Nordson : Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Nordson's Test and Inspection division has a robust offering, including x-ray, acoustic imaging, bond testing, and automated optical inspection capabilities. Pictured here is the DAGE Assure™ high speed X- ray component counter which offers live inventory management to increase productivity and minimize component shortage downtime.
A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing,
fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology.
1954
$2.2B
$587M
7,500+
35+
Company Founded
*Sales
*EBITDA
Employees
Countries with
Direct Presence
3
*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19.
Strong Average
Annual Sales
Growth
5%
Average
2015-2019
4
Outstanding
Excellent
High Level of
Strong Cash
Gross Margins
EBITDA
Free Cash Flow
Returns to
Margins
Before
Shareholders
Dividends
55%
26%
$1.2B
$895M
Gross Margins
EBITDA
100% of
Share
Average
Margin
Net Income
Repurchases &
Dividends
2015-2019
Average
2015-2019
2015-2019
2015-2019
Reliable and
Outstanding
Consistent
Long Term Total
Dividend
Shareholder
Returns
56 yrs
21%
of Annual
TSR CAGR
Increases
2009-2019
24% payout ratio
in 2019
Diversified Sources of Sales
FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion
7%
23%
Parts and
6%
United States
Consumables
35%
Europe
Standard Product
26%
54%
Asia Pacific
Japan
23%
Engineered
Americas
Systems
26%
High percentage of recurring
Nearly 70% of sales outside USA.
sales from parts and
Direct presence in over
consumables.
35 countries.
Diversified End Markets
FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion
End markets include:
Electronic Components: semiconductors, printed circuit boards,
computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e.,
gaming, wearables, automotive electronics)
Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food,
paper, textiles, packaging
Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices,
catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components,
22%
17%
Electronics
Consumer Non-Durable
Medical
OEM
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Durable
specialty tubing
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors:
Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market
specific
Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and
construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container,
metal, transportation
Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting
Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms
6
*Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding.
Nordson Business Segments
INDUSTRIAL PRECISION SOLUTIONS*
55%
Delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. Product lines commonly reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance.
Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint,
finishes, sealants and other materials.
Targeted organic growth rate:
7
1.5x Global GDP
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS*
45%
Integrates proprietary product technologies found in customer
production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled
dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection.
Components include single-use plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons and catheters.
Targeted organic growth rate:
2-3x Global GDP
*Segment mix for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19
Industrial
Precision
Solutions
2015-19 Average
Annual Sales Growth
Organic Acquisitive Currency
3.1% 0.1% (2.1%)
2019 Annual
Operating Margin
27.2%
What We Do
Product lines reduce material consumption, increase line efficiency, and enhance product brand and appearance. Components are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials. This business primarily serves the industrial, consumer durables and non-durables markets.
1.5X GDP Growth Driven By:
Increased use of disposable hygiene products (diapers, feminine care, etc.) and packaged convenience foods and plastics; demand increase driven by growing middle class
Recapitalization of large installed base
Productivity and efficiency investments
New applications, including electric battery and fabric bonding
Material, machinery and process innovations
Emerging markets and product
tiering
Industrial Precision Solutions
FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets
6%
5%
7%
40%
18%
24%
Consumer Non-Durable
OEM
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Durable
Electronics
End markets include:
Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, non-wovens, packaging
OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal
Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines
Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting
Electronics: electronic products (i.e. wearables), printed circuit boards, UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components
9
*Percentages are for directional use only
Advanced
Technology
Solutions
2015-19 Average
Annual Sales Growth
Organic Acquisitive Currency
5.2% 8.3% (0.9%)
2019 Annual
Operating Margin
20.9%
What We Do
Precision dispense, fluid management, test, inspection, surface treatment and proprietary solutions for medical, electronics and general industrial markets.
2-3X Global GDP Growth Driven by:
Medical - Aging population, trends toward non- invasive surgical techniques and medical OEM outsourcing
Broad product use across the electronics supply chain from integrated circuit to printed circuit board to end product assembly
Circuit shrinkage / new architectures / flip chips
New applications including automotive electronics, electric batteries, and flexible circuits
Emerging markets
Product tiering
Advanced Technology Solutions
FY2019 Profile - Diverse End Markets
1%
1%
4%
5%
6%
37%
7%
15%
24%
End markets include:
Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices,
catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty
tubing
Electronics: electronic components (i.e., computing;
communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables;
automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards
OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing
line, not end market specific
Industrial: aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial
machinery
Consumer Durable: general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting)
Medical Semiconductors
Printed Circuit Boards
Automotive
Consumer Durable
Electronic Components
OEM
Industrial
Consumer Non-Durable
Consumer Non-Durable: disposable hygiene, food, textiles
11
*Percentages are for directional use only
Strong Culture & Values
We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work.
We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities.
Our
$109M+
100K+
$3M
30+
commitment
to giving
back
Overall Giving to Date
Total Employee
Towards
Global Communities
Hours Volunteered
Nordson BUILD
We Invest In
Scholarships
Our Priorities
Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies.
1 Accelerate organic growth
2 Diversify through
acquisitions
Leverage Nordson
3 Business System (NBS)
for profitable growth
4 Build Winning Teams
Organic Growth
We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand.
Multiple Paths to Organic Growth:
New Products
New Applications
Recapitalize Installed Base
Emerging Markets
Product Tiering
Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019):
4% Average Annual Growth
Key Acquisitions
Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure.
Key Criteria for Acquisitions:
Strategic Fit
High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology
Growth Rate at or Above Nordson
High % of Recurring Sales
Sales and Cost Synergies
Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019):
3% Average Annual Growth
Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive
On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of
4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a
decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency.
15.0%
13.0%
11.0%
9.0%
7.0%
5.0%
3.0%
1.0% -1.0%-3.0%-5.0%-7.0%
14.3%
6.9%
2.0%
2.0%
9.1%
7.1%
2.4%
4.6%
6.5%
7.9%
3.4%
2.5%
0.4%
-0.9%
-1.4%
-0.5%
-1.1%
-2.0%
-6.7%
-2.7%
17
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Organic Growth
Acquisitive Growth
Currency Impact
Total Growth
Leverage Nordson Business System
A growth framework driving the company's next chapter of profitable growth.
The NBS growth framework integrates Nordson's core strengths with new capabilities to drive sustainable, profitable growth of the company:
Strategic Discipline - select and invest in the most attractive growth opportunities
Customer Passion - sustaining Nordson's "close to the customer" model
Product Innovation - delivering market leading precision technology
Continuous Improvement - achieving best in class safety, quality, delivery and value in a consistent and repeatable way
Organizational Agility - developing world class talent that adapts to dynamic market conditions
Build Winning
Teams
Create a deep and diverse pipeline of talent to lead Nordson's next chapter of profitable growth
As Nordson grows, we need to enhance our talent pipeline:
Develop talent through divisional leadership opportunities
Focus on inclusion and diversity
Empower employees to make decisions close to the customer
Create an engaging culture that attracts and retains top talent
Fiscal 3Q2020 Results
$538M
$112M
$148M
$82M
$1.49
Sales
Operating Profit
EBITDA
Free Cash Flow Before
GAAP Diluted EPS
(21% of Sales)
(28% of Sales)
Dividends
21
(94% of net income)
Year to date cash conversion is
119% of net income
Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers
Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return
800.00
700.00
600.00
500.00
400.00
300.00
200.00
100.00
0.00
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Nordson Corporation
S&P 500 Index
S&P MidCap 400
S&P 500 Ind. Machinery
S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery
Peer Group
22 Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019
Source: Zack's Investment Research
Industry Leading Gross Margins
Consistently Mid 50s
70%
60%
54.9%
55.1%
54.8%
54.3%
54.1%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
$700,000
$600,000
$500,000
$400,000
$300,000
$200,000
$100,000
$0
Continuous Improvement Initiatives
5 Year CAGR = 6.6%
26.8%
26.7%
26.4%
25.4%
22.7%
*2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
24
*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.
EPS Growth
High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage
5 Year CAGR = 8.6%
$7.00
$6.40
$6.00
$5.79
$5.00
$4.73
$5.08
$4.00
$3.45
$3.00
$2.00
$1.00
$0.00
*2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
25
*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.
Strong Cash Generation
Funds Growth and Returns to Shareholders
Strong Cash Conversion: 2015 - 2019
2019 Free Cash Flow Before Dividends
= 95% of Net Income
$450,000 $400,000 $350,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000
$50,000 $-
* 2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Free cash flow before dividends
Net income
26
*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.
Disciplined Capital Deployment
37% or $894.5 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases and Dividends
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
-20%
$37.7
$21.3
$62.5
$3.2
Working
$192.1
$24.0
Capital 8%
$63.8
$79.7
Share Repurchases
$33.4
23
%
$565.0
$72.4
$383.9
$56.4
$120.5
Dividends
$329.5
14
%
$805.9
$50.6
$42.7
$82.1
Acquisitions
$987.3
40%
$54.8
$12.5
$75.6
$64.6
$94.7
$67.8
PP&E/Leases
$366.6
$66.7
$72.8
15
%
2015
2016
2017
$(9.1)
2019
TOTAL
2018
Self funding business model generates excess cash
Low working capital requirements
Low capital expenditures (approx. 3% of sales)
Strong free cash
56 consecutive years of dividend increases - 14 th among publicly traded companies
PP&E / Capital Leases
Acquisitions
Dividends
Share Repurchases
Working Capital
ProvenInvestmentFinancial PerformanceSummary
Clear Strategy and Goals
Strong Execution and Performance
Leading Global Businesses
Numerous Growth Opportunities
Outstanding Culture and Values
Committed to Community
Appendix
Product Innovation
Historic Financials
3QF2020 Financial Exhibits
Appendix:
Product Innovation
Our Electronics Industry Position
Solder paste
inspection
Solder paste
printer
31
Surface Mount Manufacturing
Flux spray
Optical
Inline Systems
Plasma
Underfill,
Optical
X-ray
Conformal
coating
inspection
surface
encapsulation
inspection
inspection
coating
treatment
or
precise coating
Component placement
Reflow oven
QA Lab / Island of Automation
X-ray inspection
Acoustic inspection
Bond testing
Our Role in the Semiconductor Process
Advanced Technology - Fluid Management
Precision Low-Volume Dispensing
Optimum® Syringe Barrels and Tips
From benchtop dispensers to industry-best
Optimum® components are designed as a
jetting valves and automated dispensing
complete system to help companies
robots, Nordson EFD systems deliver
improve yields and reduce costs.
accurate, repeatable deposits of glues,
greases, and other industrial fluids in
Dispense tips deliver a clean, smooth flow
precise, low-volume applications.
path, free of flash and burrs. In 200+ sizes
and styles, tips are lot-tracked for process
33
control and traceability.
Life Sciences
Fluid Management Components
From specialty tubing, catheters, medical balloons, quick-connect couplings and couplers, Nordson is an expert in the design, development and manufacture of complex medical devices and component technologies.
Core Adhesives Innovative Technology
Auto-fill Tankless
Variable Dispense
Foaming
Jetting
Precision dispense
Technology
Technology
Technology
Technology
technology
Adhesive fill systems
Delivering different
Maintains bond strength
Dispenses adhesive
Increases production
monitor and maintain
add-on rates with one
while reducing volume
using non-contact jetting
efficiency for nonwovens
optimum adhesive levels
applicator
of adhesive required
into channels as small
manufacturing process
as 0.3mm or 300 micron
per second
Appendix:
Historic Financials
Strong Capital Management
Net Debt to EBITDA*
Strong cash generation lets Nordson de-lever quickly
At 1/31/2020 Net Debt to TTM EBITDA = 1.7 times
Acquisitions &
3.00
Share
Repurchases
Vention
2.50
Acquisition
2.00
1.50
1.00
0.50
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
36 At fiscal years ending 10/31
* Net Debt to EBITDA calculated net of cash
Strong Capital Management
Debt position as of 7/31/2020
$900
Drawn
Available
$800
$850
$700
$600
$500
$400
$405
$350
$300
$178
(b)
$200
$100
$5.5
$134
(a)
$110
$86
$0
Term Loan A
NYL
Term Loan A 2012 Private 2015 Private 2018 Private
Revolver
(US) & PNC
(EUR)
Placement
Placement
Placement
Loan
$200M -at 60.0 bps,
Amortizing avg
Maturity 3/31/23
Amortizing avg
Amortizing avg.
Amortizing avg.
Ends April, 2024
maturity 9/30/22
rate: 2.21%
(a) 75.0 bps over
rate: 3.07%
rate: 3.06%
rate: 3.90%
78.5 bps over
$205M -at 70.0 bps,
Remaining avg.
EUR Libor
Remaining avg.
Remaining avg.
Remaining avg.
USD Libor at
37
maturity 3/31/24
life: 0.09 yrs
(b) 67.0 bps over
life: 2.58 yrs
life: 4.16 yrs
life: 5.30 yrs
3/25/20
EUR Libor
EUR denominated
Innovation Drives Organic Growth
Steady Stream of New Products
$60,000
80
$50,000
62
63
70
thousands)(inSpendR&D
58
GrantedPatentsU.S.ofNumber
60
$40,000
51
47
50
$30,000
40
$20,000
30
20
$10,000
10
$0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
38
R & D Spend
U.S. Patents Granted
Annual Sales Growth and EPS
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
-5.0%
-10.0%
Currency Effect Volume Growth
39
FX Impact to EPS:
($0.54)
($0.19)
($0.03)
$0.24
($0.30)
Appendix:
Financial Exhibits
Nordson Corporation
2015 - 2019 Sales Growth
Nordson Corporation
Organic
Acquisitive
Currency
Total
FY2015
3.4%
2.4%
-6.7%
-0.9%
FY2016
6.5%
2.0%
-1.4%
7.1%
FY2017
7.9%
6.9%
-0.5%
14.3%
FY2018
2.5%
4.6%
2.0%
9.1%
FY2019
-1.1%
0.4%
-2.0%
-2.7%
5 yr avg
3.8%
3.3%
-1.7%
5.4%
Advanced Technology Solutions
Industrial Precision Solutions
Organic
Acquisitive
Currency
Total
FY2015
1.7%
6.9%
-2.9%
5.7%
FY2016
10.1%
4.6%
-0.8%
13.9%
FY2017
15.1%
18.3%
-0.7%
32.7%
FY2018
3.8%
10.7%
1.3%
15.8%
FY2019
-4.6%
0.9%
-1.4%
-5.1%
41 5 yr avg
5.2%
8.3%
-0.9%
12.6%
Organic
Acquisitive
Currency
Total
FY2015
4.2%
0.2%
-8.6%
-4.2%
FY2016
4.7%
0.5%
-1.7%
3.5%
FY2017
3.5%
0.0%
-0.3%
3.2%
FY2018
1.4%
0.0%
2.5%
3.9%
FY2019
1.9%
0.0%
-2.5%
-0.6%
5 yr avg
3.1%
0.1%
-2.1%
1.2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.