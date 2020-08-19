Log in
NORDSON CORPORATION

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordson : Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

August 19, 2020 I NASDAQ: NDSN

Nordson's Test and Inspection division has a robust offering, including x-ray, acoustic imaging, bond testing, and automated optical inspection capabilities. Pictured here is the DAGE Assure™ high speed X- ray component counter which offers live inventory management to increase productivity and minimize component shortage downtime.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions, financial, and market conditions, currency exchange rates and devaluations, possible acquisitions including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and on its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement in this presentation.

2

A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing,

fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology.

1954

$2.2B

$587M

7,500+

35+

Company Founded

*Sales

*EBITDA

Employees

Countries with

Direct Presence

3

*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19.

Investment Highlights

Strong Average

Annual Sales

Growth

5%

Average

2015-2019

4

Outstanding

Excellent

High Level of

Strong Cash

Gross Margins

EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

Returns to

Margins

Before

Shareholders

Dividends

55%

26%

$1.2B

$895M

Gross Margins

EBITDA

100% of

Share

Average

Margin

Net Income

Repurchases &

Dividends

2015-2019

Average

2015-2019

2015-2019

2015-2019

Reliable and

Outstanding

Consistent

Long Term Total

Dividend

Shareholder

Returns

56 yrs

21%

of Annual

TSR CAGR

Increases

2009-2019

24% payout ratio

in 2019

Diversified Sources of Sales

FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion

Product Type

Geographies

7%

23%

Parts and

6%

United States

Consumables

35%

Europe

Standard Product

26%

54%

Asia Pacific

Japan

23%

Engineered

Americas

Systems

26%

High percentage of recurring

Nearly 70% of sales outside USA.

sales from parts and

Direct presence in over

consumables.

35 countries.

5

Diversified End Markets

FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion

6%

12%

16%

4%

23%

End markets include:

Electronic Components: semiconductors, printed circuit boards,

computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e.,

gaming, wearables, automotive electronics)

Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food,

paper, textiles, packaging

Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices,

catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components,

22%

17%

Electronics

Consumer Non-Durable

Medical

OEM

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Durable

specialty tubing

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors:

Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market

specific

Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and

construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container,

metal, transportation

Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting

Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms

6

*Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding.

Nordson Business Segments

INDUSTRIAL PRECISION SOLUTIONS*

55%

Delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. Product lines commonly reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance.

Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint,

finishes, sealants and other materials.

Targeted organic growth rate:

7

1.5x Global GDP

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS*

45%

Integrates proprietary product technologies found in customer

production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled

dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection.

Components include single-use plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons and catheters.

Targeted organic growth rate:

2-3x Global GDP

*Segment mix for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19

Industrial

Precision

Solutions

2015-19 Average

Annual Sales Growth

Organic Acquisitive Currency

3.1% 0.1% (2.1%)

2019 Annual

Operating Margin

27.2%

What We Do

Product lines reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance. Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials. This business primarily serves the industrial, consumer durables and non-durables markets.

1.5X GDP Growth Driven By:

  • Increased use of disposable hygiene products (diapers, feminine care, etc.) and packaged convenience foods and plastics; demand increase driven by growing middle class
  • Recapitalization of large installed base
  • Productivity and efficiency investments
  • New applications, including electric battery and fabric bonding
  • Material, machinery and process innovations
  • Emerging markets and product

tiering

8

Industrial Precision Solutions

FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets

6% 5%

7%

40%

18%

24%

Consumer Non-Durable

OEM

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Durable

Electronics

End markets include:

  • Consumer Non-Durable:beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, non-wovens,packaging
  • OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
  • Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal
  • Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines
  • Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting
  • Electronics: electronic products (i.e. wearables), printed circuit boards, UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components

9

*Percentages are for directional use only

Advanced

Technology

Solutions

2015-19 Average

Annual Sales Growth

Organic Acquisitive Currency

5.2% 8.3% (0.9%)

2019 Annual

Operating Margin

20.9%

What We Do

Precision dispense, fluid management, test, inspection, surface treatment and proprietary solutions for medical, electronics and general industrial markets.

2-3X Global GDP Growth Driven by:

  • Medical - Aging population, trends toward non- invasive surgical techniques and medical OEM outsourcing
  • Broad product use across the electronics supply chain from integrated circuit to printed circuit board to end product assembly
  • Circuit shrinkage / new architectures / flip chips
  • New applications including automotive electronics, electric batteries, and flexible circuits
  • Emerging markets
  • Product tiering

10

Advanced Technology Solutions

FY2019 Profile - Diverse End Markets

1% 1%

4%

5%

6%

37%

7%

15%

24%

End markets include:

Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices,

catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty

tubing

Electronics: electronic components (i.e., computing;

communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables;

automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards

OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing

line, not end market specific

Industrial: aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial

machinery

Consumer Durable: general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting)

Medical Semiconductors

Printed Circuit Boards

Automotive

Consumer Durable

Electronic Components

OEM

Industrial

Consumer Non-Durable

Consumer Non-Durable: disposable hygiene, food, textiles

11

*Percentages are for directional use only

Strong Culture & Values

We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work.

We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities.

Our

$109M+

100K+

$3M

30+

commitment

to giving

back

Overall Giving to Date

Total Employee

Towards

Global Communities

Hours Volunteered

Nordson BUILD

We Invest In

Scholarships

12

Why Invest in Nordson?

Our Priorities

Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies.

1 Accelerate organic growth

2 Diversify through

acquisitions

Leverage Nordson

3 Business System (NBS)

for profitable growth

4 Build Winning Teams

14

Organic Growth

We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand.

Multiple Paths to Organic Growth:

  1. New Products
  2. New Applications
  3. Recapitalize Installed Base
  4. Emerging Markets
  5. Product Tiering

Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019):

4% Average Annual Growth

15

Key Acquisitions

Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure.

Key Criteria for Acquisitions:

  1. Strategic Fit
  2. High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology
  3. Growth Rate at or Above Nordson
  4. High % of Recurring Sales
  5. Sales and Cost Synergies

Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019):

3% Average Annual Growth

16

Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive

On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of

4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a

decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency.

15.0%

13.0%

11.0%

9.0%

7.0%

5.0%

3.0%

1.0% -1.0%-3.0%-5.0%-7.0%

14.3%

6.9%

2.0%

2.0%

9.1%

7.1%

2.4%

4.6%

6.5%

7.9%

3.4%

2.5%

0.4%

-0.9%

-1.4%

-0.5%

-1.1%

-2.0%

-6.7%

-2.7%

17

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Organic Growth

Acquisitive Growth

Currency Impact

Total Growth

Leverage Nordson Business System

A growth framework driving the company's next chapter of profitable growth.

The NBS growth framework integrates Nordson's core strengths with new capabilities to drive sustainable, profitable growth of the company:

  1. Strategic Discipline - select and invest in the most attractive growth opportunities
  2. Customer Passion - sustaining Nordson's "close to the customer" model
  3. Product Innovation - delivering market leading precision technology
  4. Continuous Improvement - achieving best in class safety, quality, delivery and value in a consistent and repeatable way
  5. Organizational Agility - developing world class talent that adapts to dynamic market conditions

18

Build Winning

Teams

Create a deep and diverse pipeline of talent to lead Nordson's next chapter of profitable growth

As Nordson grows, we need to enhance our talent pipeline:

  1. Develop talent through divisional leadership opportunities
  2. Focus on inclusion and diversity
  3. Empower employees to make decisions close to the customer
  4. Create an engaging culture that attracts and retains top talent

19

Financial Results

Fiscal 3Q2020 Results

$538M

$112M

$148M

$82M

$1.49

Sales

Operating Profit

EBITDA

Free Cash Flow Before

GAAP Diluted EPS

(21% of Sales)

(28% of Sales)

Dividends

21

(94% of net income)

Year to date cash conversion is

119% of net income

Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers

Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return

800.00

700.00

600.00

500.00

400.00

300.00

200.00

100.00

0.00

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Nordson Corporation

S&P 500 Index

S&P MidCap 400

S&P 500 Ind. Machinery

S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery

Peer Group

22Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019

Source: Zack's Investment Research

Industry Leading Gross Margins

Consistently Mid 50s

70%

60%

54.9%

55.1%

54.8%

54.3%

54.1%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

23

Strong EBITDA Margins

$000

$700,000

$600,000

$500,000

$400,000

$300,000

$200,000

$100,000

$0

Continuous Improvement Initiatives

5 Year CAGR = 6.6%

26.8%26.7%

26.4%

25.4%

22.7%

*2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

24

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

EPS Growth

High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage

5 Year CAGR = 8.6%

$7.00

$6.40

$6.00

$5.79

$5.00

$4.73

$5.08

$4.00

$3.45

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

$0.00

*2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

25

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

Strong Cash Generation

Funds Growth and Returns to Shareholders

Strong Cash Conversion: 2015 - 2019

2019 Free Cash Flow Before Dividends

= 95% of Net Income

$450,000 $400,000 $350,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000

$50,000 $-

* 2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Free cash flow before dividends

Net income

26

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

Disciplined Capital Deployment

37% or $894.5 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases and Dividends

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

-20%

$37.7

$21.3

$62.5

$3.2

Working

$192.1

$24.0

Capital 8%

$63.8

$79.7

Share Repurchases

$33.4

23%

$565.0

$72.4

$383.9

$56.4

$120.5

Dividends

$329.5

14%

$805.9

$50.6

$42.7

$82.1

Acquisitions

$987.3

40%

$54.8

$12.5

$75.6

$64.6

$94.7

$67.8

PP&E/Leases

$366.6

$66.7

$72.8

15%

2015

2016

2017

$(9.1)

2019

TOTAL

2018

  • Self funding business model generates excess cash
  • Low working capital requirements
  • Low capital expenditures (approx. 3% of sales)
  • Strong free cash
  • 56 consecutive years of dividend increases - 14th among publicly traded companies

27

PP&E / Capital Leases

Acquisitions

Dividends

Share Repurchases

Working Capital

ProvenInvestmentFinancial PerformanceSummary

  1. Clear Strategy and Goals
  2. Strong Execution and Performance
  3. Leading Global Businesses
  4. Numerous Growth Opportunities
  5. Outstanding Culture and Values
  6. Committed to Community

Appendix

  • Product Innovation
  • Historic Financials
  • 3QF2020 Financial Exhibits

Appendix:

Product Innovation

Our Electronics Industry Position

Solder paste

inspection

Solder paste

printer

31

Surface Mount Manufacturing

Flux spray

Optical

Inline Systems

Plasma

Underfill,

Optical

X-ray

Conformal

coating

inspection

surface

encapsulation

inspection

inspection

coating

treatment

or

precise coating

Component placement

Reflow oven

QA Lab / Island of Automation

X-ray inspection

Acoustic inspection

Bond testing

Our Role in the Semiconductor Process

32

Advanced Technology - Fluid Management

Precision Low-Volume Dispensing

Optimum® Syringe Barrels and Tips

From benchtop dispensers to industry-best

Optimum® components are designed as a

jetting valves and automated dispensing

complete system to help companies

robots, Nordson EFD systems deliver

improve yields and reduce costs.

accurate, repeatable deposits of glues,

greases, and other industrial fluids in

Dispense tips deliver a clean, smooth flow

precise, low-volume applications.

path, free of flash and burrs. In 200+ sizes

and styles, tips are lot-tracked for process

33

control and traceability.

Life Sciences

Fluid Management Components

From specialty tubing, catheters, medical balloons, quick-connect couplings and couplers, Nordson is an expert in the design, development and manufacture of complex medical devices and component technologies.

Core Adhesives Innovative Technology

Auto-fill Tankless

Variable Dispense

Foaming

Jetting

Precision dispense

Technology

Technology

Technology

Technology

technology

Adhesive fill systems

Delivering different

Maintains bond strength

Dispenses adhesive

Increases production

monitor and maintain

add-on rates with one

while reducing volume

using non-contact jetting

efficiency for nonwovens

optimum adhesive levels

applicator

of adhesive required

into channels as small

manufacturing process

as 0.3mm or 300 micron

per second

34

Appendix:

Historic Financials

Strong Capital Management

Net Debt to EBITDA*

Strong cash generation lets Nordson de-lever quickly

At 1/31/2020 Net Debt to TTM EBITDA = 1.7 times

Acquisitions &

3.00

Share

Repurchases

Vention

2.50

Acquisition

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

36At fiscal years ending 10/31

* Net Debt to EBITDA calculated net of cash

Strong Capital Management

Debt position as of 7/31/2020

$900

Drawn

Available

$800

$850

$700

$600

$500

$400

$405

$350

$300

$178(b)

$200

$100

$5.5

$134(a)

$110

$86

$0

Term Loan A

NYL

Term Loan A 2012 Private 2015 Private 2018 Private

Revolver

(US) & PNC

(EUR)

Placement

Placement

Placement

Loan

$200M -at 60.0 bps,

Amortizing avg

Maturity 3/31/23

Amortizing avg

Amortizing avg.

Amortizing avg.

Ends April, 2024

maturity 9/30/22

rate: 2.21%

(a) 75.0 bps over

rate: 3.07%

rate: 3.06%

rate: 3.90%

78.5 bps over

$205M -at 70.0 bps,

Remaining avg.

EUR Libor

Remaining avg.

Remaining avg.

Remaining avg.

USD Libor at

37

maturity 3/31/24

life: 0.09 yrs

(b) 67.0 bps over

life: 2.58 yrs

life: 4.16 yrs

life: 5.30 yrs

3/25/20

EUR Libor

EUR denominated

Innovation Drives Organic Growth

Steady Stream of New Products

$60,000

80

$50,000

62

63

70

thousands)(inSpendR&D

58

GrantedPatentsU.S.ofNumber

60

$40,000

51

47

50

$30,000

40

$20,000

30

20

$10,000

10

$0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0

38

R & D Spend

U.S. Patents Granted

Currency Impact

Annual Sales Growth and EPS

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

-5.0%

-10.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Currency Effect Volume Growth

39

FX Impact to EPS:

($0.54)

($0.19)

($0.03)

$0.24

($0.30)

Appendix:

Financial Exhibits

Nordson Corporation

2015 - 2019 Sales Growth

Nordson Corporation

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

3.4%

2.4%

-6.7%

-0.9%

FY2016

6.5%

2.0%

-1.4%

7.1%

FY2017

7.9%

6.9%

-0.5%

14.3%

FY2018

2.5%

4.6%

2.0%

9.1%

FY2019

-1.1%

0.4%

-2.0%

-2.7%

5 yr avg

3.8%

3.3%

-1.7%

5.4%

Advanced Technology Solutions

Industrial Precision Solutions

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

1.7%

6.9%

-2.9%

5.7%

FY2016

10.1%

4.6%

-0.8%

13.9%

FY2017

15.1%

18.3%

-0.7%

32.7%

FY2018

3.8%

10.7%

1.3%

15.8%

FY2019

-4.6%

0.9%

-1.4%

-5.1%

41 5 yr avg

5.2%

8.3%

-0.9%

12.6%

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

4.2%

0.2%

-8.6%

-4.2%

FY2016

4.7%

0.5%

-1.7%

3.5%

FY2017

3.5%

0.0%

-0.3%

3.2%

FY2018

1.4%

0.0%

2.5%

3.9%

FY2019

1.9%

0.0%

-2.5%

-0.6%

5 yr avg

3.1%

0.1%

-2.1%

1.2%

42

43

44

45

46

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:00:08 UTC
