14 $
Last Close Price 187,88 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
