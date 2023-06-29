



Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 25, 2023

NORDSON CORPORATION

Item 8.01. Other Items.





On June 25, 2023, Nordson Corporation, as guarantor ("Nordson"), and its Italian subsidiary, Nordson Italia S.p.A., as buyer (the "Buyer") entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Capvis Equity V LP ("Capvis"), DRIP Co-Investment ("DRIP"), and certain individuals (the "Individual Sellers", and together with Capvis and DRIP, collectively, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, at the closing of the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Closing"), the Buyer will purchase from the Sellers (i) all the issued and outstanding shares of Polyusus Lux XX S.à. r.l., a Luxembourg private limited liability company, and AgriTech Holding S.à. r.l., a Luxembourg private limited liability company ("AgriTech"), and, indirectly, a 100% equity interest in Arag S.r.l., an Italian limited liability company ("Arag"), as well as the equity interests owned by Arag in its direct and indirect subsidiaries as well as (ii) certain notes issued by AgriTech to certain of the Individual Sellers (the "Notes"). Arag is a global market and innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying.





In consideration for the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, the Buyer will pay cash consideration determined on the basis of an enterprise value of €960 million, which will not be subject to adjustment. The Closing is subject to the obtainment of the Italian foreign direct investment clearance and is expected to take place in Nordson's fourth fiscal quarter. Nordson intends to finance the Closing with a combination of cash on hand and debt.













