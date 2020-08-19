Nordson : Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation 0 08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions, financial, and market conditions, currency exchange rates and devaluations, possible acquisitions including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and on its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement in this presentation. 2 A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing, fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology. 1954 $2.2B $587M 7,500+ 35+ Company Founded *Sales *EBITDA Employees Countries with Direct Presence 3 *Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19. Investment Highlights Strong Average Annual Sales Growth 5% Average 2015-2019 4 Outstanding Excellent High Level of Strong Cash Gross Margins EBITDA Free Cash Flow Returns to Margins Before Shareholders Dividends 55% 26% $1.2B $895M Gross Margins EBITDA 100% of Share Average Margin Net Income Repurchases & Dividends 2015-2019 Average 2015-2019 2015-2019 2015-2019 Reliable and Outstanding Consistent Long Term Total Dividend Shareholder Returns 56 yrs 21% of Annual TSR CAGR Increases 2009-2019 24% payout ratio in 2019 Diversified Sources of Sales FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion Product Type Geographies 7% 23% Parts and 6% United States Consumables 35% Europe Standard Product 26% 54% Asia Pacific Japan 23% Engineered Americas Systems 26% High percentage of recurring Nearly 70% of sales outside USA. sales from parts and Direct presence in over consumables. 35 countries. 5 Diversified End Markets FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion 6% 12% 16% 4% 23% End markets include:  Electronic Components: semiconductors, printed circuit boards, computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e., gaming, wearables, automotive electronics)  Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, packaging  Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, 22% 17% Electronics Consumer Non-Durable Medical OEM Industrial Automotive Consumer Durable specialty tubing  Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific  Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation  Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting  Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms 6 *Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding. Nordson Business Segments INDUSTRIAL PRECISION SOLUTIONS* 55% Delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. Product lines commonly reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance. Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials. Targeted organic growth rate: 7 1.5x Global GDP ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS* 45% Integrates proprietary product technologies found in customer production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection. Components include single-use plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons and catheters. Targeted organic growth rate: 2-3x Global GDP *Segment mix for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19 Industrial Precision Solutions 2015-19 Average Annual Sales Growth Organic Acquisitive Currency 3.1% 0.1% (2.1%) 2019 Annual Operating Margin 27.2% What We Do Product lines reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance. Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials. This business primarily serves the industrial, consumer durables and non-durables markets. 1.5X GDP Growth Driven By: Increased use of disposable hygiene products (diapers, feminine care, etc.) and packaged convenience foods and plastics; demand increase driven by growing middle class

Recapitalization of large installed base

Productivity and efficiency investments

New applications, including electric battery and fabric bonding

Material, machinery and process innovations

Emerging markets and product tiering 8 Industrial Precision Solutions FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets 6% 5% 7% 40% 18% 24% Consumer Non-Durable OEM Industrial Automotive Consumer Durable Electronics End markets include: Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, non-wovens, packaging

Non-Durable: OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific

Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal

aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines

applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines Consumer Durable : appliance, furniture, lighting

: appliance, furniture, lighting Electronics: electronic products (i.e. wearables), printed circuit boards, UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components 9 *Percentages are for directional use only Advanced Technology Solutions 2015-19 Average Annual Sales Growth Organic Acquisitive Currency 5.2% 8.3% (0.9%) 2019 Annual Operating Margin 20.9% What We Do Precision dispense, fluid management, test, inspection, surface treatment and proprietary solutions for medical, electronics and general industrial markets. 2-3X Global GDP Growth Driven by: Medical - Aging population, trends toward non- invasive surgical techniques and medical OEM outsourcing

Broad product use across the electronics supply chain from integrated circuit to printed circuit board to end product assembly

Circuit shrinkage / new architectures / flip chips

New applications including automotive electronics, electric batteries, and flexible circuits

Emerging markets

Product tiering 10 Advanced Technology Solutions FY2019 Profile - Diverse End Markets 1% 1% 4% 5% 6% 37% 7% 15% 24% End markets include:  Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing  Electronics: electronic components (i.e., computing; communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables; automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards  OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific  Industrial: aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial machinery  Consumer Durable: general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting) Medical Semiconductors Printed Circuit Boards Automotive Consumer Durable Electronic Components OEM Industrial Consumer Non-Durable  Consumer Non-Durable: disposable hygiene, food, textiles 11 *Percentages are for directional use only Strong Culture & Values We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work. We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities. Our $109M+ 100K+ $3M 30+ commitment to giving back Overall Giving to Date Total Employee Towards Global Communities Hours Volunteered Nordson BUILD We Invest In Scholarships 12 Why Invest in Nordson? Our Priorities Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies. 1 Accelerate organic growth 2 Diversify through acquisitions Leverage Nordson 3 Business System (NBS) for profitable growth 4 Build Winning Teams 14 Organic Growth We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand. Multiple Paths to Organic Growth: New Products New Applications Recapitalize Installed Base Emerging Markets Product Tiering Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019): 4% Average Annual Growth 15 Key Acquisitions Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure. Key Criteria for Acquisitions: Strategic Fit High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology Growth Rate at or Above Nordson High % of Recurring Sales Sales and Cost Synergies Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019): 3% Average Annual Growth 16 Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of 4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency. 15.0% 13.0% 11.0% 9.0% 7.0% 5.0% 3.0% 1.0% -1.0%-3.0%-5.0%-7.0% 14.3% 6.9% 2.0% 2.0% 9.1% 7.1% 2.4% 4.6% 6.5% 7.9% 3.4% 2.5% 0.4% -0.9% -1.4% -0.5% -1.1% -2.0% -6.7% -2.7% 17 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Organic Growth Acquisitive Growth Currency Impact Total Growth Leverage Nordson Business System A growth framework driving the company's next chapter of profitable growth. The NBS growth framework integrates Nordson's core strengths with new capabilities to drive sustainable, profitable growth of the company: Strategic Discipline - select and invest in the most attractive growth opportunities Customer Passion - sustaining Nordson's "close to the customer" model Product Innovation - delivering market leading precision technology Continuous Improvement - achieving best in class safety, quality, delivery and value in a consistent and repeatable way Organizational Agility - developing world class talent that adapts to dynamic market conditions 18 Build Winning Teams Create a deep and diverse pipeline of talent to lead Nordson's next chapter of profitable growth As Nordson grows, we need to enhance our talent pipeline: Develop talent through divisional leadership opportunities Focus on inclusion and diversity Empower employees to make decisions close to the customer Create an engaging culture that attracts and retains top talent 19 Financial Results Fiscal 3Q2020 Results $538M $112M $148M $82M $1.49 Sales Operating Profit EBITDA Free Cash Flow Before GAAP Diluted EPS (21% of Sales) (28% of Sales) Dividends 21 (94% of net income) Year to date cash conversion is 119% of net income Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return 800.00 700.00 600.00 500.00 400.00 300.00 200.00 100.00 0.00 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Nordson Corporation S&P 500 Index S&P MidCap 400 S&P 500 Ind. Machinery S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery Peer Group 22Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 Source: Zack's Investment Research Industry Leading Gross Margins Consistently Mid 50s 70% 60% 54.9% 55.1% 54.8% 54.3% 54.1% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 23 Strong EBITDA Margins $000 $700,000 $600,000 $500,000 $400,000 $300,000 $200,000 $100,000 $0 Continuous Improvement Initiatives 5 Year CAGR = 6.6% 26.8%26.7% 26.4% 25.4% 22.7% *2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 24 *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. EPS Growth High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage 5 Year CAGR = 8.6% $7.00 $6.40 $6.00 $5.79 $5.00 $4.73 $5.08 $4.00 $3.45 $3.00 $2.00 $1.00 $0.00 *2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 25 *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. Strong Cash Generation Funds Growth and Returns to Shareholders Strong Cash Conversion: 2015 - 2019 2019 Free Cash Flow Before Dividends = 95% of Net Income $450,000 $400,000 $350,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 $- * 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Free cash flow before dividends Net income 26 *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. Disciplined Capital Deployment 37% or $894.5 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases and Dividends 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% -20% $37.7 $21.3 $62.5 $3.2 Working $192.1 $24.0 Capital 8% $63.8 $79.7 Share Repurchases $33.4 23% $565.0 $72.4 $383.9 $56.4 $120.5 Dividends $329.5 14% $805.9 $50.6 $42.7 $82.1 Acquisitions $987.3 40% $54.8 $12.5 $75.6 $64.6 $94.7 $67.8 PP&E/Leases $366.6 $66.7 $72.8 15% 2015 2016 2017 $(9.1) 2019 TOTAL 2018 Self funding business model generates excess cash

Low working capital requirements

Low capital expenditures (approx. 3% of sales)

Strong free cash

56 consecutive years of dividend increases - 14 th among publicly traded companies 27 PP&E / Capital Leases Acquisitions Dividends Share Repurchases Working Capital ProvenInvestmentFinancial PerformanceSummary Clear Strategy and Goals Strong Execution and Performance Leading Global Businesses Numerous Growth Opportunities Outstanding Culture and Values Committed to Community Appendix Product Innovation

Historic Financials

3QF2020 Financial Exhibits Appendix: Product Innovation Our Electronics Industry Position Solder paste inspection Solder paste printer 31 Surface Mount Manufacturing Flux spray Optical Inline Systems Plasma Underfill, Optical X-ray Conformal coating inspection surface encapsulation inspection inspection coating treatment or precise coating Component placement Reflow oven QA Lab / Island of Automation X-ray inspection Acoustic inspection Bond testing Our Role in the Semiconductor Process 32 Advanced Technology - Fluid Management Precision Low-Volume Dispensing Optimum® Syringe Barrels and Tips From benchtop dispensers to industry-best Optimum® components are designed as a jetting valves and automated dispensing complete system to help companies robots, Nordson EFD systems deliver improve yields and reduce costs. accurate, repeatable deposits of glues, greases, and other industrial fluids in Dispense tips deliver a clean, smooth flow precise, low-volume applications. path, free of flash and burrs. In 200+ sizes and styles, tips are lot-tracked for process 33 control and traceability. Life Sciences Fluid Management Components From specialty tubing, catheters, medical balloons, quick-connect couplings and couplers, Nordson is an expert in the design, development and manufacture of complex medical devices and component technologies. Core Adhesives Innovative Technology Auto-fill Tankless Variable Dispense Foaming Jetting Precision dispense Technology Technology Technology Technology technology Adhesive fill systems Delivering different Maintains bond strength Dispenses adhesive Increases production monitor and maintain add-on rates with one while reducing volume using non-contact jetting efficiency for nonwovens optimum adhesive levels applicator of adhesive required into channels as small manufacturing process as 0.3mm or 300 micron per second 34 Appendix: Historic Financials Strong Capital Management Net Debt to EBITDA* Strong cash generation lets Nordson de-lever quickly At 1/31/2020 Net Debt to TTM EBITDA = 1.7 times Acquisitions & 3.00 Share Repurchases Vention 2.50 Acquisition 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 36At fiscal years ending 10/31 * Net Debt to EBITDA calculated net of cash Strong Capital Management Debt position as of 7/31/2020 $900 Drawn Available $800 $850 $700 $600 $500 $400 $405 $350 $300 $178(b) $200 $100 $5.5 $134(a) $110 $86 $0 Term Loan A NYL Term Loan A 2012 Private 2015 Private 2018 Private Revolver (US) & PNC (EUR) Placement Placement Placement Loan $200M -at 60.0 bps, Amortizing avg Maturity 3/31/23 Amortizing avg Amortizing avg. Amortizing avg. Ends April, 2024 maturity 9/30/22 rate: 2.21%  (a) 75.0 bps over rate: 3.07% rate: 3.06% rate: 3.90% 78.5 bps over $205M -at 70.0 bps, Remaining avg. EUR Libor Remaining avg. Remaining avg. Remaining avg. USD Libor at 37 maturity 3/31/24 life: 0.09 yrs  (b) 67.0 bps over life: 2.58 yrs life: 4.16 yrs life: 5.30 yrs 3/25/20 EUR Libor EUR denominated Innovation Drives Organic Growth Steady Stream of New Products $60,000 80 $50,000 62 63 70 thousands)(inSpendR&D 58 GrantedPatentsU.S.ofNumber 60 $40,000 51 47 50 $30,000 40 $20,000 30 20 $10,000 10 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 38 R & D Spend U.S. Patents Granted Currency Impact Annual Sales Growth and EPS 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% -5.0% -10.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Currency Effect Volume Growth 39 FX Impact to EPS: ($0.54) ($0.19) ($0.03) $0.24 ($0.30) Appendix: Financial Exhibits Nordson Corporation 2015 - 2019 Sales Growth Nordson Corporation Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 3.4% 2.4% -6.7% -0.9% FY2016 6.5% 2.0% -1.4% 7.1% FY2017 7.9% 6.9% -0.5% 14.3% FY2018 2.5% 4.6% 2.0% 9.1% FY2019 -1.1% 0.4% -2.0% -2.7% 5 yr avg 3.8% 3.3% -1.7% 5.4% Advanced Technology Solutions Industrial Precision Solutions Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 1.7% 6.9% -2.9% 5.7% FY2016 10.1% 4.6% -0.8% 13.9% FY2017 15.1% 18.3% -0.7% 32.7% FY2018 3.8% 10.7% 1.3% 15.8% FY2019 -4.6% 0.9% -1.4% -5.1% 41 5 yr avg 5.2% 8.3% -0.9% 12.6% Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 4.2% 0.2% -8.6% -4.2% FY2016 4.7% 0.5% -1.7% 3.5% FY2017 3.5% 0.0% -0.3% 3.2% FY2018 1.4% 0.0% 2.5% 3.9% FY2019 1.9% 0.0% -2.5% -0.6% 5 yr avg 3.1% 0.1% -2.1% 1.2% 42 43 44 45 46 Attachments Original document

