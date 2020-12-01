Nordson : New German Website Features SELECT Products by Nordson Electronics Solutions

2020-12-01

Popular selective soldering systems used in electronics manufacturing are highlighted.

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 02 December 2020- SELECT, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions, a leading worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems, is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new website in German, https://www.nordsonselect.de. The website features the most popular machines for the SELECT brand of selective soldering systems and includes videos and downloadable datasheets.

'Serving customers and prospective customers as a local partner has always been our philosophy. In addition to our regional labs that assist in local process development, we now also provide the technical information for our selective soldering products in German,' said Michel van de Vijver, General Manager, Europe, Nordson Electronics Solutions. 'By releasing a German website, we want to make it easier to understand the benefits of our capabilities and process controls on our selective soldering products.' Van de Vijver added, 'For SELECT the local webpage has somewhat a special meaning as the company originated in Germany.'

The website's logical navigation makes it easy to find a wide range of selective soldering products. Detailed descriptions for SELECT technologiesand options are also translated into German.

Nordson SELECT, is a leading worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems, including Novo® standalone machines offering exceptional value and superior process capability ideal for batch production, Cernoin-line systems delivering uncompromised quality and productivity for demanding soldering applications, and Integra® multi-station modular systems designed to meet the most challenging high-volume requirements by combining parallel processing with multiple soldering nozzles for the ultimate in flexibility and maximum throughput. To find out more, visit www.nordsonSELECT.com, or on social media.Nordson Electronics Solutions offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including precision fluid dispensing, plasma surface treatment, selective soldering, and test and inspection capabilities. Comprised of complementary Nordson Corporation product brands - ASYMTEK, DAGE, MARCH, MATRIX, SELECT, SONOSCAN and YESTECH - Nordson Electronics Solutions is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world's leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.

