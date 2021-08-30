Nordson : Third Quarter 2021 Results Presentation

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement in this presentation.
2
Nordson is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.
Company Founded
*Sales
*EBITDA
Employees
Countries with
Direct Presence
1954
$2.1B
$567M
7,500+
35+
3
*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/20.
By the Numbers
Consistent Record
Demonstrated
Disciplined focus
Differentiated
Consistent value to
Value to
Solid Returns
of Growth
on profitability
Product Portfolio*
shareholders
Customers
5%
54%
27%
13%
1,926
58 yrs.
Sales Growth
Gross Margins
EBITDA Margins
ROIC
Global Patents
of Annual
Held
Dividend
Increases
4
Note: Financial amounts presented are averages of 2016 - 2020, except ROIC which is 2020
*Active Patents as of 10/31/20
Commitment to ESG
Diversified Board of Directors
Strong Culture and Values
Environmental Stewardship
▪ 56% diverse board (3 gender and 2
▪ Nordson Impact - Invest 5% of domestic
▪ Product design improvements focused on
racially or ethnically diverse)
pretax earnings in communities
reducing customers' material utilization
▪ 8 out of 9 independent directors
▪ Paid time off for volunteer hours
▪ Journey to Zero adverse impacts to
▪ 7 years average tenure
▪ Employee support programs, including
employees and community
special COVID-leave
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nordson Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.