  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nordson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
235.91 USD   -1.03%
05:22pNordson Issues FY23, 1Q Guidance, Expects FX Issues to Persist
DJ
05:02pNordson Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Advance; Issues Fiscal Q1, Fiscal 2023 Outlook
MT
04:49pNordson : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordson Issues FY23, 1Q Guidance, Expects FX Issues to Persist

12/14/2022 | 05:22pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Nordson Corp. provided guidance Wednesday for fiscal year 2023 and its first quarter, which factors in continued headwinds from foreign exchange.

For its fiscal 2023, which ends in October, the company forecast sales growth of 1% to 7%.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year are expected to be in the range of $8.75 to $10.10 per share, the company said.

The guidance includes Nordson's expectations for a 2% hit to sales and a 3% hit to earnings from foreign currency translations.

For the first quarter, the company expects sales in the range of $605 million to $630 million, which accounts for an expected 4% hit related to foreign exchange.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings are forecast in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, assuming a 7% effect from foreign currency translations, the company said.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1721ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 559 M - -
Net income 2022 507 M - -
Net Debt 2022 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 13 637 M 13 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 52,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 238,37 $
Average target price 264,63 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Kelley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Tracy A. Herron Senior Administrator & Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.62%13 637
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.8.12%10 784
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-44.67%9 282
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-35.53%6 152
VALMET OYJ-31.36%5 077
IHI CORPORATION70.12%4 417