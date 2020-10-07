Log in
Nordson : Unique Software for Dispensing Two-component Fluids Wins Global Technology Award for ASYMTEK Automated Ratio Calibration (ARC™) Technology

10/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

  • Enables easier set-up and ensures accurate mix ratios by volume or weight to improve overall dispense quality

ASYMTEK, a part of Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS - a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, announces its latest technology has received the Global Technology Award 2020 for fluid dispensing equipment. Nordson Electronics Solutions developed the patent-pending software, Automated Ratio Calibration Technology (ARC™ Technology), to enable easier set-up and sustained mix ratios for dispensing two-component (2K) fluid materials. ARC Technology is part of a system, which includes ASYMTEK Vortik® progressive cavity pumps and ASYMTEK dispensing platforms, that ensures consistently accurate mix ratios by volume or weight to improve overall dispense quality. The award was announced by Global SMT & Packaging magazine during a virtual ceremony held September 29, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005104/en/

Accepting the Global Technology award for ARC™ Technology are Alan Lewis, senior manager, Technology Pathfinding and Sonia Aldridge, product manager, both with Nordson Electronics Solutions - ASYMTEK products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Accepting the Global Technology award for ARC™ Technology are Alan Lewis, senior manager, Technology Pathfinding and Sonia Aldridge, product manager, both with Nordson Electronics Solutions - ASYMTEK products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Electronics manufacturers recognize that today’s 2K fluids offer lower cost of ownership and greater process flexibility. However, it can be complicated to set up an application to accurately dispense the correct ratio of part A and part B materials, requiring manual calculations and time-consuming test iterations. ASYMTEK ARC™ Technology was developed as a feature in Fluidmove® software to simplify 2K setup and to control metering and mix ratios during dispensing operations.

“ARC Technology for our Vortik 2K pumps takes the manual process and human error out of the equation during 2K fluid dispensing to ensure you have an accurate mix ratio,” explained Sonia Aldridge, product manager, ASYMTEK Products. “We developed ARC by focusing on our customers to make it easier for them to deliver better results. We are happy to win this award.”

To complete a 2K application setup using ARC software, operators enter basic information including:

  • the mix ratio method (mass or volume)
  • mix ratio
  • fluid density
  • fluid working life
  • desired material flow rate.

The setup process is completed in minutes and operator errors are avoided because there is no need to manually calculate RPM values to achieve a desired mix ratio. Downtime is minimized and throughput is preserved. Log files provide traceability of dispensing process data.

Photolink: https://www.ndsn.tech/awardVortikARC

About ASYMTEK

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, USA, ASYMTEK has taken the lead for 35+ years to advance fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies. As part of the Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS brand, we focus on immediate and long-term possibilities, continuously innovating as technology and electronics applications evolve. By focusing on what’s possible, we bring more to our customers through innovative solutions, customization, applications expertise, and award-winning global support. Visit us at www.nordsonasymtek.com or @nordsonasymtek on social media.

Introducing Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS

Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including precision fluid dispensing, plasma surface treatment, selective soldering, and test and inspection capabilities. Comprised of complementary Nordson Corporation product brands – ASYMTEK, DAGE, DIMA, MARCH, MATRIX, SELECT, SONOSCAN and YESTECH – Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
