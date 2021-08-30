Log in
    NDSN   US6556631025

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Nordson : Third Quarter 2021 Results Presentation

08/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

August 30, 2021 I NASDAQ: NDSN

Nordson's container coating applications protect beverage cans while ensuring taste quality.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement in this presentation.

2

Nordson is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.

Company Founded

*Sales

*EBITDA

Employees

Countries with

Direct Presence

1954

$2.1B

$567M

7,500+

35+

3

*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/20.

By the Numbers

Consistent Record

Demonstrated

Disciplined focus

Differentiated

Consistent value to

Value to

Solid Returns

of Growth

on profitability

Product Portfolio*

shareholders

Customers

5%

54%

27%

13%

1,926

58 yrs.

Sales Growth

Gross Margins

EBITDA Margins

ROIC

Global Patents

of Annual

Held

Dividend

Increases

4

Note: Financial amounts presented are averages of 2016 - 2020, except ROIC which is 2020

*Active Patents as of 10/31/20

Commitment to ESG

Diversified Board of Directors

Strong Culture and Values

Environmental Stewardship

56% diverse board (3 gender and 2

Nordson Impact - Invest 5% of domestic

Product design improvements focused on

racially or ethnically diverse)

pretax earnings in communities

reducing customers' material utilization

8 out of 9 independent directors

Paid time off for volunteer hours

Journey to Zero adverse impacts to

7 years average tenure

Employee support programs, including

employees and community

special COVID-leave

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
