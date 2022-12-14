Nordson Issues FY23, 1Q Guidance, Expects FX Issues to Persist

By Kathryn Hardison

Nordson Corp. provided guidance Wednesday for fiscal year 2023 and its first quarter, which factors in continued headwinds from foreign exchange.

For its fiscal 2023, which ends in October, the company forecast sales growth of 1% to 7%.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year are expected to be in the range of $8.75 to $10.10 per share, the company said.

The guidance includes Nordson's expectations for a 2% hit to sales and a 3% hit to earnings from foreign currency translations.

For the first quarter, the company expects sales in the range of $605 million to $630 million, which accounts for an expected 4% hit related to foreign exchange.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings are forecast in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, assuming a 7% effect from foreign currency translations, the company said.

